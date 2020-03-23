The Patriots are releasing kicker Stephen Gostkowski

FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski looks at the scoreboard in the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville, Tenn. The Patriots have placed kicker Stephen Gostkowski on injured reserve. The team announced the move Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 but didn’t disclose the 35-year-old’s injury. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)
Stephen Gostkowski. –AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File
SHARE TWEET 2 COMMENTS
By
, Staff Writer
updated on March 23, 2020 | 4:55 PM

The Patriots are releasing kicker Stephen Gostkowski, the team announced Monday evening.

Gostkowski, 36, underwent season-ending hip surgery last year but was expected to be ready to start the 2020 season.

The Patriots currently do not have a kicker on their roster, which has now lost a number of familiar faces. Nick Folk, who finished last season with the Patriots, is an unrestricted free agent. Folk, along with Mike Nugent and Kai Forbath, was one of three temporary fixes to help fill the void at kicker.

Just two of Gostkowski’s 14 seasons in New England have been cut short due to injury. In 2010, he suffered a torn quadriceps. Last year, he suffered a torn labrum in his left hip. Gostkowski appeared in just four games last season and registered a career-low accuracy (73.3 percent) in extra-point attempts.

Advertisement

Drafted by the Patriots in the fourth round in 2006, Gostkowski has spent his entire NFL career in New England. In 2014, he surpassed former Patriots kicker Adam Vinatieri to become the franchise’s all-time leading scorer.

During his 14-year tenure, Gostkowski connected on 374 of 428 field goal attempts (87.4 percent) and 653 of 664 point-after attempts (98.3 percent) for 1,775 points. He won three Super Bowl titles, hitting 39 of 44 field goal attempts (88.6 percent) and 88 of 92 point-after attempts (95.7 percent) in the postseason.

TOPICS: Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Cody Davis stands on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Patriots
Patriots sign special teams standout Cody Davis March 23, 2020 | 3:35 PM
IOC president Thomas Bach.
Olympics
2020 Olympics in Tokyo to be postponed, IOC member says March 23, 2020 | 3:23 PM
Collin McHugh, right, spent six seasons with the Houston Astros.
Red Sox
Red Sox righty Collin McHugh on social isolation, and what he's looking forward to at Fenway March 23, 2020 | 2:34 PM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick takes notes on the sideline in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Patriots
Why the Patriots aren't rushing to replace Tom Brady with a proven quarterback March 23, 2020 | 12:40 PM
Brian Hoyer fires off a pass during 2018 Patriots training camp.
Brian Hoyer
What the Brian Hoyer signing means for the Patriots March 23, 2020 | 10:30 AM
Tom Brady after winning Super Bowl LII.
Patriots
Tom Brady's mother sent him a humorous text during ESPN's Brady marathon March 23, 2020 | 9:50 AM
Boston, MA - 9/17/2019 - Tom Brady, left, greets Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara and Tatiana Biskupicova during the TB12 Grand Opening Event at the TB12 Performance & Recovery Center in Boston, Mass. on Tuesday, Sept. 17. (Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe) Topic: 18TB12photos
Tom Brady
Zdeno Chara bid farewell to Tom Brady on Instagram March 23, 2020 | 9:45 AM
NFL
Self-isolated NFL players engage in group chats, workouts March 23, 2020 | 7:29 AM
Olympics
Tokyo Olympics seem sure to happen: but in 2021, not 2020 March 23, 2020 | 7:24 AM
NBA
NBA's Adam Silver is seeking answers, which are in short supply March 23, 2020 | 7:18 AM
Two women take a selfie with the Olympic rings in the background in the Odaiba section of Tokyo, Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Olympics
Global athletes group calls for postponement of Olympics March 22, 2020 | 9:29 PM
Brian Hoyer agreed to terms with the Patriots on Sunday.
Patriots
Patriots agree to terms with Brian Hoyer March 22, 2020 | 4:40 PM
The Patriots re-signed Matthew Slater.
NFL
The 5 biggest things we learned about the Patriots this week March 22, 2020 | 3:42 PM
Kyle Van Noy signed a lucrative deal to play for Brian Flores in Miami.
Patriots
These former Patriots have all signed with teams coached by ex-Patriots assistants March 22, 2020 | 2:56 PM
Most of the media did not think Tom Brady was leaving New England.
CHAD FINN | SPORTS MEDIA
Chad Finn: Jeff Darlington had Tom Brady covered the whole way March 22, 2020 | 1:59 PM
Tom Brady has started a record 41 playoff games.
NFL
10 numbers that define the Tom Brady Era in New England March 22, 2020 | 1:42 PM
Tom Brady and Bill Belichick made nine Super Bowl appearances together.
Patriots
Tom Brady and Bill Belichick's relationship had reportedly 'run its course' March 22, 2020 | 11:56 AM
Tom Brady spent 20 years with the Patriots.
NFL
What happened when Tom Brady spoke with the Buccaneers? March 22, 2020 | 10:51 AM
College Sports
Amherst College puts men's lacrosse team on probation, fires coach March 22, 2020 | 10:10 AM
Tom Brady and Julian Edelman could reunite in Tampa Bay.
NFL
Now that Tom Brady is gone, what happens to Julian Edelman? March 22, 2020 | 9:00 AM
Tampa Bay times ad
NFL
The Kraft Family and the Patriots thanked Tom Brady in the Tampa Bay Times March 22, 2020 | 7:32 AM
Marcus Smart received a surprise gift for his birthday.
Celtics
Marcus Smart in CNN interview: 'I feel like I can go play a game right now' March 21, 2020 | 5:17 PM
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 10: Gordon Hayward #20 of the Boston Celtics watches the action against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 10, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Celtics
Gordon Hayward shares an update on his coronavirus testing March 21, 2020 | 5:12 PM
Can Tom Brady bring a Super Bowl to Tampa Bay?
NFL
How Tampa Bay Buccaneers players reacted to the Tom Brady signing March 21, 2020 | 11:52 AM
Doubts increase over whether Tokyo can safely host the summer Games.
Olympics
Olympics President: ‘Of course we are considering different scenarios’ March 21, 2020 | 11:40 AM
Phil Esposito Lightning
Tom Brady
Tom Brady adds chapter to Boston's growing sports history with Tampa March 21, 2020 | 11:13 AM
Owner Jeremy Jacobs answers a reporter's question.
Bruins
Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs establishes $1.5 million fund for TD Garden workers March 21, 2020 | 10:14 AM
Super Bowl XLIX is one of Chad Finn's five Patriots games to watch.
Patriots
How to pass the time? Here are Chad Finn’s top five Patriots games to watch March 21, 2020 | 5:00 AM
The Bruins' Game 7 win over the Canucks is one of the games Chad Finn recommends to watch.
Bruins
How to pass the time? Here are Chad Finn’s top five Bruins games to watch March 21, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Rob Gronkowski made his WWE debut on Friday.
Rob Gronkowski
Rob Gronkowski makes his WWE debut March 20, 2020 | 9:41 PM