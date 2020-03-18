Elandon Roberts reportedly will sign with the Dolphins

Elandon Roberts, who spent the last four seasons with the Patriots, has agreed to a deal with the Miami Dolphins, according to ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe.

Roberts started 33 regular-season games over four seasons in New England, where he’s spent the entirety of his NFL career. The Patriots drafted Roberts, out of Houston, with the 214th overall pick in 2016. The 6-foot, 238-pounder was a part of the Patriots’ linebacking rotation the last couple of years, but also worked as a part-time fullback this past season.

He even scored a touchdown in New England’s regular-season finale.