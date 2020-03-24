Stephen Gostkowski was under-appreciated because of the shadow he played in

Stephen Gostkowski in the third quarter of the Chargers-Patriots game in 2017.
Stephen Gostkowski in the third quarter of the Chargers-Patriots game in 2017. –Jim Rogash/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports columnist
March 24, 2020 | 4:09 PM

COMMENTARY

Bill Belichick’s decision to cut Stephen Gostkowski, the Patriots’ all-time leading scorer and the second-best kicker in franchise history, should have come as no surprise Monday.

It shouldn’t even be a source of small disappointment for those among us (perhaps a minority) who remembered to give him his due. He’s 36 years old, he missed the final three-quarters of last season with a hip injury that required surgery, he struggled before his season was abbreviated, and his departure creates $2.6 million in salary-cap space. It was time.

Still, it is too bad in a sense that he won’t be around next season, with Jarrett Stidham apparently in line to get the first shot at succeeding Tom Brady at quarterback. Gostkowski would be a heck of a resource on how to follow a true legend with grace, poise, and an excess of competence.

Advertisement

Gostkowski’s 14-year run with the Patriots was a massive success by any measure. He is the franchise’s all-time leading scorer and 12th in NFL history (1,775 points). He owns the club record for longest made field goal (62 yards, against the Raiders in 2017). He made 478 straight extra points in the regular season from 2006-16. He led the league in scoring five times, most recently in 2015. He hit 87.4 percent of his field goal attempts (374 of 428) and 98 percent of his extra points (653 for 664).

He is one of three players to play in six Super Bowls (former Bills and Broncos defensive lineman Mike Lodish and the Tampa Bay Bucs’ new quarterback are the others).

Yet for such a long-tenured and accomplished player, his departure Monday was met with a muted salute at best. Some of that is understandable. It wasn’t a surprise, and in the aftermath of Brady’s detour south and half the linebacking corps scattering around the league, we’ve hit our limit on sentimental goodbyes this week.

I get that. But it’s also clear that some of the relative indifference to the end of his Patriots career wasn’t about who and what Gostkowski was, but who and he what he wasn’t.

Advertisement

No kicker in NFL history left a larger shadow than Adam Vinatieri. Gostkowski’s predecessor owns probably four of the top half-dozen kicks in league history: his tying and winning field goals in the Snow Bowl, and his pair of game-winners in the Patriots’ first two Super Bowl victories. He is the league’s all-time leading scorer, and its greatest clutch kicker.

He could have been fitted for his mustard-colored jacket when he left the Patriots to join the Colts after the 2005 season … and he’s still playing, at age 47, having scored a franchise-record 1,515 points for the Colts. He’s packed two Hall of Fame careers into one.

There is a perception, because of all of the legendary kicks Vinatieri made, that he was perfect. He was not; he actually missed eight postseason field goal attempts in 17 playoff games with the Patriots. In Super Bowl XXXVIII against the Panthers, he missed a 31-yarder and had another kick blocked. He was the hero in the end yet again, but there was some turbulence on the way to victory in that one.

Gostkowski had to compete with the faulty recollection that Vinatieri was perfect, and that must have been a heck of a weight to bear. But he carried that weight as well as anyone could, and he did it in front of a fan base that tended to remember his occasional crucial misses (extra-point attempts against Denver in the 2015 AFC Championship and in the recent Super Bowls against the Eagles and Falcons) and not his most important makes.

Advertisement

That was never fair. Gostkowski never had a defining moment, whereas Vinatieri had three or four of them. But he did have signature plays that deserved to be remembered, well, and yet for some reason we tended to forget about them shortly after they happened.

In his rookie season, he kicked the winning 31-yard field goal with 1:10 left in the divisional-round comeback against the Chargers. He also drilled a 50-yarder earlier in the game. In 2010, he kicked a field goal in overtime to beat the Ravens, always a satisfying team to defeat.

