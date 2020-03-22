Patriots agree to terms with Brian Hoyer
According to the Boston Globe‘s Jim McBride, the Patriots Sunday agreed to terms with the veteran quarterback who was released by the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday. This will be Hoyer’s third tour of duty in New England, where he broke into the league as a rookie free agent in 2009.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Patriots and Hoyer have agreed to a one-year, $1.05 million deal.
“If someone offered him $5 million or $6 million to be a backup, Brian still would’ve wanted to be back in New England,” Hoyer’s agent Joe Linta told NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. “[The Patriots] gave him a chance to compete for the starting job, and that’s all he asked for.”
New England’s quarterback position is in flux after longtime starter Tom Brady left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hoyer will be competing against 2019 fourth-round draft pick Jarrett Stidham and Cody Kessler for the starting role.
Hoyer, who will turn 35 in October, is familiar with the system, having played in 23 games over the course of five total seasons with the Patriots. Working behind Brady, he did not record a single start and threw one touchdown pass — an impressive 42-yard hurl to Brandon Tate in 2010.
During his tenure as Brady’s backup, Hoyer threw for 335 yards with a 62.7 completion percentage. He first signed with the Patriots as an unrestricted free agent out of Michigan State in 2009. After leaving New England in 2012, he had brief stints with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Chicago Bears, and the San Francisco 49ers.
Hoyer returned to the Patriots in 2017, shortly after the team traded Jimmy Garoppolo. He was released by the Patriots in August 2019 and signed with the Colts two days later.
