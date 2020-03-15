Tom Brady live blog: Tracking his free agency decision

Starting Monday, teams are allowed to contact Brady's agent Don Yee.

Tom Brady might be looking for a new home next season. Don't expect it to be Miami.
Tom Brady. –Charles Krupa/AP Photo
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Staff Writer
March 15, 2020 | 5:59 PM

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s contract will expire Tuesday at 4 p.m.

For the first time in his 20-year NFL career, Brady, at 42 years old, is set to become an unrestricted free agent. Starting Monday, teams are allowed to contact Brady’s agent Don Yee. So, will he stay? Or will he suit up for a different team?

Here are the latest updates:

Sunday, March 15

There are reportedly two possibilities for Brady: The options are the Patriots or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chris Simms reported Sunday afternoon. Simms says he expects Brady to return to New England.

The San Francisco 49ers are also reportedly “out” on Brady: According to Chris Simms, the 49ers are “out” on Brady. Simms called the 49ers Brady’s “No. 1 choice.” Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer later corroborated Simms, confirming San Francisco is moving forward with Jimmy Garoppolo.

Advertisement

The Tennessee Titans are not an option for Brady: Despite rumors — and a FaceTime call with coach Mike Vrabel — Brady won’t be headed to the Titans. ESPN’s Dianna Russini first reported Sunday the Titans were out on Brady because they were working to get a deal done with quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who, after taking over the starting job from Marcus Mariota, led Tennessee to the AFC Championship Game last season. Later Sunday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Tannehill and the Titans agreed to an extension. According to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, the four-year deal is worth $118 million with $62 million guaranteed.

TOPICS: Patriots Tom Brady

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Aidan Freeman, 6, had the chance to meet Mayor Marty Walsh.
Boston Marathon
What runners are saying about the Boston Marathon's new September date March 15, 2020 | 2:34 PM
The new CBA passed Sunday morning.
Patriots
NFL players approve labor deal, including 17-game season March 15, 2020 | 12:35 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady passes against the Tennessee Titans.
Patriots
The Tennessee Titans are reportedly not interested in Tom Brady March 15, 2020 | 12:27 PM
Will Tom Brady return to the Patriots?
Tom Brady
What Boston sports radio is saying about Tom Brady's free agency decision March 15, 2020 | 11:14 AM
BOSTON, MA - 3/10/2020: A faded Boston Marathon finish line in Boston (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO TOPIC:stand alone phoro
Boston Marathon
What to know about the 2020 Boston Marathon's new September date March 15, 2020 | 10:46 AM
United States defender Crystal Dunn dribbles downfield.
Sports News
In coronavirus outbreak, the high-five Is left hanging March 15, 2020 | 8:45 AM
People walk near the New York Stock Exchange building in New York, Friday morning, March 13, 2020. Stocks climbed Friday morning, rebounding from their worst day in more than 30 years.
Sports News
Here's a look at the financial blow of the coronavirus on sports March 14, 2020 | 6:07 PM
Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu was set to lead the Ducks in the NCAA Tournament.
Sports News
An important year for women's sports, paused by coronavirus March 14, 2020 | 4:44 PM
The Bruins were closing in on the Presidents' Trophy before the season was paused.
NHL
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman believes the Stanley Cup will still be awarded this season March 14, 2020 | 2:36 PM
Celtics forward Grant Williams looks to pass.
Celtics
Grant Williams compared Celtics and Lakers players to Space Jam characters March 14, 2020 | 2:31 PM
Tom Brady talks to Bill Belichick before a game against the Cowboys in 2019.
Tom Brady
As Tom Brady becomes a free agent, Patriots fans should remember: 'In Bill We Trust.' March 14, 2020 | 2:10 PM
Bruins center Joakim Nordstrom is one of several players helping TD Garden employees.
Bruins
A GoFundMe, with support of Bruins players, has been set up for TD Garden employees March 14, 2020 | 12:14 PM
Tom Brady and Trent Brown won a Super Bowl together in 2019.
Tom Brady
Raiders tackle Trent Brown wants Tom Brady to join him in Las Vegas March 14, 2020 | 10:26 AM
Madison Square Garden after NCAA college basketball games in the men's Big East Conference tournament were cancelled.
College Sports
NCAA tried to save March Madness with 16-team tournament March 14, 2020 | 8:32 AM
Utah State's Sam Merrill plays against San Diego State.
College Sports
For many athletes, coronavirus means the end of college careers March 14, 2020 | 12:24 AM
Matthew Slater had plenty to celebrate in 2019, and he can celebrate agreeing to stay put with the Patriots.
Patriots
Matthew Slater re-signs with Patriots, report says March 13, 2020 | 10:56 PM
Boston MA 3/8/20 Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) looking towards the official before getting a technical foul against the Oklahoma City Thunder during fourth quarter NBA action at TD Garden. (photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic: reporter:
Celtics
Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart address fans about NBA suspension and coronavirus March 13, 2020 | 9:33 PM
Zion Williamson
Coronavirus Updates
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Zion Williamson stepping up for out-of-work employees March 13, 2020 | 7:22 PM
Coronavirus
What will the sports TV networks do with no sports to broadcast? March 13, 2020 | 7:05 PM
MLB players are being encouraged to go home during the suspension of play.
MLB
MLB players encouraged to head home from spring training after Opening Day delay March 13, 2020 | 5:44 PM
Foxborough, MA - 9/19/2019 - New England Patriots offensive guard Marshall Newhouse (72) and New England Patriots center Ted Karras (75) at today's New England Patriots practice in Foxborough. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Jim McBride, Topic: 13Patriots, LOID: 9.0.833886043.
Patriots
Ted Karras cashes in under NFL’s performance-based pay system March 13, 2020 | 4:11 PM
Tom Brady is set to officially become a free agent.
Media
Chad Finn: What we can expect to see from Tom Brady’s 199 Productions March 13, 2020 | 3:59 PM
Tom Brady could leave the Patriots this off-season.
Sports Q
Chad Finn: What do you want Tom Brady to do in free agency? March 13, 2020 | 3:52 PM
Tom Brady hasn't given many clues as to where he'll play next season.
Tom Brady
What Tom Brady has said so far about his free agency decision March 13, 2020 | 3:28 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady runs onto the field before a game in 2019.
Brady Watch
Reminder: Tom Brady still has a big decision to make March 13, 2020 | 3:23 PM
Boston University's Jonas Harper (15) holds the trophy after beating Colgate in the NCAA Patriot League Conference basketball championship at Cotterell Court, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Hamilton, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)
College Sports
'Crushed': How local college athletes are reacting to the coronavirus cancellations March 13, 2020 | 2:20 PM
BOSTON, MA - MARCH 13: Boston Mayor Marty Walsh speaks at a press conference announcing the postponement of the Boston Marathon to September 15th on March 13, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. The cancellation is due to concerns over the possible spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
Marathon
Marty Walsh urges runners to stay off the Boston Marathon route on April 20 March 13, 2020 | 2:03 PM
Tom Brady
What NFL experts are saying about Tom Brady's free agency decision March 13, 2020 | 1:46 PM
Auto Racing
NASCAR and IndyCar postpone racing over coronavirus concerns March 13, 2020 | 1:35 PM
Soccer
Premier League, Champions League call off matches March 13, 2020 | 1:34 PM