Morning sports update: How Buccaneers scouts graded Tom Brady before free agency

"Brady remained capable of elevating his teammates."

Tom Brady in the huddle with the Patriots' offense.
Tom Brady in the huddle with the Patriots' offense. –AP Photo/Nick Wass
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
March 24, 2020 | 10:10 AM

Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, has “100%” agreed to delay the 2020 Tokyo Olympics until 2021, according to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Also on Monday, the Patriots announced the team is releasing longtime kicker Stephen Gostkowski.

What Bucs scouts took away from scouting Tom Brady in 2019: Even before the 2019 NFL season began, Buccaneers scouts were already considering a simple fact: Beyond the season in front of them, Tampa had only one quarterback who would be under contract (Ryan Griffen, a career backup).

With that in mind, they began evaluating possible free agent targets. And, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, their scouting of Tom Brady produced some notable takeaways:

How did the scouts see Brady? They went back a couple years to trace regression in Brady’s arm strength, and didn’t see a discernible difference in that department in 2019, as compared to ’17 or ’18. He was still poised and patient and had great feel in the pocket. In fact, if one thing stuck out, and Licht did two tours as a New England personnel man, it was that what Brady was running, because of attrition around him, didn’t look like the Patriots’ offense.

That made it a little bit of a tougher evaluation. Still, it stood out that New England was producing despite all that—and showed that Brady remained capable of elevating his teammates to the point where an undermanned unit ranked 15th in total offense and seventh in scoring. And while Licht doubted Brady would make it to the market (Arians was more optimistic on that all along), there was resolve in the front office that the Patriots’ QB could still play.

Advertisement

Breer also noted that Brady was being “held back” in the Patriots’ offense, according to the analysis of Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians.

In 2020, Brady will have an array of talented options to throw to. With wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, as well as tight ends O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate, the 42-year-old Brady could be poised to lead another high powered offense.

Trivia: Of the top five scorers in Patriots history, four were either exclusively kickers or, in the case of Gino Cappelletti, partly a kicker. Who is the highest ranking Patriots scorer who was never a kicker?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was a second-round pick, and scored 10 touchdowns as a rookie.

More from Boston.com:

Former Patriots running back Dion Lewis is reportedly heading to the Giants:

Kyrie Irving will donate $323,000 to Feeding America:

On this day: In 2015, Patriots reporter Jeff Howe (now with The Athletic) shared a photo of Bill Belichick that became a recurring meme.

Classic rewind: Here are some disrespectful dunks.

