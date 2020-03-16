Ben Watson announced he is retiring from the NFL

"I entered this league with a duffel bag and a dream."

Ben Watson
Ben Watson during the 2019 preseason. –AP Photo/Duane Burleson
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
March 16, 2020 | 1:19 PM

Ben Watson, who played with the Patriots in two stints separated by a decade amid a 16-year career, announced his retirement on Monday.

Watson, 39, made the announcement in a note he posted on Twitter.

“I entered this league with a duffel bag and a dream,” Watson wrote. “I exit holding the loving hand of my best friend, my wife of 14 years, and the [seven] tender gifts God has graciously given us to lead and love.”

As a 2004 first-round draft pick by the Patriots, Watson entered the NFL from the University of Georgia with a great level of potential. He recorded a 4.5-second 40-yard dash time at the rookie scouting combine, one of the fastest recorded that year by a tight end. He also scored a 48 on the “wonderlic” test administered to rookies at the combine, tying for the third-highest mark ever recorded.

Advertisement

Watson’s NFL career was hampered by injuries. As a rookie in 2004, he played in New England’s opening game (a victory over the Colts), but missed the rest of the season with a knee injury. He alluded to his many injuries during his retirement announcement.

“As a football player, I did not achieve every goal I set for myself,” Watson noted. “I came up short more times than I would like to count. But I can say, in season and out of season, in wins and losses, after a ruptured Achilles, ruptured disc, torn ACL, concussions, cross-country relocations and several other setbacks common to our sport that I was never outworked and never backed down from each challenge.”

In a 2006 playoff game against the Broncos in Denver, Watson made one of the most memorable plays in Patriots history. Following a Champ Bailey interception of Tom Brady at the goal line, Watson didn’t give up and sprinted the length of the field to tackle Bailey just before he could score a Broncos touchdown.

Watson finishes his career 547 catches for 6,058 yards and 44 touchdowns.

TOPICS: Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Donovan Mitchell appearing on Good Morning America
NBA
Donovan Mitchell spoke to 'GMA' on his recovery from coronavirus March 16, 2020 | 1:05 PM
Tom Brady walks with teammate Julian Edelman during a game.
Patriots
Where things stand with the Patriots as NFL player movement begins March 16, 2020 | 12:51 PM
New England Patriots guard Joe Thuney (62) lines up for a play against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Patriots
The Patriots have placed the franchise tag on Joe Thuney March 16, 2020 | 12:44 PM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MARCH 12: A view outside of TD Garden, the venue that hosts the Boston Bruins and Boston Celtics on March 12, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. It has been announced that NBA and NHL seasons have been suspended due to COVID-19 with hopes of returning later in the spring. The NBA, NHL, NCAA and MLB have all announced cancellations or postponements of events because of the virus. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Coronavirus
How Boston athletes are reacting to coronavirus and suspended seasons March 16, 2020 | 10:49 AM
Falcons tight end Austin Hooper runs after making a catch in Dec. 2019.
Patriots
Tight end Austin Hooper mentioned Tom Brady in free agent discussion March 16, 2020 | 9:25 AM
Golf
Brooks Koepka says he won't be joining Premier Golf League March 16, 2020 | 8:11 AM
NFL
Titans agree to four-year extension with quarterback Ryan Tannehill March 16, 2020 | 8:06 AM
Eric Winston, president of the NFL Players Association, speaks at the annual state of the NFLPA press conference.
NFL
Column: NFL wins again with deal players didn't have to make March 16, 2020 | 7:56 AM
March Madness
March Sadness: No brackets and no knowing what might've been March 16, 2020 | 7:49 AM
Horse Racing
Virus doesn't deter horse racing at US tracks, but few fans March 16, 2020 | 7:43 AM
Coronavirus
Networks get through first weekend with taped programming March 16, 2020 | 7:37 AM
MLB
Yankees minor leaguer has virus, spring camps begin to empty March 16, 2020 | 7:31 AM
A broadcast crew finishes-up near the Kansas City Royals' dugout in an otherwise empty ballpark after the cancellation of a spring training baseball game between the Royals and the Seattle Mariners Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Surprise, Ariz.
Sports
CDC's latest guidance could mean no sports for much longer March 15, 2020 | 9:09 PM
Devin McCourty headlines the list of Patriots' defenders who are set to become free agents this off-season.
Patriots
Devin McCourty announces he's coming back to the Patriots March 15, 2020 | 7:49 PM
Tom Brady might be looking for a new home next season. Don't expect it to be Miami.
Patriots
Tom Brady live blog: Tracking his free agency March 15, 2020 | 5:59 PM
Aidan Freeman, 6, had the chance to meet Mayor Marty Walsh.
Boston Marathon
What runners are saying about the Boston Marathon's new September date March 15, 2020 | 2:34 PM
The new CBA passed Sunday morning.
Patriots
NFL players approve labor deal, including 17-game season March 15, 2020 | 12:35 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady passes against the Tennessee Titans.
Patriots
The Tennessee Titans are reportedly not interested in Tom Brady March 15, 2020 | 12:27 PM
Will Tom Brady return to the Patriots?
Tom Brady
What Boston sports radio is saying about Tom Brady's free agency decision March 15, 2020 | 11:14 AM
BOSTON, MA - 3/10/2020: A faded Boston Marathon finish line in Boston (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO TOPIC:stand alone phoro
Boston Marathon
What to know about the 2020 Boston Marathon's new September date March 15, 2020 | 10:46 AM
United States defender Crystal Dunn dribbles downfield.
Sports News
In coronavirus outbreak, the high-five Is left hanging March 15, 2020 | 8:45 AM
People walk near the New York Stock Exchange building in New York, Friday morning, March 13, 2020. Stocks climbed Friday morning, rebounding from their worst day in more than 30 years.
Sports News
Here's a look at the financial blow of the coronavirus on sports March 14, 2020 | 6:07 PM
Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu was set to lead the Ducks in the NCAA Tournament.
Sports News
An important year for women's sports, paused by coronavirus March 14, 2020 | 4:44 PM
The Bruins were closing in on the Presidents' Trophy before the season was paused.
NHL
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman believes the Stanley Cup will still be awarded this season March 14, 2020 | 2:36 PM
Celtics forward Grant Williams looks to pass.
Celtics
Grant Williams compared Celtics and Lakers players to Space Jam characters March 14, 2020 | 2:31 PM
Tom Brady talks to Bill Belichick before a game against the Cowboys in 2019.
Tom Brady
As Tom Brady becomes a free agent, Patriots fans should remember: 'In Bill We Trust.' March 14, 2020 | 2:10 PM
Bruins center Joakim Nordstrom is one of several players helping TD Garden employees.
Bruins
A GoFundMe, with support of Bruins players, has been set up for TD Garden employees March 14, 2020 | 12:14 PM
Tom Brady and Trent Brown won a Super Bowl together in 2019.
Tom Brady
Raiders tackle Trent Brown wants Tom Brady to join him in Las Vegas March 14, 2020 | 10:26 AM
Madison Square Garden after NCAA college basketball games in the men's Big East Conference tournament were cancelled.
College Sports
NCAA tried to save March Madness with 16-team tournament March 14, 2020 | 8:32 AM
Utah State's Sam Merrill plays against San Diego State.
College Sports
For many athletes, coronavirus means the end of college careers March 14, 2020 | 12:24 AM