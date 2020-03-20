Duron Harmon found out he was traded from the Patriots after he had a tooth removed

Safety Duron Harmon found out he was getting traded from the Patriots to the Lions in a less than ideal way on Wednesday.

Harmon has just undergone a tooth procedure at the dentist when he called back Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who had tried to reach him multiple times during the appointment.

“I had to get a small procedure done,” Harmon told Lions.com reporter Tori Petry in an interview on Friday. “While I’m there, the dentist was like, ‘You know what, your wisdom tooth up to the top has a little crack in it. We might as well just take it out while we’re doing the procedure on here.’ He was like, ‘It won’t be that bad, I promise you. You’ll have a couple days of pain and you’ll be all right.’”

Finally got some video content for you guys! Getting to know new Lions safety @dharm32, social distancing style 😄 We chat on Skype about the funny story behind him finding out he was traded, why he's excited to reunite with Matt Patricia + DB coach Steve Gregory & more ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/EvXhXS9fJ7 — Tori Petry (@sportstori) March 20, 2020

Advertisement

“He starts wiggling the tooth, and my phone is vibrating,” Harmon continued. “For whatever reason, I don’t really look at my phone when I’m at the dentist, but I pull it out, and I see it was coach Belichick. And I was like, ‘All right, I’m going to call him back when this guy finishes taking out my tooth.’ So literally 10 minutes go by, he calls me again, and right after he calls me, I see a message. He’s like, ‘Call me back.’”

After going through the procedure, Harmon called Belichick back and received the news that he was getting traded from New England to Detroit.

“So I finish getting my tooth out, jaw as puffy as ever, I call him back,” Harmon said. “We’re on the phone, we’re talking a little bit, small talk, and he lets me know, right after I get my tooth taken out, ‘You’ve been traded to the Lions.’ And I just was like, ‘All right.’ [It was] a lot to process because I’m still trying to figure out, I’ve got to go to CVS, I’ve got to get my medication that I need. Telling my wife, I’m calling her and letting her know I had to get my tooth taken out, and now I’ve got to call her back and let her know we got traded.”

Advertisement

Harmon said he holds no hard feelings toward Belichick and is looking forward to joining the Lions.

“It was a lot of emotions, but at the end, it was the best thing for both situations,” Harmon said. “For myself coming [to Detroit] and being able to join such a great organization, help try to lead the best way that I know how, and the Patriots get some room on their salary cap.”

When Harmon gets to Detroit, he’ll have a bunch of familiar faces around him. His old defensive coordinator, Matt Patricia, has been the Lions’ head coach since 2018. Former teammates Danny Amendola and Trey Flowers also joined the Lions in 2019. Just this week the team reportedly agreed to contracts with Danny Shelton and Jamie Collins as well.