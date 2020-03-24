Here are the reported details of Cody Davis’s deal with the Patriots

As former Patriots safety and core special teamer Nate Ebner will take his talents to the Giants, the Patriots have found another player to potentially fill his role.

On Monday, the team reportedly signed free agent standout Cody Davis, as was first announced by his agent, Jordan Woy. The details of the contract have been revealed by ESPN’s Field Yates, who tweeted on Tuesday that Davis has inked a one-year deal with the team.

He will earn a “$1.1 million base salary, $100,000 signing bonus and a cap charge of $1.5 million.”

S Cody Davis signed a one-year deal with the Patriots that includes a $1.1M base salary, $100K signing bonus and cap charge of $1.5M. He'll help them on special teams with the defensive experience to play there as well. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 24, 2020

Davis will bring experience to the Patriots, as he competed on the Rams for five years and then competed in Jacksonville for two seasons. In 2019, he played a total of 382 special team snaps – which is more than Matthew Slater, who played in 326 special team snaps, the most on the team.