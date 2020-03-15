Devin McCourty announces he’s coming back to the Patriots

Patriots safety Devin McCourty will be back in New England next season.

McCourty, one of 19 Patriots to hit free agency this offseason, announced his decision Sunday night via his podcast, “Double Coverage,” with his twin brother Jason.

“Breaking news,” Devin said. “I will be staying here in New England to play alongside this guy.”

The Patriots picked up the team option on Jason’s contract earlier last week, ensuring the 33-year-old cornerback would be back for the upcoming season.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Devin signed a two-year deal worth $23 million. He has spent all 10 seasons of his NFL career with the Patriots.