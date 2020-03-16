The Patriots have placed the franchise tag on Joe Thuney

The Patriots have placed the franchise tag on left guard Joe Thuney, as first reported by The Boston Globe‘s Jim McBride.

Thuney hasn’t missed a game since 2016, when the Patriots drafted him as a third-round pick. In a career year last season, he played 1,140 snaps without being called for a single penalty.

A franchise tag designation allows the Patriots to keep or trade Thuney at a rate based on the top five contracts for the position across the league, which the Globe reported is expected to be $16.1 million. A long-term deal will be determined by July 15.

Thuney is the only NFL player in history to start a Super Bowl in each of his first three seasons, according to the Globe.