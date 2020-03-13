Reminder: Tom Brady still has a big decision to make

The future of the greatest athlete of his generation hangs in the balance, even if all eyes aren't on him.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady runs onto the field before a game in 2019.
Tom Brady's free agency is still on as scheduled. –Paul Sancya/AP Photo
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports Columnist
March 13, 2020 | 3:23 PM

COMMENTARY

You really didn’t think Brady Watch 2020 would get canceled too, did you?

In the midst of every other organized sport in America putting a hold on things due to the global coronavirus pandemic, the NFL will proceed with the official start of its free agency period as scheduled. Which, of course, means, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is set to become a free agent for the first time in his career on Wednesday.

There’s nothing normal about that, or anything else at the moment. No March Madness. No Celtics-Bucks. No West Coast road trip for the Bruins.

Brady isn’t the only one in uncharted territory.

Advertisement

These aren’t anyone’s preferred circumstances, but Brady will get to make his decision without any other sports distractions. The NFL, a league that, mind you, has denied the realities of concussions and CTE for years, plans to continue with business as usual, even as the the rest of the sports landscape goes silent. America’s Game and all.

There’s part of me though that wonders whether or not the PR-conscious Brady might leave us dangling in the breeze a bit longer than just this week. Some of that might be in wait-and-see mode for where this unprecedented stretch brings us all. Or maybe it means the man has absolutely no clue what his playing future holds in 2020 and beyond.

What will travel limits mean for Brady’s ability to meet with teams over the coming days? And what will our public health consciousness level be at within a week? Can you imagine a world where Tom Brady’s Decision comes with a shrug of the shoulders due to real life?

Even in their own, glorified views of themselves, sports voluntarily took a secondary status this week. Brady may end up doing the same.

In the 10 weeks since Brady Watch became a thing, nobody could have ever predicted we’d come to this fork. Then again, it’s not like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were ever really a general consensus as a team that made sense for Brady. Strange times.

Advertisement

If the last two days have shown us anything, it’s that we can’t predict minute-to-minute what developments lay in our collective futures. Declaring with any faux certainty where Tom Brady is going to land is a foolhardy exercise.

In a way, maybe Brady’s potential departure from the New England Patriots fits in with the rest of the chaos. If these coming weeks are going to give us moments for pause and immersion into reality, then perhaps Brady signing with somebody else is just another chapter of it all.

There’s definitely a balance of head and heart to consider for any team when it comes to Brady, which reflects many of the decisions made by organizations in every facet of our lives. Human normalcy is a difficult thing to immediately turn our backs on. Existence outside of the bubble we’ve managed to erect for ourselves is unyielding.

Brady, at the money he’s likely seeking, makes sense for the Tennessee Titans or the Buccaneers. For New England, the mind has to take precedence over the character of what the team has been over the last two decades. Signing Brady for two years with the cap inability to build with the weapons he so desperately thirsts for surrounding him sounds more like an investment into the past.

The Patriots had the oldest roster in the NFL last season, no doubt seesawed a bit by the presence of their 42-year-old quarterback, but also a definitive sign that the team needs to start building for the next phase of its existence. Tossing all your chips into the legacy of your quarterback and the tools he needs for “one more run” could derail any long-term sustainability that the Patriots need to investigate at some point. The post-Brady days are going to happen, eventually, whether that begins next week or in 2023.

Advertisement

I mean, what better time to have that truth smack you in the face than right now? Just another chapter in the week that was.

In a perfect world, it’s 2014 forever. Brady is at his peak, the Patriots are just about to begin the second leg of their dynasty, and it seems as if the rotation of dominance will never come to an end in New England.

The actuality is something different.

Tom Brady playing with somebody other than the New England Patriots didn’t seem like it would be the strangest sports affair to happen this year, but here we are.

In this bizarre period of our lives though, it seems like it might be the natural, next step. What’s good for us isn’t always something we want. Take a look around.

Brady Watch. Still on. Panic accordingly.

