4 things to know about Damiere Byrd

Byrd has played five seasons in the NFL, spending his 2019 season with the Arizona Cardinals. Here are four things to know about Damiere Byrd.

Byrd ran track in addition to playing football at South Carolina

In his college days, Damiere Byrd was a two-sport athlete. Byrd spent his autumns playing football at South Carolina’s Williams-Brice Stadium. During the football off-season, he shifted his focus to track.

Byrd was quite good at track, too. He holds the fourth-fastest 55-meter dash in South Carolina history, running that in 6.24 seconds in 2012. He also has the sixth-fastest 60-meter dash in the school’s history, running that in 6.66 seconds in 2013.

On the football field, Byrd caught 68 passes for 1,265 yards and 10 touchdowns over his four-year college career.

Byrd ran a 4.28 40-yard dash during a draft workout

Byrd’s time as a track runner came in handy ahead of the 2014 NFL Draft.

On South Carolina’s Pro Day, he ran the 40-yard dash 4.28 seconds. Prospects usually get two attempts at the 40-yard dash, but Byrd’s left calf muscle tightened on him and he didn’t run another one.

Byrd was not at the NFL Scouting Combine that year. Had he ran the 40-yard dash at the Combine at the same speed he ran it at his Pro Day, he would’ve had the second-quickest 40-yard dash in his draft class. Running back Dri Archer’s 4.26 40-yard dash was the only one that was faster.

Byrd only moved a state north following his college days. The Carolina Panthers selected him in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

Byrd has experience as a returner

It’s not a secret that the Patriots had trouble in the return game last season. Byrd could be a solution to that problem.

In 2017, Byrd returned seven kicks for 229 yards in eight games for the Panthers, including a 103-yard kick return touchdown, which is a Panthers franchise record.

Byrd hasn’t had as much success with punt returns. He’s only returned 12 punts in his career for 113 yards (averaging 9.4 yards per return).

Byrd had a career year in 2019

After spending the first four seasons of his career with the Panthers, Byrd signed with the Arizona Cardinals ahead of the 2019 season.

Going to Arizona ended up being a good thing for Byrd. Joining rookie head coach Kliff Kingsbury and rookie quarterback Kyler Murray in the desert, Byrd caught a career-high 32 catches for 359 yards to go along with a touchdown catch in 11 games.

More specifically, Byrd stepped up in two of the Cardinals’ three final games. He had six catches for 86 yards in the team’s 38-24 Week 15 win over the Browns. In the season finale, Byrd had seven catches for 74 yards and touchdown in the team’s 31-24 loss to the Rams.