Everything Tom Brady has said publicly about his future since the season ended

"Nobody knows anything."

Tom Brady hasn't given many clues as to where he'll play next season.
Tom Brady hasn't given many clues as to where he'll play next season. –Charles Krupa/AP Photo
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
March 13, 2020 | 3:28 PM

What will Tom Brady decide?

This is the question everyone, from Patriots fans to NFL experts, is wondering as the quarterback approaches free agency. Some are pleading for him to stay in New England, others believe there is still uncertainty between him and the Patriots, and experts claim that his desire to have control over a roster is luring him to move on and join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or the San Francisco 49ers.

Still, no matter what insiders are speculating, no one can get inside Brady’s head at this exact moment.

We can, however, take a look back at everything he’s said – emojis included – since the season ended:

Advertisement

January 4: Tom Brady said it was “unlikely” that he would retire but was unsure what the “future looks like” with the Patriots

After the Patriots’ season-ending loss to the Titans, Brady reacted to questions regarding his time with the Patriots and the possibility that he’ll return to New England, leave, or retire:

“I love the Patriots. I mean, they obviously – this is the greatest organization, and playing for Mr. [Robert] Kraft all these years and for coach [Bill] Belichick – there’s nobody that’s had a better career, I would say, than me, just being with them. So, I’m very blessed and I don’t know what the future looks like and I’m not going to predict it. So, I wish we would have won tonight and wish we would have done a lot of things better over the course of the season, but we just didn’t get the job done.

“I don’t want to get too much into the future and stuff. I mean, this team has fought hard. We battled every day, we tried to get better, we worked hard to improve and I was proud to be a part of this team. Not only this year, but every year. Again, I just don’t know what’s going to happen and I’m not going to predict it. No one needs to make choices at this point. I love playing football, I love playing for this team. I’ve loved playing for this team for two decades and winning a lot of games. And again, I don’t know what it looks like moving forward, so we’ll just take it day-by-day.”

Advertisement

“I would say it’s pretty unlikely,” he said when asked about retirement. “But – yeah, hopefully unlikely.”

January 8: He hints at returning to the NFL because he has “something to prove”

In an Instagram post, Brady reflected on the 2019 season, thanked his fans for all of their support throughout his career and admitted that he still wanted to “prove” something on the field.

“In both life and football, failure is inevitable,” he wrote in his caption. “You don’t always win. You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again. And that’s right where you will find me. Because I know I still have more to prove.”

January 19: Tom Brady said that he’s still interested in playing 

While appearing on Westwood One, Brady definitively stated that he still wanted to compete in 2020.

“I’m open-minded about the process,” he said. “At the same time, I love playing football and I want to continue to play and do a great job. So I’m looking forward to what’s ahead. Whatever the future may bring, I’ll embrace it with open arms.”

February 2: The Hulu Super Bowl Commercial

Tom Brady spooked everyone about the “announcement” he planned on making for his Hulu commercial aired during the Super Bowl LIV. The video showed Brady walking into an empty football area and dramatically admitting that he has something important to announce, in a format that mocked a retirement-speech.

“They say all good things must come to an end,” Brady said in what would be revealed as a script Hulu gave him. “That the best just know when to walk away. So to my teammates, my family, and most of all my friends. You deserve to hear this from me.”

Advertisement

Brady would go on to promotionally advertise Hulu’s streaming services – which gave no indication on what Brady would decide. That is, until the end of the commercial.

“It’s time to say goodbye to TV as you know it,” he said. “But me, I’m not going anywhere.”

February 5: Tom Brady responds to a fan’s question about if he’s coming back

When Tom Brady allowed fans to ask him questions on his Instagram stories, he had an interesting reaction to one of them: “What team [are you] playing for next year?”

While Brady did not directly answer the question, he did scrunch up his face and shake his head.

Tom Brady’s reaction from his Instagram story. —@tombrady

February 18: Ben Affleck said Tom Brady texted him and Matt Damon a 🤷 emoji on what his decision is

While emojis are open-ended, they do give a hint at what people could be feeling.

Actor Ben Affleck said while appearing on ESPN’s “The Get Up” that he and fellow Boston-native Matt Damon texted Tom Brady in their group chat and asked him what his plans were:

“Me and Matt texted him, and said, ‘What’s the deal? You going or you staying?’ And this is what we got back: an emoji,” Affleck said, doing an impression of the shrug emoji.

March 6: Tom Brady interacts with Antonio Brown on social media

There is speculation regarding Brady’s interactions with Antonio Brown on social media and linking it to the possibility that he’ll rejoin forces with him. NBC Sports’ Boston’s Tom Curran believes that Brady could be interested in heading to Tamba Bay – and if Antonio Brown — who he has a “soft spot” for — is on that team as well, the Buccaneers could be strong championship contenders. Brady recently retweeted Brown’s message on social media about his behavior as of late, posting a heart-emoji in his retweet.

 

March 8: Charlie Weis said Tom Brady texted him, saying “nobody knows anything”

Former Patriots offensive coordinator Charlie Weis revealed on Sirius XM NFL’s “The Opening Drive” radio program that in a text exchange he had with Brady, the Patriots quarterback said no one is in the loop about his decision.

“I do have one bit of scoop for us,” Weis said. “I’ve been texting with Tommy. I don’t [usually] pass along these conversations, but one thing he told me:  ‘Nobody knows anything. So anyone who is telling you they know, they don’t know.’ I’m not going through any other part of the conversation [but] I followed up and he said, ‘Clean it up.’ So I’m cleaning it up.

