Morning sports update: Tom Brady’s mother sent him a humorous text during ESPN’s Brady marathon

Brady's mother, Galynn, was among those watching ESPN's marathon of Patriots games on Sunday.

Tom Brady after winning Super Bowl LII.
Tom Brady after winning Super Bowl LII. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
By
, Boston.com Staff
March 23, 2020 | 9:50 AM

The Patriots signed quarterback Brian Hoyer to a one-year contract on Sunday, according to Jim McBride of The Boston Globe. It will be Hoyer’s third stint in New England.

And the International Olympic Committee has set a four-week deadline to decide what will happen regarding the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Multiple national Olympic committees have called for the event to be postponed until 2021, and Canada’s Olympic Committee has announced that it will not send athletes to a 2020 event.

Tom Brady’s mother sent him a funny text: On Sunday, ESPN showed a seven-hour stretch of nothing but Brady highlights. It was a moment for Patriots fans to savor despite the 42-year-old’s recent departure for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency.

Brady’s mother, Galynn, was among those watching, and sent her son a text. Brady shared it on his Instagram story.

“We are watching ESPN. 6 or 7 hours today of patriot games,” Galynn wrote. “I think they think you retired.”

Brady responded by saying, “I love you mom!!!!!!”

Trivia: Brady and Bill Belichick went 10-0 to begin their postseason partnership. Who was the first quarterback they lost a playoff game to?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: “The Snake” went to Arizona State.

Isaiah Thomas on why he loved playing in Boston:

Zdeno Chara on the departure of Tom Brady:

Freddie Freeman did not go easy on his son:

On this day: In 2007, Kobe Bryant notched his fourth consecutive game with at least 50 points.

Classis rewind: Start your week with some classic Bobby Orr highlights.

Trivia answer: Jake Plummer

TOPICS: Patriots Tom Brady

