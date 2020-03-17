How the rest of the NFL reacted to Tom Brady leaving the Patriots

The NFL will no longer see Tom Brady suit up in red, silver and nautical blue.

The free agent quarterback announced on Tuesday via social media that he will be leaving the Patriots and ending his 20-year long reign in New England with head coach Bill Belichick. Their player-coach duo was considered one of the greatest in sports history, as the Patriots dominated in the postseason and won six Super Bowls.

This will be the first time the sports world will see Brady, in his own words, go “elsewhere”. Here’s how NFL players — current and former — are reacting to the news:

Advertisement

Lonie Paxton:

Deion Sanders:

Demaryius Thomas

Stevan Ridley:

Brandon JoJo LaFell Sr.:

Deshaun Watson:

Man this is crazy! Not sure how you thank someone who has done so much for you and your career. Not only someone who was a leader but one of the best to ever do it. Even more I appreciate your genuine friendship from Day 1. Wishing you everything you deserve Fam! @DeAndreHopkins — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) March 17, 2020

Jonathan Stewart:

Good morning patriots fans lol #KeepPounding — Jonathan Stewart (@Jonathanstewar1) March 17, 2020

Torrey Smith:

I don’t like Tom Brady leaving. It’s gives me Joe Montana Vibes. It can only be right to me if he goes to San Fran. That would be dope! — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) March 17, 2020

Demarcus Ware:

I guess all good things to truly come to an end! What an era for TB12 in New England! You can only grow but so much in the same soil👊🏾 — D-Ware (@DeMarcusWare) March 17, 2020

Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson:

Excited to see @tombrady & @AB84 wreck shit up with the _________ next year 🙏🏿 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) March 17, 2020

Tyrann Mathieu:

Brady to Chargers — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) March 17, 2020

Eddie Royal:

Bill Belichick meant every word but he also knows you don’t give a man like Tom Brady any extra motivation ⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️ #Boltup — Eddie Royal (@EddieRoyalWR) March 17, 2020

Harry Douglas:

What if there’s ANOTHER team in the mix for Tom Brady but is doing it very QUIETLY 🤫? Hmmmmmmm — Harry Douglas (@HDouglas83) March 17, 2020

This post will update with more reactions to come.