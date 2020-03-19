Patriots reportedly land Pro Bowl safety Adrian Phillips

Adrian Phillips, a two-time Pro Bowler, has agreed to a two-year deal with the Patriots, according to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports.

Phillips — 5-foot-11, 210 pounds — has been in the league for six seasons, all with the Chargers. His most recent season was plagued by a broken arm suffered in Week 2. He returned to the field for the team’s final five games of the season.

Phillips posted an All-Pro year in 2018. That season, he played in a career-high 16 games, and had nine passed defensed and a career-best 94 tackles.