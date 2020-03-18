Elandon Roberts reportedly will sign with the Dolphins

Roberts was one of the Patriots' captains last season.

06/05/2019 Foxboro Ma- The New England Patriots Players Elandon Roberts (cq) left and Dont'a Hightower (cq) right , head to their teams Mandatory Mini Camp. Jonathan Wiggs /GlobeStaff Reporter:Topic:PatriotsCamp
Elandon Roberts. –file/jonathan wiggs
By
Christopher Price
March 18, 2020 | 4:59 PM

Elandon Roberts, who spent the last four seasons with the Patriots, has agreed to a deal with the Miami Dolphins, according to ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe

Roberts started 33 regular-season games over four seasons in New England, where he’s spent the entirety of his NFL career. The Patriots drafted Roberts, out of Houston, with the 214th overall pick in 2016. The 6-foot, 238-pounder was a part of the Patriots’ linebacking rotation the last couple of years, but also worked as a part-time fullback this past season.

He even scored a touchdown in New England’s regular-season finale.

With the Dolphins, the 25-year-old Roberts will be reunited with former New England assistant Brian Flores, who became Miami’s head coach last offseason. Flores hasn’t been shy about landing former Patriots: Roberts, linebacker Kyle Van Noy, and offensive lineman Ted Karras have all agreed to new deals with the Dolphins over the last few days.

Patriots