His greatest kick might not have outright won a Super Bowl, but it clinched one. With 1:16 remaining in Super Bowl LIII and the Patriots leading the Rams, 10-3, Brady and Bill Belichick conferred on the sidelines about what to do next. Facing a fourth and 1 from the Rams 24, they could have tried to pick up the first down and effectively end the game.

But Brady had another plan. “Let’s just kick the field goal,’’ he told Belichick.

After a split-second of consideration, Belichick agreed, and sent Gostkowski out to earn the save. One perfect 41-yard field goal later, and the Patriots had all but secured their sixth Super Bowl win. The confetti would soon rain.

Of course, Gostkowski’s clutch kick was soon overlooked. The lasting image from that game was Brady’s pass to a triple-covered Rob Gronkowski that set up the lone touchdown. It was a magical play, and one that turned out to be our last great memory of Gronk, who retired after that season.

Gostkowski? He just did his job, then receded to celebrate in the shadows.

Perhaps he never did quite escape Vinatieri’s shadow. It’s tough to follow the best ever, as a certain young quarterback might find out next fall. But there’s dignity in following true greatness and winding up as the second-best to do the job.

Stephen Gostkowski is an ex-Patriot, and it probably is time. But with his quiet excellence, he leaves behind a sizable shadow of his own.

TOPICS: Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Jhonny Pereda has a knack for throwing out baserunners attempting to steal.JAMIE SQUIRE/GETTY
Red Sox
Red Sox acquire catcher Jhonny Pereda from Cubs March 24, 2020 | 3:22 PM
Workers prepared the ice at TD Garden last September.
Bruins
The ice sheet at TD Garden has been melted March 24, 2020 | 3:12 PM
FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2019, file photo, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass. While Newton remains optimistic about his chances of playing for the Panthers next season, the team is remaining mostly silent on the quarterback's future. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
NFL
Cam Newton, NFL's 2015 MVP, to be released by Carolina March 24, 2020 | 2:20 PM
Former NBA center Jason Collins announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Coronavirus
Jason Collins shared his experience after testing positive for COVID-19 March 24, 2020 | 1:00 PM
Free agent Cody Davis, who formerly suited up for the Jacksonville Jaguars, has reportedly signed with the Patriots.
Patriots
Here are the reported details of Cody Davis's deal with the Patriots March 24, 2020 | 12:33 PM
FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2020, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady listens to a question at his post-game news conference after the Patriots lost to the Tennessee Titans in an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Foxborough, Mass. Brady said on social media, Friday, March 20, 2020, he has signed with with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Tom Brady
What Tom Brady had to say in his introductory press conference as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer March 24, 2020 | 12:30 PM
Fans sit on the berm at McCoy Stadium as the PawSox take on Durham just hours after the Pawtucket Red Sox announced a planned move to Worcester, MA in Pawtucket, RI on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018.(Globe Photo/Joe Giblin)
Baseball
This BC grad is trying to help minor leaguers earn a 'livable wage' March 24, 2020 | 12:28 PM
Tom Brady in the huddle with the Patriots' offense.
Patriots
How Buccaneers scouts graded Tom Brady before free agency March 24, 2020 | 10:10 AM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady runs onto the field before a game in 2019.
Tom Brady
How to listen to Tom Brady's introductory conference call with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers March 24, 2020 | 9:50 AM
Devin McCourty said the team knew of Malcolm Butler's benching before Super Bowl LII.
Patriots
Devin McCourty: 'A new challenge' awaits the Patriots this season March 24, 2020 | 9:46 AM
Olympics
Tokyo Olympics officially postponed until 2021 March 24, 2020 | 9:19 AM
Tom Brady told Dana White that he doesn't know what the future holds right now.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady has an instant impact on Buccaneers’ jersey sales March 24, 2020 | 8:55 AM
Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski watches from the sideline during a game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Foxborough.
Patriots
4 takeaways following the Patriots' decision to release Stephen Gostkowski March 24, 2020 | 8:04 AM
