‘Madden NFL 20’ already has a simulation of Tom Brady in a Buccaneers uniform

Curious what it would look like to see Tom Brady in anything other than a Patriots uniform? Madden NFL 20 has you covered.

While it is expected but not yet confirmed that the soon-to-be free agent quarterback will be suiting up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Madden released a video on Tuesday of Brady going from Gillette Stadium, while wearing his No.12 Patriots jersey, to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. donning the Bucs’ signature red, black, white, and Bay orange uniform, as well as a Bucs helmet with their team logo.

While his jersey number remains the same, and he’s wearing that signature game-day eye black, Brady is seen throwing the football in the same motion reminiscent of his days in New England — but this time to new teammates.

The simulation video game clip dropped shortly before NFL insider Adam Schefter’s recent report that Brady, who officially becomes a free agent on Wednesday, is expected to become a Buccaneer.

Check it out: