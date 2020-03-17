5 quarterback options the Patriots might consider to replace Tom Brady

The Patriots face a quarterback decision for the first time in decades.

Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham warms up before a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans in 2019.
Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham warms up before a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans in 2019. –Mark Zaleski / AP Photo
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
March 17, 2020 | 1:59 PM

Related Links

With the news that Tom Brady is leaving the Patriots, the next question for New England immediately becomes who will replace the legendary 42-year-old?

Daunting as the task will be, someone else will be at the top of the Patriots’ depth chart for the first time since 2001.

Here are a few possibilities:

Jarrett Stidham: With Brady gone, it’s Stidham who — if only for the moment — moves up to become the team’s starter. Selected a year ago in the fourth round of the NFL draft, the 23-year-old played sparingly in his rookie season as Brady’s backup. Still, he received praise from Bill Belichick during preseason for quickly acclimating to life in the NFL.

Advertisement

Andy Dalton: Since the Bengals hold the No. 1 overall pick in the draft and seem intent on selecting quarterback Joe Burrow, the Dalton era appears to be definitively over in Cincinnati. As NFL insider Peter King first expressed in January — and subsequent reports have further described — Belichick might have an interest in trading for the 32-year-old Dalton.

Jameis Winston: Though no reports have connected him to New England, the former Heisman Trophy winner will become a free agent after the Buccaneers decided to not apply the franchise tag. He has an immense amount of talent as the former No. 1 overall pick, but his erratic play is summarized by ridiculous 2019 stat line: 5,109 yards passing, 33 touchdown passes, 30 interceptions.

Philip Rivers: If Belichick wanted to commit to another veteran passer with limited mobility, Rivers would fit the bill. The 38-year-old has spent the previous 16 years of his career with the Chargers, but is now on the open market. That said, Rivers appears to be the top target of the Colts, so he might not be available for too long.

Cam Newton: Like Winston, Newton is a former No. 1 pick who still has plenty of talent. Yet New England would need to trade for Newton, since he’s still under contract with the Panthers. Carolina announced on Tuesday that the team has given Newton “permission to seek a trade,” to which he replied on Instagram that the team “forced me into this.”

Advertisement

Other possibilities: Beyond this group, it’s possible that another NFL veteran (like Derek Carr of the Raiders or Nick Foles of the Jaguars) could become available. The only other likely source for the next Patriots’ quarterback would be the draft.

New England holds the 23rd overall pick in the 2020 draft, and would likely need to trade up to acquire one of the leading quarterbacks in this year’s group (though Belichick obviously has a notable track record of finding talented players in later rounds). And should the Patriots commit to a full rebuilding of the roster, it would mean an improved pick in the 2021 draft.

