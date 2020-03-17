Where things stand with each of the Patriots’ free agents

Phillip Dorsett will be an unrestricted free agent on March 18.
March 17, 2020 | 11:59 AM

Who is staying and who is leaving New England?

Below is a list of the Patriots who will hit free agency this offseason — and their current status.

Tom Brady, quarterback: Brady announced Tuesday afternoon he will not be returning to the Patriots after 20 seasons. His next destination is unknown.

Devin McCourty, safety: McCourty announced on his podcast he will be returning to the Patriots.

Kyle Van Noy, linebacker: Van Noy has reportedly agreed to a four-year, $51 million deal with the Miami Dolphins.

Matthew Slater, special teams: Slater has reportedly agreed to a two-year contract extension.

Phillip Dorsett, wide receiver: According to ESPN’s Josina Anderson, the New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Chargers, San Francisco 49ers, and Las Vegas Raiders have all shown interest in Dorsett. Said Dorsett: “I just want to come in and have a great opportunity to play and showcase how I can really flourish as a player.” Dorsett has spent the past three seasons in New England. He caught 29 receptions for 397 yards and five touchdowns last season.

Nate Ebner, special teams: Ebner has expressed interest in returning to the Patriots, saying, “I mean, that would be the best thing, I think, when you consider my entire career has been here.” The Patriots drafted Ebner 197th overall in 2012.

Jamie Collins, linebacker: Collins has reportedly agreed to a three-year, $30 million deal with the Detroit Lions.

Danny Shelton, defensive tackle: Shelton hired new representation this offseason, joining agent Drew Rosenhaus’s list of clients.

Nick Folk, kicker

Marshall Newhouse, offensive tackle

Joe Thuney, guard: The Patriots placed the franchise tag on Thuney.

Ben Watson, tight end: Watson announced his retirement.

Shilique Calhoun, edge rusher

James Ferentz, guard/center

Ted Karras, center: According to the Miami Herald‘s Barry Jackson, the Miami Dolphins “checked in” on Karras.

Elandon Roberts, linebacker

Three players will enter restricted free agency:

Keionta Davis, defensive end

Jermaine Eluemunor, guard: The Patriots reportedly gave Eluemunor an original round tender, which means, because Eluemunor was drafted in the fifth round in 2017, New England will receive a fifth-round pick if another team signs the 25-year-old guard. Should Eluemunor receive an offer sheet elsewhere, the Patriots will first have five days to match.

Adam Butler, defensive tackle: The Patriots have tendered Butler at the second-round level, which means the team will receive a second-round pick if another team signs the 25-year-old defensive tackle. Should Butler receive an offer sheet elsewhere, the Patriots will first have five days to match.

