Phillip Dorsett is reportedly signing with the Seattle Seahawks

Another free agent is leaving the Patriots.

Wide receiver Phillip Dorsett told ESPN’s Josina Anderson he is signing a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks. He is the eighth free agent this offseason to sign with another team instead of returning to the Patriots.

Dorsett departs New England after three seasons — none of which were particularly splashy. In 14 regular-season games last year, he caught 29 passes for 397 receiving yards and five touchdowns. His postseason numbers were also relatively quiet.

The 27-year-old wideout, whose 40-yard dash time of 4.33 seconds ranked second at the 2015 NFL Scouting Combine, joins fellow speedsters Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf in Seattle.

The Patriots traded for Dorsett in September 2017, sending away third-string quarterback Jacoby Brissett in a one-for-one swap.

New England’s wide receiver depth chart currently features Julian Edelman, Mohamed Sanu, N’Keal Harry, Jakobi Meyers, and Gunner Olszewski.