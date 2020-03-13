Morning sports update: Here are the latest odds on Tom Brady’s free agent decision

On Thursday, the sports world in North America all but ground to a halt in an effort to help fight the spread of coronavirus. Alongside the near-unanimous suspension of professional leagues, the NCAA announced that all championships — including the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments — were canceled.

Tom Brady and free agency: Though the NFL is currently in its offseason, it’s still reacting to coronavirus like other leagues. The annual league meeting has been canceled, and many teams have closed their facilities and recalled scouts.

Yet the NFL’s offseason schedule will continue. ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the league would not change the formal start of its new league year, which is still set for March 18:

NFL said it has "no plans to move the start of the league year." — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2020

With that in mind, Tom Brady’s free agent decision remains on course. The 42-year-old quarterback will become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career on Wednesday unless he agree to a new deal with the Patriots before that. Brady can begin talking with other teams on Monday (March 16) when the legal tampering period begins.

As for where he might play during the 2020 season, here are the latest odds according to Odds Shark:

New England Patriots : -150

: -150 Tennessee Titans : +500

: +500 Las Vegas Raiders : +600

: +600 Los Angeles Chargers : +600

: +600 San Francisco 49ers : +700

: +700 Tampa Bay Buccaneers : +1200

: +1200 Indianapolis Colts : +1400

: +1400 Chicago Bears : +3300

: +3300 Dallas Cowboys : +3300

: +3300 Miami Dolphins: +3300

Trivia: What former Red Sox manager has also won a championship in Japan?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He grew up in Connecticut.

English soccer is suspended until at least April 3:

The Premier League, FA, EFL and WSL have collectively agreed to postpone the professional game in England Full statement: https://t.co/XcDyzBp4Ol pic.twitter.com/cmYjoY3LRR — Premier League (@premierleague) March 13, 2020

Kevin Love’s charity is donating $100,000 to help support Cavaliers arena and support staff during the NBA’s season suspension:

U.S. Soccer Federation president Carlos Cordeiro resigned after intense scrutiny amid the ongoing lawsuit with the U.S. women’s team:

It has been an incredible privilege to serve as the President of U.S. Soccer. My one and only mission has always been to do what is best for our Federation. After discussions with the Board of Directors, I have decided to step down, effective immediately. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/4B7siuIqcL — Carlos Cordeiro (@CACSoccer) March 13, 2020

On this day: In 1983, North Carolina State men’s basketball, coached by Jim Valvano, stunned Ralph Sampson and Virginia to win the ACC Conference Tournament.

The Wolfpack entered the conference tournament 17-10, needing a miracle to make the NCAA Tournament. But after a dramatic win against Wake Forest and an overtime victory over Michael Jordan and North Carolina, Valvano’s team was one win away from an automatic NCAA bid.

Facing Ralph Sampson and the No. 2 ranked Cavaliers, N.C. State pulled off yet another upset. It proved to be only the beginning of what would become a miraculous run, famously chronicled in the 2013 ESPN “30 for 30” titled “Survive & Advance.”

Daily highlight: In one of the last European soccer games to be played for the foreseeable future, Manchester United’s Odion Ighalo juggled the ball to himself before smashing his shot into the top corner. United defeated Austrian team LASK, 5-0.

One more look:

Trivia answer: Bobby Valentine