Devin and Jason McCourty have high praise for Jarrett Stidham

"I think the Stidhams are going to be in New England for a long time.”

FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 22: Devin McCourty #32 of the New England Patriots reacts with Jason McCourty #30 after intercepting a pass during the third quarter of a game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
Devin and Jason McCourty. –Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Christopher Price
March 24, 2020 | 12:17 AM

Devin and Jason McCourty have faith in Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham.

The brothers talked about Stidham and the team’s quarterbacking situation on the latest episode of their podcast, “Double Coverage,” saying that the youngster out of Auburn made his bones last season as the scout team quarterback against New England’s defense.

“We try to pick him off as much as we can in practice,” Devin said. “I try make sure the young quarterback’s game ready when he gets out there.”

Devin highlighted Stidham’s poise, particularly his ability to juggle both coach Bill Belichick’s instructions and the defense’s constant trash talk. As the scout team quarterback in practice, Stidham would impersonate the opponent’s starting quarterback for New England’s starting defense. “He didn’t have it easy,” Devin notes.

Advertisement

“To me, the best thing for [Stidham] was that he had to go against our defense every week,” said Devin. “There were weeks where he was just on point. And those were some of our best weeks as a defense, mainly because [he] ate us up in practice leading up to the game, and I think put more pressure on us. So, I really admire just how hard he works.”

Devin called Stidham “a really good guy” off the field as well. Stidham, 23, married his wife Kennedy before the season started last year.

“Young guy, but very mature,” Devin said. “He does all the good things. I think the Stidhams are going to be in New England for a long time.”

Last season, Stidham saw action in three regular-season games and went 2-for-4 for 14 yards and an interception. With the departure of Tom Brady, Stidham, Brian Hoyer, and Cody Kessler are the three quarterbacks on New England’s depth chart moving forward.

Both Devin and Jason believe the recent Hoyer signing will benefit the team — and Stidham.

“He has a veteran presence, man,” Devin said of Hoyer, who will turn 35 in October. “He’s played on multiple teams. He knows our offense very well. I think he’ll bring experience and his knowledge. If he has to go out there and play, he’s going to compete at a high level — or if it’s coaching up young quarterbacks, I think he’s a guy that’s going to be very necessary in our locker room.”

