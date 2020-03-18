Patriots reportedly adding defensive tackle Beau Allen
The Patriots have reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with veteran defensive tackle Beau Allen, according to Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio.
The 6-foot-3-inch, 327-pounder has been in the league for six seasons — four with Philadelphia and two with Tampa Bay. A member of the Eagles’ team that beat the Patriots in Super Bowl LII, Allen has 16 career regular-season starts, 2.5 career sacks, and 117 career tackles.
Allen played 179 defensive snaps (15.8 percent) and 137 special teams snaps (28.2 percent) with the Bucs last season. While is role is still to be determined in Foxborough, he could theoretically step into the same role that defensive tackle Danny Shelton — who just signed with Detroit — played the last few years with the Patriots.
The Eagles drafted Allen out of Wisconsin with the 224th overall pick in 2014.
