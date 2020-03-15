Tom Brady live blog: Tracking his free agency decision

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s contract will expire Tuesday at 4 p.m.

For the first time in his 20-year NFL career, Brady, at 42 years old, is set to become an unrestricted free agent. Starting Monday, teams are allowed to contact Brady’s agent Don Yee. So, will he stay? Or will he suit up for a different team?

Here are the latest updates:

Sunday, March 15

There are reportedly two possibilities for Brady: The options are the Patriots or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chris Simms reported Sunday afternoon. Simms says he expects Brady to return to New England.

The San Francisco 49ers are also reportedly “out” on Brady: According to Chris Simms, the 49ers are “out” on Brady. Simms called the 49ers Brady’s “No. 1 choice.” Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer later corroborated Simms, confirming San Francisco is moving forward with Jimmy Garoppolo.

Advertisement

The Tennessee Titans are not an option for Brady: Despite rumors — and a FaceTime call with coach Mike Vrabel — Brady won’t be headed to the Titans. ESPN’s Dianna Russini first reported Sunday the Titans were out on Brady because they were working to get a deal done with quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who, after taking over the starting job from Marcus Mariota, led Tennessee to the AFC Championship Game last season. Later Sunday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Tannehill and the Titans agreed to an extension. According to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, the four-year deal is worth $118 million with $62 million guaranteed.