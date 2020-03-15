The Tennessee Titans are reportedly not interested in Tom Brady

It doesn’t appear likely that Tom Brady is headed to the team that knocked the Patriots out of the playoffs this past season.

ESPN’s Diana Russini reported Sunday afternoon that the Tennessee Titans are not interested in the 42-year-old Brady, who officially enters free agency Wednesday at 4 p.m. Russini said the Titans have their sights set on keeping Ryan Tannehill, who helped Tennessee beat New England, 20-13, in the AFC Wild Card Round.

The Titans are not interested in Tom Brady, they are working hard to get a deal done with Ryan Tannehill per sources — Dianna (@diannaESPN) March 15, 2020

As of Thursday, oddsshark.com gave the Titans the second-best odds, at +500, after the Patriots (-150). Now it seems as though the Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, and San Francisco 49ers are the most likely to land Brady, but of course, it’s all speculation.

Going to Tennessee would have meant that Brady would reunite with his former teammate, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, but Russini believes the Titans are out of the mix by choice.

Russini had previously reported that not all 30 teams are eager to add Brady to their roster. “The reality is, from talking to sources around the league, it seems Brady is a lot more interested in teams than teams are interested in Tom Brady,” Russini said on “Get Up.”