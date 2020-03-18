Ted Karras to join Dolphins on one-year, $4 million deal

Houston, TX 12-01-19: Patriots OL Ted Karras heads for he locker room after being injured in the third quarter. The New England Patriots visited the Houston Texans for a regular season NFL football game at NRG Stadium. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Ted Karras. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Patriots Beat Reporter
March 18, 2020 | 1:37 PM

The Patriots have some figuring out to do at center, having lost their backup-turned-starter in free agency.

According to a league source, Ted Karras has agreed to a one-year, $4 million deal with the Miami Dolphins.

Karras, a 2016 sixth-round pick of the Patriots, was a backup for three seasons before stepping into the starting role in 2019 when David Andrews missed the season with health issues. Karras started 15 games and was an able fill-in, proving himself in his contract year.

The hope for the Patriots is that Andrews will be healthy enough to play in 2020, though there’s uncertainty there. Even if that works out, losing Karras still equates to losing the top backup interior lineman on the roster. Karras made starts at guard and center during his time in New England.

Advertisement

If Andrews can play, the Patriots have a potential starting offensive line in Isaiah Wynn, Joe Thuney, Andrews, Shaq Mason, and Marcus Cannon as long as Thuney, who was given the franchise tag, isn’t traded.

The backup situation would be less clear, with tackle Marshall Newhouse and center/guard James Ferentz still free agents. Yodney Cajuste, Hjalte Froholdt, Korey Cunningham and Najee Toran are all under contract but are young and unproven.
TOPICS: Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
New England Patriots safety Duron Harmon leaves the field after an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Patriots
Patriots are reportedly trading Duron Harmon to the Lions March 18, 2020 | 12:17 PM
ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates with wife Gisele Bundchen and children Vivian and Benjamin after Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. The New England Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen says goodbye to Boston March 18, 2020 | 11:48 AM
Danny Shelton is headed to Detroit.
Patriots
Defensive lineman Danny Shelton leaving Patriots to sign with Lions March 18, 2020 | 11:08 AM
Bruins
Maine goalie Jeremy Swayman will skip his senior year to go pro with the Bruins March 18, 2020 | 11:00 AM
02-03-19: Atlanta, GA: Patriots quarterbqck Tom Brady is pictured on the podium with the Vince Lombardi Trophy as the confetti falls around him. The New England Patriots met the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Jim Davis /Globe Staff)
Tom Brady
Thousands of people tried to buy Buccaneers season tickets amid reports Tom Brady will sign March 18, 2020 | 9:56 AM
Tom Brady and Josh McDaniels in Dec. 2019.
Patriots
Josh McDaniels is 'grateful for the years' with Tom Brady despite 'great sadness' March 18, 2020 | 9:31 AM
Team USA
USA Basketball is still planning for Tokyo 2020 March 18, 2020 | 8:02 AM
Baseball
New normal: MLB adjusts to coronavirus uncertainty March 18, 2020 | 7:56 AM
Coronavirus
Virus forces French Open delay; US Open switch 'possibility' March 18, 2020 | 7:46 AM
Iditarod
Norwegian musher wins Alaska's Iditarod sled dog race March 18, 2020 | 7:36 AM
Olympics
Olympic torch relay goes on, Tokyo seeks crowd 'restraint' March 18, 2020 | 7:33 AM
Golf
PGA Championship becomes the 2nd major postponed by coronavirus March 18, 2020 | 7:28 AM
Tom Brady is leaving the Patriots in free agency.
Football
NFL is considering delaying approval of free agent deals March 18, 2020 | 7:20 AM
Damiere Byrd joins the Patriots after one season with the Cardinals.
Patriots
4 things to know about Damiere Byrd March 17, 2020 | 9:44 PM
LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 29: David Long #25 of the Los Angeles Rams reacts after Damiere Byrd #14 of the Arizona Cardinals scored a touchdown in the thrid quarter at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on December 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)
Patriots
Patriots reportedly sign wide receiver Damiere Byrd March 17, 2020 | 9:10 PM
Tom Brady, then with the Patriots, will play all of his home games at Raymond James Stadium in 2020.
Tom Brady
Here are the Buccaneers' 2020 opponents March 17, 2020 | 9:03 PM
BUFFALO, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 29: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots enters the field prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on September 29, 2019 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
Tom Brady
Buffalo mayor reminds residents to social distance while celebrating Tom Brady’s departure March 17, 2020 | 7:55 PM
Former Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady announced Tuesday that he is leaving the team.
Tom Brady
'Madden NFL 20' already has a simulation of Tom Brady in a Bucs uniform March 17, 2020 | 7:47 PM
Julian Edelman said goodbye to his longtime teammate on Tuesday.
Tom Brady
Video: Julian Edelman channeled Whitney Houston in a tribute to Tom Brady March 17, 2020 | 7:40 PM
Tom Brady will have a new home in 2020.
Tom Brady
Sports Q: Where should Tom Brady play next year? March 17, 2020 | 6:18 PM
Kevin Durant is the fourth known NBA player to have the coronavirus.
Coronavirus
Kevin Durant reportedly has tested positive for coronavirus March 17, 2020 | 6:13 PM
An NBA logo shown last week in New York.
Coronavirus Updates
Four Nets players tested positive for the coronavirus March 17, 2020 | 4:52 PM
Philip Rivers will sign with the Colts on Wednesday.
NFL
Colts reportedly agree to 1-year deal with Philip Rivers March 17, 2020 | 4:27 PM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MARCH 12: A view outside of TD Garden, the venue that hosts the Boston Bruins and Boston Celtics on March 12, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. It has been announced that NBA and NHL seasons have been suspended due to COVID-19 with hopes of returning later in the spring. The NBA, NHL, NCAA and MLB have all announced cancellations or postponements of events because of the virus. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Celtics
Celtics will pay their part-time game-night employees March 17, 2020 | 4:04 PM
Drew Brees will play for the Saints in 2020, marking his 15th season with the team.
NFL
Drew Brees, Saints reportedly agree to a 2-year, $50 million deal March 17, 2020 | 3:31 PM
Fans at Fenway Park watch Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Rick Porcello throw the first pitch of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)
Red Sox
Red Sox pledge $1 million to assist workers during coronavirus shutdown March 17, 2020 | 3:30 PM
Tom Brady
Where will Tom Brady land? Bucs are faves and front-runners March 17, 2020 | 3:07 PM
Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham warms up before a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans in 2019.
Patriots
5 quarterback options the Patriots might consider to replace Tom Brady March 17, 2020 | 1:59 PM
02-03-19: Atlanta, GA: Patriots quarterbqck Tom Brady is pictured on the podium with the Vince Lombardi Trophy as the confetti falls around him. The New England Patriots met the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Jim Davis /Globe Staff)
Patriots
Thanks, Tom March 17, 2020 | 1:52 PM
FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2019, file photo, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass. While Newton remains optimistic about his chances of playing for the Panthers next season, the team is remaining mostly silent on the quarterback's future. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Cam Newton
Panthers: Cam Newton can seek trade March 17, 2020 | 12:22 PM