Report: Patriots special teamer Nate Ebner will join the Giants

Patriots special teamer Nate Ebner will reportedly join the Giants after eight years in New England.

After walking on at Ohio State as a junior despite never playing high school football, Ebner was selected by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He totaled 10 or more special teams tackles in five of his first six seasons with New England, and played 318 snaps on special teams in 2019.

there have been 9 blocked punts in the NFL this fall 4 of them are by the Patriots, including this Nate Ebner beauty pic.twitter.com/jUhk3qze0f — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) December 8, 2019

The 6-foot, 215 pound Ebner played rugby for Team USA in the 2016 Olympics and recently became part-owner of Major League Rugby’s New England Free Jacks, alongside Patrick Chung.

Ebner, 31, will reunite with former wide receivers coach and special teams coordinator Joe Judge, who accepted the head coaching job in New York earlier this year.