Boston, MA - 10/21/1975: Red Sox catcher Carlton Fisk uses body language as his twelfth-inning home run heads for the netting just to the right of the left-field foul pole to give the Boston Red Sox a 7-6 win over the Cincinnati Reds in the sixth game of the World Series at Fenway Park in Boston on October 21, 1975. (George Rizer/Globe Staff) --- BGPA Reference: 140404_CB_021
Sports Q
Sports Q: What is your favorite memory from playing sports? March 24, 2020 | 7:49 AM
FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2020, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady listens to a question at his post-game news conference after the Patriots lost to the Tennessee Titans in an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Foxborough, Mass. Brady said on social media, Friday, March 20, 2020, he has signed with with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
NFL
Tom Brady to Tampa is only the tip the of NFL's changing landscape March 24, 2020 | 7:12 AM
Foxborough, MA - 8-29-2019 - Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham (left) and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels (right) share a laugh during pregame warmups. The New England Patriots hosted the New York Giants in an NFL exhibition football game at Gillette Stadium. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Chad Finn: Uncertainty at quarterback is a strange feeling for Patriots fans March 24, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Sony Michel carries the ball for a touchdown during the second quarter of a game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium.
NFL
Will the NFL season start on time? March 24, 2020 | 12:24 AM
FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 22: Devin McCourty #32 of the New England Patriots reacts with Jason McCourty #30 after intercepting a pass during the third quarter of a game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
Patriots
Devin and Jason McCourty have high praise for Jarrett Stidham March 24, 2020 | 12:17 AM
Fans walk in the rain outside Gillette Stadium.
Patriots
Patriots push back season ticket deadline for 2020 March 23, 2020 | 11:33 PM
Fans reach out to Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) as he leaves the court after the Celtics defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 141-133 in two overtimes in an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Celtics
Remaining COVID-19 test results for Celtics players, staff members come back negative March 23, 2020 | 11:26 PM
Sports News
How Boston athletes are staying connected to fans March 23, 2020 | 10:13 PM
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Cody Davis stands on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Patriots
Patriots sign special teams standout Cody Davis March 23, 2020 | 3:35 PM
FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski looks at the scoreboard in the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville, Tenn. The Patriots have placed kicker Stephen Gostkowski on injured reserve. The team announced the move Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 but didn’t disclose the 35-year-old’s injury. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)
Patriots
The Patriots are releasing kicker Stephen Gostkowski March 23, 2020 | 3:32 PM
IOC president Thomas Bach.
Olympics
2020 Olympics in Tokyo to be postponed, IOC member says March 23, 2020 | 3:23 PM
Collin McHugh, right, spent six seasons with the Houston Astros.
Red Sox
Red Sox righty Collin McHugh on social isolation, and what he's looking forward to at Fenway March 23, 2020 | 2:34 PM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick takes notes on the sideline in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Patriots
Why the Patriots aren't rushing to replace Tom Brady with a proven quarterback March 23, 2020 | 12:40 PM
Brian Hoyer fires off a pass during 2018 Patriots training camp.
Brian Hoyer
What the Brian Hoyer signing means for the Patriots March 23, 2020 | 10:30 AM
Tom Brady after winning Super Bowl LII.
Patriots
Tom Brady's mother sent him a humorous text during ESPN's Brady marathon March 23, 2020 | 9:50 AM
Boston, MA - 9/17/2019 - Tom Brady, left, greets Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara and Tatiana Biskupicova during the TB12 Grand Opening Event at the TB12 Performance & Recovery Center in Boston, Mass. on Tuesday, Sept. 17. (Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe) Topic: 18TB12photos
Tom Brady
Zdeno Chara bid farewell to Tom Brady on Instagram March 23, 2020 | 9:45 AM
NFL
Self-isolated NFL players engage in group chats, workouts March 23, 2020 | 7:29 AM