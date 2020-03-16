The Patriots have placed the franchise tag on Joe Thuney

The left guard played 1,140 snaps without being called for a single penalty.

New England Patriots guard Joe Thuney (62) lines up for a play against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
The Patriots have placed the franchise tag on left guard Joe Thuney. –AP Photo/Ron Schwane
March 16, 2020 | 12:44 PM

The Patriots have placed the franchise tag on left guard Joe Thuney, as first reported by The Boston Globe‘s Jim McBride.

Thuney hasn’t missed a game since 2016, when the Patriots drafted him as a third-round pick. In a career year last season, he played 1,140 snaps without being called for a single penalty.

A franchise tag designation allows the Patriots to keep or trade Thuney at a rate based on the top five contracts for the position across the league, which the Globe reported is expected to be $16.1 million. A long-term deal will be determined by July 15.

Thuney is the only NFL player in history to start a Super Bowl in each of his first three seasons, according to the Globe.

