Morning sports update: Here are the latest odds on Tom Brady’s free agent decision

A return to the Patriots is still favored.

Tom Brady at the TB12 Performance & Recovery Center in Boston on Sept. 17, 2019.
Tom Brady at the TB12 Performance & Recovery Center in Boston on Sept. 17, 2019. –Nic Antaya/Boston Globe
By
, Boston.com Staff
March 13, 2020 | 9:56 AM

On Thursday, the sports world in North America all but ground to a halt in an effort to help fight the spread of coronavirus. Alongside the near-unanimous suspension of professional leagues, the NCAA announced that all championships — including the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments — were canceled.

Tom Brady and free agency: Though the NFL is currently in its offseason, it’s still reacting to coronavirus like other leagues. The annual league meeting has been canceled, and many teams have closed their facilities and recalled scouts.

Yet the NFL’s offseason schedule will continue. ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the league would not change the formal start of its new league year, which is still set for March 18:

With that in mind, Tom Brady’s free agent decision remains on course. The 42-year-old quarterback will become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career on Wednesday unless he agree to a new deal with the Patriots before that. Brady can begin talking with other teams on Monday (March 16) when the legal tampering period begins.

As for where he might play during the 2020 season, here are the latest odds according to Odds Shark:

  • New England Patriots: -150
  • Tennessee Titans: +500
  • Las Vegas Raiders: +600
  • Los Angeles Chargers: +600
  • San Francisco 49ers: +700
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +1200
  • Indianapolis Colts: +1400
  • Chicago Bears: +3300
  • Dallas Cowboys: +3300
  • Miami Dolphins: +3300

Trivia: What former Red Sox manager has also won a championship in Japan?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He grew up in Connecticut.

