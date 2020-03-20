Morning sports update: Duron Harmon thanked Patriots fans after being traded to the Lions

Marcus Smart announced that he tested positive for coronavirus in a message on social media, but noted that he “feels fine.” Smart stressed social distancing and that “COVID-19 must be taken w the highest of seriousness.”

Tom Brady officially signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, announcing the move on social media and adding that he’s “excited, humble and hungry.”

And the Red Sox announced Thursday evening that starting pitcher Chris Sale will undergo Tommy John surgery, ruling him out of the 2020 season (which is currently on hold due to coronavirus).

Duron Harmon’s goodbye message to New England: Harmon, a Patriots safety since New England picked him in the 2013 draft, was traded to the Lions earlier this week.

In a post on Instagram, Harmon thanked New England.

“New England, you have been our home for the last seven years and I am honored to have played for and won three Super Bowl championships with the New England Patriots,” Harmon wrote.

Having developed a reputation with the Patriots as a player who made timely late-game interceptions, Harmon was nicknamed “The Closer.” He signed off using his nickname, and got a comment from Brady.

“The closer!!!!!! DUUUUUUUUUU,” wrote Brady.

Trivia: What Red Sox player holds the team record for most strikeouts as a batter?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He played with the Red Sox for 19 seasons, finishing his career in Baltimore for one year before retiring.

More from Boston.com:

Paul Pierce on how the NBA played a role in his perception of coronavirus:

Todd Gurley and the continuing trend of NFL running backs:

22 running backs were taken in the 2015 NFL Draft. After Todd Gurley was released by the Rams today, not a single one of them is still with the team that selected them. pic.twitter.com/VkfR8Z945P — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 19, 2020

But Gurley, who played for the University of Georgia in college, quickly found a new NFL home with the Falcons:

On this day: In 1971, the Bruins defeated the Flyers 5-3 for the team’s 13th consecutive win, which also clinched the East Division.

Classic rewind: Decades before there was the “Big Air at Fenway,” there was ski jumping inside the Boston Garden.

Trivia answer: Dwight Evans