TOPICS: Patriots Tom Brady

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
The national office of the NCAA in Indianapolis is shown Thursday, March 12, 2020. The NCAA canceled the men's and women's Division I basketball tournaments amid coronavirus fears on Thursday, (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Coronavirus Updates
NCAA bans recruiting, likely to extend eligibility for spring athletes March 13, 2020 | 2:28 PM
Boston University's Jonas Harper (15) holds the trophy after beating Colgate in the NCAA Patriot League Conference basketball championship at Cotterell Court, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Hamilton, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)
College Sports
'Crushed': How local college athletes are reacting to the coronavirus cancellations March 13, 2020 | 2:20 PM
BOSTON, MA - MARCH 13: Boston Mayor Marty Walsh speaks at a press conference announcing the postponement of the Boston Marathon to September 15th on March 13, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. The cancellation is due to concerns over the possible spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
Marathon
Marty Walsh urges runners to stay off the Boston Marathon route on April 20 March 13, 2020 | 2:03 PM
Tom Brady
What NFL experts are saying about Tom Brady's free agency decision March 13, 2020 | 1:46 PM
Auto Racing
NASCAR and IndyCar postpone racing over coronavirus concerns March 13, 2020 | 1:35 PM
Soccer
Premier League, Champions League call off matches March 13, 2020 | 1:34 PM
Tiger Woods won't be able to defend his Masters title this spring.
Masters
Masters postponed due to coronavirus March 13, 2020 | 10:30 AM
Runners make their way toward the finish line of the 121st Boston Marathon.
Marathon
2020 Boston Marathon postponed to Monday, Sept. 14 March 13, 2020 | 10:09 AM
Boston 08/22/19 Janet Black from Charlestown shows her three $5.00i tickets that she bought for her and her family to get into Fenway park. The Boston Red Sox played a rare resumption of a suspended game with the KC Royals. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Coronavirus
What to do if you had tickets to a Boston sporting event March 13, 2020 | 10:06 AM
Tom Brady at the TB12 Performance & Recovery Center in Boston on Sept. 17, 2019.
Patriots
Here are the latest odds on Tom Brady's free agent decision March 13, 2020 | 9:56 AM
Charles Barkley Kyrie Irving LeBron James
NBA
Charles Barkley says he's 'in limbo' while awaiting coronavirus test results March 13, 2020 | 8:29 AM
Soccer
US Soccer president quits after gender discrimination suit March 13, 2020 | 8:15 AM
Trey Mancini, Jackie Bradley Jr.
MLB
Orioles star Trey Mancini, 27, has surgery for colon cancer March 13, 2020 | 8:10 AM
NASCAR
IndyCar, NASCAR closed to fans amid coronavirus pandemic March 13, 2020 | 8:02 AM
Olympics
Trump's 'postpone' idea shot down by Japanese Olympic minister March 13, 2020 | 7:56 AM
NHL
Uncertainty awaits as NHL puts season on ice March 13, 2020 | 7:52 AM
Sports Betting
Virus-related sports cancellations leave little to bet on March 13, 2020 | 7:45 AM
Coronavirus
What will fans talk about without sports? March 13, 2020 | 7:41 AM
Basketball
NBA says virus hiatus will likely last 'at least' a month March 13, 2020 | 7:35 AM
Hideki Matsuyama follows his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of The Players Championship golf tournament on Thursday.
Coronavirus
PGA Tour shuts down for a month March 12, 2020 | 10:21 PM
Jabin Botsford
Red Sox
Red Sox issue statement on MLB halting spring training and share information for ticket holders March 12, 2020 | 6:42 PM
Rekindle memories of the World Cup by heading to a Major League Soccer game at Gillette Stadium. The Revs feature U.S. player Jermaine Jones, a star from the 2014 World Cup, but even still, you never have to worry about a sellout and can easily score gameday tickets.
Major League Soccer
MLS shutting down for 30 days due to coronavirus March 12, 2020 | 5:19 PM
Bruins' head coach Bruce Cassidy as well as other members of the Bruins' organization released a statement in response to the coronavirus epidemic.
Coronavirus
Read the Bruins' statement on coronavirus and the NHL's suspension of play March 12, 2020 | 5:07 PM
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) talks with guard Donovan Mitchell, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
NBA
Rudy Gobert issues public apology after testing positive for coronavirus March 12, 2020 | 4:48 PM
The national office of the NCAA in Indianapolis is shown Thursday, March 12, 2020. The NCAA canceled the men's and women's Division I basketball tournaments amid coronavirus fears on Thursday, (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
College Sports
NCAA cancels March Madness amid coronavirus fears March 12, 2020 | 4:18 PM
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell has been diagnosed as positive for Covid-19.
NBA
Donovan Mitchell issued a statement after his coronavirus diagnosis March 12, 2020 | 3:50 PM
Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor, left, signs autographs for fans, signing gloves, baseballs, hats and uniforms prior to the team's spring training baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Goodyear, Ariz. Lindor and many Indians players signed autographs for fans Saturday, even as the MLB set new policies in place as a precaution due to the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Red Sox
MLB suspends spring training; Opening Day pushed back at least two weeks March 12, 2020 | 3:22 PM
Boston Celtics' Kemba Walker plays against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March, 8, 2020, in Boston.
Celtics
Celtics issue statement regarding coronavirus March 12, 2020 | 2:01 PM
13wecampus -- Boston University sophomore women's lacrosse star Kailey Conry (Boston University)
Coronavirus
How coronavirus is impacting New England sports March 12, 2020 | 12:52 PM
Tom Brady
Report: The Buccaneers are 'all in' on pursuing Tom Brady March 12, 2020 | 11:54 AM