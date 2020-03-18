Tom Brady and Buccaneers reportedly nearing deal, but contract not done yet

The discussions will reportedly “go into Thursday" as Tampa Bay continues to try to square away a deal for the veteran quarterback.

Tom Brady's deal with the Bucs isn't done quite yet. –Barry Chin/Globe Staff
By
Christopher Price
March 18, 2020

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were still trying to finalize contract language as of Wednesday evening, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Brady announced earlier in the week he would be leaving the Patriots after 20 years in New England.

Per Schefter, the contract language for the quarterback is “more challenging” this offseason than any time in recent memory. While Schefter warns there are “no problems foreseen,” he adds that there’s no deal quite yet.

Patriots

