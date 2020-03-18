Ted Karras to join Dolphins on one-year, $4 million deal

The Patriots have some figuring out to do at center, having lost their backup-turned-starter in free agency.

According to a league source, Ted Karras has agreed to a one-year, $4 million deal with the Miami Dolphins.

Karras, a 2016 sixth-round pick of the Patriots, was a backup for three seasons before stepping into the starting role in 2019 when David Andrews missed the season with health issues. Karras started 15 games and was an able fill-in, proving himself in his contract year.

The hope for the Patriots is that Andrews will be healthy enough to play in 2020, though there’s uncertainty there. Even if that works out, losing Karras still equates to losing the top backup interior lineman on the roster. Karras made starts at guard and center during his time in New England.

If Andrews can play, the Patriots have a potential starting offensive line in Isaiah Wynn, Joe Thuney, Andrews, Shaq Mason, and Marcus Cannon as long as Thuney, who was given the franchise tag, isn’t traded.