TOPICS: Patriots Tom Brady

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Foxborough, MA - 9/19/2019 - New England Patriots offensive guard Marshall Newhouse (72) and New England Patriots center Ted Karras (75) at today's New England Patriots practice in Foxborough. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Jim McBride, Topic: 13Patriots, LOID: 9.0.833886043.
Patriots
Ted Karras cashes in under NFL’s performance-based pay system March 13, 2020 | 4:11 PM
Tom Brady is set to officially become a free agent.
Media
Chad Finn: What we can expect to see from Tom Brady’s 199 Productions March 13, 2020 | 3:59 PM
Tom Brady could leave the Patriots this off-season.
Sports Q
Chad Finn: What do you want Tom Brady to do in free agency? March 13, 2020 | 3:52 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady runs onto the field before a game in 2019.
Brady Watch
Reminder: Tom Brady still has a big decision to make March 13, 2020 | 3:23 PM
The national office of the NCAA in Indianapolis is shown Thursday, March 12, 2020. The NCAA canceled the men's and women's Division I basketball tournaments amid coronavirus fears on Thursday, (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Coronavirus Updates
NCAA bans recruiting, likely to extend eligibility for spring athletes March 13, 2020 | 2:28 PM
Boston University's Jonas Harper (15) holds the trophy after beating Colgate in the NCAA Patriot League Conference basketball championship at Cotterell Court, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Hamilton, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)
College Sports
'Crushed': How local college athletes are reacting to the coronavirus cancellations March 13, 2020 | 2:20 PM
BOSTON, MA - MARCH 13: Boston Mayor Marty Walsh speaks at a press conference announcing the postponement of the Boston Marathon to September 15th on March 13, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. The cancellation is due to concerns over the possible spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
Marathon
Marty Walsh urges runners to stay off the Boston Marathon route on April 20 March 13, 2020 | 2:03 PM
Tom Brady
What NFL experts are saying about Tom Brady's free agency decision March 13, 2020 | 1:46 PM
Auto Racing
NASCAR and IndyCar postpone racing over coronavirus concerns March 13, 2020 | 1:35 PM
Soccer
Premier League, Champions League call off matches March 13, 2020 | 1:34 PM
Tiger Woods won't be able to defend his Masters title this spring.
Masters
Masters postponed due to coronavirus March 13, 2020 | 10:30 AM
Runners make their way toward the finish line of the 121st Boston Marathon.
Marathon
2020 Boston Marathon postponed to Monday, Sept. 14 March 13, 2020 | 10:09 AM
Boston 08/22/19 Janet Black from Charlestown shows her three $5.00i tickets that she bought for her and her family to get into Fenway park. The Boston Red Sox played a rare resumption of a suspended game with the KC Royals. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Coronavirus
What to do if you had tickets to a Boston sporting event March 13, 2020 | 10:06 AM
Tom Brady at the TB12 Performance & Recovery Center in Boston on Sept. 17, 2019.
Patriots
Here are the latest odds on Tom Brady's free agent decision March 13, 2020 | 9:56 AM
Charles Barkley Kyrie Irving LeBron James
NBA
Charles Barkley says he's 'in limbo' while awaiting coronavirus test results March 13, 2020 | 8:29 AM
Soccer
US Soccer president quits after gender discrimination suit March 13, 2020 | 8:15 AM
Trey Mancini, Jackie Bradley Jr.
MLB
Orioles star Trey Mancini, 27, has surgery for colon cancer March 13, 2020 | 8:10 AM
NASCAR
IndyCar, NASCAR closed to fans amid coronavirus pandemic March 13, 2020 | 8:02 AM
Olympics
Trump's 'postpone' idea shot down by Japanese Olympic minister March 13, 2020 | 7:56 AM
NHL
Uncertainty awaits as NHL puts season on ice March 13, 2020 | 7:52 AM
Sports Betting
Virus-related sports cancellations leave little to bet on March 13, 2020 | 7:45 AM
Coronavirus
What will fans talk about without sports? March 13, 2020 | 7:41 AM
Basketball
NBA says virus hiatus will likely last 'at least' a month March 13, 2020 | 7:35 AM
Hideki Matsuyama follows his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of The Players Championship golf tournament on Thursday.
Coronavirus
PGA Tour shuts down for a month March 12, 2020 | 10:21 PM
Jabin Botsford
Red Sox
Red Sox issue statement on MLB halting spring training and share information for ticket holders March 12, 2020 | 6:42 PM
Rekindle memories of the World Cup by heading to a Major League Soccer game at Gillette Stadium. The Revs feature U.S. player Jermaine Jones, a star from the 2014 World Cup, but even still, you never have to worry about a sellout and can easily score gameday tickets.
Major League Soccer
MLS shutting down for 30 days due to coronavirus March 12, 2020 | 5:19 PM
Bruins' head coach Bruce Cassidy as well as other members of the Bruins' organization released a statement in response to the coronavirus epidemic.
Coronavirus
Read the Bruins' statement on coronavirus and the NHL's suspension of play March 12, 2020 | 5:07 PM
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) talks with guard Donovan Mitchell, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
NBA
Rudy Gobert issues public apology after testing positive for coronavirus March 12, 2020 | 4:48 PM
The national office of the NCAA in Indianapolis is shown Thursday, March 12, 2020. The NCAA canceled the men's and women's Division I basketball tournaments amid coronavirus fears on Thursday, (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
College Sports
NCAA cancels March Madness amid coronavirus fears March 12, 2020 | 4:18 PM
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell has been diagnosed as positive for Covid-19.
NBA
Donovan Mitchell issued a statement after his coronavirus diagnosis March 12, 2020 | 3:50 PM