Devin and Jason McCourty have high praise for Jarrett Stidham

Devin and Jason McCourty have faith in Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham.

The brothers talked about Stidham and the team’s quarterbacking situation on the latest episode of their podcast, “Double Coverage,” saying that the youngster out of Auburn made his bones last season as the scout team quarterback against New England’s defense.

“We try to pick him off as much as we can in practice,” Devin said. “I try make sure the young quarterback’s game ready when he gets out there.”

Devin highlighted Stidham’s poise, particularly his ability to juggle both coach Bill Belichick’s instructions and the defense’s constant trash talk. As the scout team quarterback in practice, Stidham would impersonate the opponent’s starting quarterback for New England’s starting defense. “He didn’t have it easy,” Devin notes.

Advertisement

“To me, the best thing for [Stidham] was that he had to go against our defense every week,” said Devin. “There were weeks where he was just on point. And those were some of our best weeks as a defense, mainly because [he] ate us up in practice leading up to the game, and I think put more pressure on us. So, I really admire just how hard he works.”

Devin called Stidham “a really good guy” off the field as well. Stidham, 23, married his wife Kennedy before the season started last year.

“Young guy, but very mature,” Devin said. “He does all the good things. I think the Stidhams are going to be in New England for a long time.”

Last season, Stidham saw action in three regular-season games and went 2-for-4 for 14 yards and an interception. With the departure of Tom Brady, Stidham, Brian Hoyer, and Cody Kessler are the three quarterbacks on New England’s depth chart moving forward.

Both Devin and Jason believe the recent Hoyer signing will benefit the team — and Stidham.

“He has a veteran presence, man,” Devin said of Hoyer, who will turn 35 in October. “He’s played on multiple teams. He knows our offense very well. I think he’ll bring experience and his knowledge. If he has to go out there and play, he’s going to compete at a high level — or if it’s coaching up young quarterbacks, I think he’s a guy that’s going to be very necessary in our locker room.”