TOPICS: Patriots Tom Brady

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
02-03-19: Atlanta, GA: Patriots quarterbqck Tom Brady is pictured on the podium with the Vince Lombardi Trophy as the confetti falls around him. The New England Patriots met the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Jim Davis /Globe Staff)
New England Patriots
Thanks, Tom March 17, 2020 | 1:52 PM
FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2019, file photo, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass. While Newton remains optimistic about his chances of playing for the Panthers next season, the team is remaining mostly silent on the quarterback's future. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Cam Newton
Panthers: Cam Newton can seek trade March 17, 2020 | 12:22 PM
Tom Brady's free agency rumors are heating up.
Tom Brady
Where Tom Brady could play next season March 17, 2020 | 12:21 PM
Phillip Dorsett will be an unrestricted free agent on March 18.
Patriots
Where things stand with each of the Patriots' free agents March 17, 2020 | 11:59 AM
Tom Brady could leave the Patriots this off-season.
Tom Brady
We should have seen the Tom Brady-Patriots divorce coming March 17, 2020 | 11:53 AM
Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady announced on Tuesday that he is leaving the organization.
Tom Brady
How the rest of the NFL reacted to Tom Brady leaving the Patriots March 17, 2020 | 11:05 AM
Tom Brady and Robert Kraft at Gillette Stadium in 2018.
Patriots
Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick issue statements after Tom Brady’s departure March 17, 2020 | 10:34 AM
Tom Brady will not return to the New England Patriots.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady's teammates react to his departure from the Patriots March 17, 2020 | 10:22 AM
Tom Brady told Dana White that he doesn't know what the future holds right now.
Patriots
Read Tom Brady's message to Patriots fans March 17, 2020 | 10:17 AM
Tom Brady celebrates New England's Super Bowl win over the Falcons.
New England Patriots
The top moments from Tom Brady's 20-year career with the Patriots March 17, 2020 | 10:06 AM
Tom Brady and Bill Belichick in 2015.
Patriots
The Patriots reportedly had 'no negotiation' with Tom Brady March 17, 2020 | 9:45 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks to the media following an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
TOM BRADY
Tom Brady will not return to the Patriots. Here's what readers shared with us if he left. March 17, 2020 | 9:28 AM
Tom Brady
Tom Brady: 'My football journey will take place elsewhere' March 17, 2020 | 8:55 AM
Golf
Report: Augusta National to close club by end of the week March 17, 2020 | 8:23 AM
NASCAR events have been postponed through May.
NASCAR
NASCAR suspends season until May, but will reschedule events March 17, 2020 | 8:20 AM
Patriots Jamie Collins reacting after stopping New York Jets receiver Ty Montgomery for a 2 yard loss during second quarter action at Gillette Stadium. (photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic: reporter:
Patriots
Jamie Collins and Kyle Van Noy are both leaving the Patriots March 17, 2020 | 8:20 AM
With the NCAA Tournament canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak, South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said she'll most likely be sitting at home with her dog.
College Basketball
Women’s basketball coaches deal with reality of no NCAAs March 17, 2020 | 8:15 AM
UFC
UFC finally postpones next 3 scheduled events amid pandemic March 17, 2020 | 8:05 AM
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a media event before Super Bowl LIV.
NFL Draft
The NFL draft is on as scheduled, but without the public March 17, 2020 | 7:58 AM
NHL
NHL pushes back timeline on potential resumption of season March 17, 2020 | 7:50 AM
March Madness
How will the NCAA recoup millions from the loss of March Madness? March 17, 2020 | 7:45 AM
Flavien Prat on Country House, left, races against Luis Saez on Maximum Security, third from left, during the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs on Saturday.
Horse Racing
Report: Kentucky Derby to be postponed until September March 17, 2020 | 7:36 AM
NFL
NFL bars player and team personnel travel in free agency due to coronavirus March 17, 2020 | 7:31 AM
MLB
MLB delays opening day to mid-May at earliest due to virus March 17, 2020 | 7:22 AM
The new CBA passed Sunday morning.
Patriots
Coronavirus will change the NFL offseason workout schedule. Here’s what will be different. March 17, 2020 | 6:55 AM
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2020, file photo, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) catches a touchdown pass in front of San Francisco 49ers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (23) during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game in Santa Clara, Calif. A person with direct knowledge of the move confirms to The Associated Press that the Buffalo Bills have acquired Diggs in a trade with Vikings. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
AFC East
Bills to land Stefon Diggs in trade with Vikings March 17, 2020 | 12:42 AM
Heather Marini
College Sports
Brown's new QB coach Heather Marini becomes 1st female position coach in Division I March 16, 2020 | 5:26 PM
In this July 11, 2019, file photo, spectators watch near an artist's rendering during a groundbreaking ceremony for Polar Park, a new minor league baseball stadium in Worcester.
Red Sox
WooSox park hits milestone, remains on pace for 2021 opener March 16, 2020 | 4:46 PM
Patriots
Arizona Cardinals trade for DeAndre Hopkins March 16, 2020 | 4:17 PM
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant stands on the court during player introductions before an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic. He reenacted this introduction on Tik Tok while being prohibited from playing due to coronavirus.
NBA
How NBA players are entertaining themselves amidst the league's suspension March 16, 2020 | 3:34 PM