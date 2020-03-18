3 things to know about Beau Allen

Allen reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with the Patriots on Wednesday.

Beau Allen is expected to add depth to the Patriots defensive line.
Beau Allen is expected to add depth to the Patriots defensive line. –(AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
March 18, 2020 | 7:46 PM

The Buccaneers signed a player from the Patriots, and it looks like the Patriots are signing someone from the Bucs.

Defensive tackle Beau Allen has agreed to a two-year, $8 million deal, according to NFL Network’s Adam Caplan.

With the news of Danny Shelton signing a deal with the Lions breaking earlier Wednesday, Allen will presumably take Shelton’s spot on the Patriots’ defensive line.

Here are three things to know about the newest Patriots defensive lineman.

Beau Allen has experience playing fullback

It’s no secret that Bill Belichick has an affinity for playing players on both sides of the ball. Mike Vrabel played some snaps at tight end during his time in New England while receivers like Troy Brown and Julian Edelman have played defensive back for the Patriots in the past.

More recently, linebacker Elandon Roberts — who reportedly signed with the Dolphins on Wednesday — regularly took snaps at fullback for the Patriots last season after James Devlin and Jakob Johnson went down for the season.

The Patriots’ newest signing can play a similar role.

Beau Allen played a snap at fullback for the Eagles in 2016. Allen lined up at fullback for an Eagles rushing touchdown in their win over the Browns in the 2016 opener.

“That was a blast,” Allen told reporters after that game. “That was a lot of fun and I think it was a good way to close out the game with a touchdown on the goal line.

“Honestly, I think I can [go] on record and saying every fat man that plays D-line or O-line or whatever wants to line up back there and play fullback. I’m joking around a lot, but it’s something I take seriously. It is a lot of fun and hopefully I can help the team that way.”

Maybe we’ll see Allen do the same in New England.

Beau Allen is member of Waterboys

Beau Allen is a philanthropist.

Allen joined former Patriot Chris Long’s foundation, Waterboys (whose goal is to provide clean drinking water to those who are unable to access it), when the two were teammates in Philadelphia.

As part of the program, Allen climbed Mount Kilimanjaro with Long and other Waterboys members in 2018. He did it again in 2019 with Waterboys, including former Patriot Rob Ninkovich.

Allen also joined The Chris Long Foundation’s First Quarter for Literacy Initiative, where he helped give 4,500 books to children in need in the Tampa Bay area.

Allen has currently raised $19,112 for Waterboys, which is roughly $25,000 short of his $45,000 goal. You can donate here.

Beau Allen was on the Eagles team that defeated the Patriots in Super Bowl LII

Beau Allen does have some playoff experience. However, that experience wasn’t a good memory for Patriots fans.

Allen played for the Eagles when they defeated the Patriots in Super Bowl LII. He recorded two tackles in that game.

Allen, who the Eagles selected in the seventh round of 2014 NFL Draft, recorded 20 tackles and a sack in 15 games for the Eagles in 2017.

Allen left Philadelphia for Tampa Bay after that season, signing a three-year, $15 million contract with the Buccaneers. He recorded 30 tackles in 27 games over two seasons with the Buccaneers.