TOPICS: Patriots Tom Brady

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski watches from the sideline during a game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Foxborough.
Patriots
4 takeaways following the Patriots' choice to release Stephen Gostkowski March 24, 2020 | 8:04 AM
Boston, MA - 10/21/1975: Red Sox catcher Carlton Fisk uses body language as his twelfth-inning home run heads for the netting just to the right of the left-field foul pole to give the Boston Red Sox a 7-6 win over the Cincinnati Reds in the sixth game of the World Series at Fenway Park in Boston on October 21, 1975. (George Rizer/Globe Staff) --- BGPA Reference: 140404_CB_021
Sports Q
Sports Q: What is your favorite memory from playing sports? March 24, 2020 | 7:49 AM
FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2020, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady listens to a question at his post-game news conference after the Patriots lost to the Tennessee Titans in an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Foxborough, Mass. Brady said on social media, Friday, March 20, 2020, he has signed with with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
NFL
Tom Brady to Tampa is only the tip the of NFL's changing landscape March 24, 2020 | 7:12 AM
Foxborough, MA - 8-29-2019 - Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham (left) and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels (right) share a laugh during pregame warmups. The New England Patriots hosted the New York Giants in an NFL exhibition football game at Gillette Stadium. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Chad Finn: Uncertainty at quarterback is a strange feeling for Patriots fans March 24, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Sony Michel carries the ball for a touchdown during the second quarter of a game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium.
NFL
Will the NFL season start on time? March 24, 2020 | 12:24 AM
Fans walk in the rain outside Gillette Stadium.
Patriots
Patriots push back season ticket deadline for 2020 March 23, 2020 | 11:33 PM
Fans reach out to Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) as he leaves the court after the Celtics defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 141-133 in two overtimes in an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Celtics
Remaining COVID-19 test results for Celtics players, staff members come back negative March 23, 2020 | 11:26 PM
Sports News
How Boston athletes are staying connected to fans March 23, 2020 | 10:13 PM
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Cody Davis stands on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Patriots
Patriots sign special teams standout Cody Davis March 23, 2020 | 3:35 PM
FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski looks at the scoreboard in the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville, Tenn. The Patriots have placed kicker Stephen Gostkowski on injured reserve. The team announced the move Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 but didn’t disclose the 35-year-old’s injury. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)
Patriots
The Patriots are releasing kicker Stephen Gostkowski March 23, 2020 | 3:32 PM
IOC president Thomas Bach.
Olympics
2020 Olympics in Tokyo to be postponed, IOC member says March 23, 2020 | 3:23 PM
Collin McHugh, right, spent six seasons with the Houston Astros.
Red Sox
Red Sox righty Collin McHugh on social isolation, and what he's looking forward to at Fenway March 23, 2020 | 2:34 PM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick takes notes on the sideline in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Patriots
Why the Patriots aren't rushing to replace Tom Brady with a proven quarterback March 23, 2020 | 12:40 PM
Brian Hoyer fires off a pass during 2018 Patriots training camp.
Brian Hoyer
What the Brian Hoyer signing means for the Patriots March 23, 2020 | 10:30 AM
Tom Brady after winning Super Bowl LII.
Patriots
Tom Brady's mother sent him a humorous text during ESPN's Brady marathon March 23, 2020 | 9:50 AM
Boston, MA - 9/17/2019 - Tom Brady, left, greets Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara and Tatiana Biskupicova during the TB12 Grand Opening Event at the TB12 Performance & Recovery Center in Boston, Mass. on Tuesday, Sept. 17. (Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe) Topic: 18TB12photos
Tom Brady
Zdeno Chara bid farewell to Tom Brady on Instagram March 23, 2020 | 9:45 AM
NFL
Self-isolated NFL players engage in group chats, workouts March 23, 2020 | 7:29 AM
Olympics
Tokyo Olympics seem sure to happen: but in 2021, not 2020 March 23, 2020 | 7:24 AM
NBA
NBA's Adam Silver is seeking answers, which are in short supply March 23, 2020 | 7:18 AM
Two women take a selfie with the Olympic rings in the background in the Odaiba section of Tokyo, Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Olympics
Global athletes group calls for postponement of Olympics March 22, 2020 | 9:29 PM
Brian Hoyer agreed to terms with the Patriots on Sunday.
Patriots
Patriots agree to terms with Brian Hoyer March 22, 2020 | 4:40 PM
The Patriots re-signed Matthew Slater.
NFL
The 5 biggest things we learned about the Patriots this week March 22, 2020 | 3:42 PM
Kyle Van Noy signed a lucrative deal to play for Brian Flores in Miami.
Patriots
These former Patriots have all signed with teams coached by ex-Patriots assistants March 22, 2020 | 2:56 PM
Most of the media did not think Tom Brady was leaving New England.
CHAD FINN | SPORTS MEDIA
Chad Finn: Jeff Darlington had Tom Brady covered the whole way March 22, 2020 | 1:59 PM
Tom Brady has started a record 41 playoff games.
NFL
10 numbers that define the Tom Brady Era in New England March 22, 2020 | 1:42 PM
Tom Brady and Bill Belichick made nine Super Bowl appearances together.
Patriots
Tom Brady and Bill Belichick's relationship had reportedly 'run its course' March 22, 2020 | 11:56 AM
Tom Brady spent 20 years with the Patriots.
NFL
What happened when Tom Brady spoke with the Buccaneers? March 22, 2020 | 10:51 AM
College Sports
Amherst College puts men's lacrosse team on probation, fires coach March 22, 2020 | 10:10 AM
Tom Brady and Julian Edelman could reunite in Tampa Bay.
NFL
Now that Tom Brady is gone, what happens to Julian Edelman? March 22, 2020 | 9:00 AM
Tampa Bay times ad
NFL
The Kraft Family and the Patriots thanked Tom Brady in the Tampa Bay Times March 22, 2020 | 7:32 AM