Trivia answer: Rob Gronkowski

TOPICS: Patriots Tom Brady

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady runs onto the field before a game in 2019.
Tom Brady
How to listen to Tom Brady's introductory conference call with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers March 24, 2020 | 9:50 AM
Devin McCourty said the team knew of Malcolm Butler's benching before Super Bowl LII.
Patriots
Devin McCourty: 'A new challenge' awaits the Patriots this season March 24, 2020 | 9:46 AM
Olympics
Tokyo Olympics officially postponed until 2021 March 24, 2020 | 9:19 AM
Tom Brady told Dana White that he doesn't know what the future holds right now.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady has an instant impact on Buccaneers’ jersey sales March 24, 2020 | 8:55 AM
Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski watches from the sideline during a game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Foxborough.
Patriots
4 takeaways following the Patriots' decision to release Stephen Gostkowski March 24, 2020 | 8:04 AM
Boston, MA - 10/21/1975: Red Sox catcher Carlton Fisk uses body language as his twelfth-inning home run heads for the netting just to the right of the left-field foul pole to give the Boston Red Sox a 7-6 win over the Cincinnati Reds in the sixth game of the World Series at Fenway Park in Boston on October 21, 1975. (George Rizer/Globe Staff) --- BGPA Reference: 140404_CB_021
Sports Q
Sports Q: What is your favorite memory from playing sports? March 24, 2020 | 7:49 AM
FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2020, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady listens to a question at his post-game news conference after the Patriots lost to the Tennessee Titans in an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Foxborough, Mass. Brady said on social media, Friday, March 20, 2020, he has signed with with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
NFL
Tom Brady to Tampa is only the tip the of NFL's changing landscape March 24, 2020 | 7:12 AM
Foxborough, MA - 8-29-2019 - Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham (left) and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels (right) share a laugh during pregame warmups. The New England Patriots hosted the New York Giants in an NFL exhibition football game at Gillette Stadium. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Chad Finn: Uncertainty at quarterback is a strange feeling for Patriots fans March 24, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Sony Michel carries the ball for a touchdown during the second quarter of a game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium.
NFL
Will the NFL season start on time? March 24, 2020 | 12:24 AM
FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 22: Devin McCourty #32 of the New England Patriots reacts with Jason McCourty #30 after intercepting a pass during the third quarter of a game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
Patriots
Devin and Jason McCourty have high praise for Jarrett Stidham March 24, 2020 | 12:17 AM
Fans walk in the rain outside Gillette Stadium.
Patriots
Patriots push back season ticket deadline for 2020 March 23, 2020 | 11:33 PM
Fans reach out to Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) as he leaves the court after the Celtics defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 141-133 in two overtimes in an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Celtics
Remaining COVID-19 test results for Celtics players, staff members come back negative March 23, 2020 | 11:26 PM
Sports News
How Boston athletes are staying connected to fans March 23, 2020 | 10:13 PM
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Cody Davis stands on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Patriots
Patriots sign special teams standout Cody Davis March 23, 2020 | 3:35 PM
FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski looks at the scoreboard in the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville, Tenn. The Patriots have placed kicker Stephen Gostkowski on injured reserve. The team announced the move Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 but didn’t disclose the 35-year-old’s injury. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)
Patriots
The Patriots are releasing kicker Stephen Gostkowski March 23, 2020 | 3:32 PM
IOC president Thomas Bach.
Olympics
2020 Olympics in Tokyo to be postponed, IOC member says March 23, 2020 | 3:23 PM
Collin McHugh, right, spent six seasons with the Houston Astros.
Red Sox
Red Sox righty Collin McHugh on social isolation, and what he's looking forward to at Fenway March 23, 2020 | 2:34 PM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick takes notes on the sideline in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Patriots
Why the Patriots aren't rushing to replace Tom Brady with a proven quarterback March 23, 2020 | 12:40 PM
Brian Hoyer fires off a pass during 2018 Patriots training camp.
Brian Hoyer
What the Brian Hoyer signing means for the Patriots March 23, 2020 | 10:30 AM
Tom Brady after winning Super Bowl LII.
Patriots
Tom Brady's mother sent him a humorous text during ESPN's Brady marathon March 23, 2020 | 9:50 AM
Boston, MA - 9/17/2019 - Tom Brady, left, greets Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara and Tatiana Biskupicova during the TB12 Grand Opening Event at the TB12 Performance & Recovery Center in Boston, Mass. on Tuesday, Sept. 17. (Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe) Topic: 18TB12photos
Tom Brady
Zdeno Chara bid farewell to Tom Brady on Instagram March 23, 2020 | 9:45 AM
NFL
Self-isolated NFL players engage in group chats, workouts March 23, 2020 | 7:29 AM
Olympics
Tokyo Olympics seem sure to happen: but in 2021, not 2020 March 23, 2020 | 7:24 AM
NBA
NBA's Adam Silver is seeking answers, which are in short supply March 23, 2020 | 7:18 AM
Two women take a selfie with the Olympic rings in the background in the Odaiba section of Tokyo, Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Olympics
Global athletes group calls for postponement of Olympics March 22, 2020 | 9:29 PM
Brian Hoyer agreed to terms with the Patriots on Sunday.
Patriots
Patriots agree to terms with Brian Hoyer March 22, 2020 | 4:40 PM
The Patriots re-signed Matthew Slater.
NFL
The 5 biggest things we learned about the Patriots this week March 22, 2020 | 3:42 PM
Kyle Van Noy signed a lucrative deal to play for Brian Flores in Miami.
Patriots
These former Patriots have all signed with teams coached by ex-Patriots assistants March 22, 2020 | 2:56 PM
Most of the media did not think Tom Brady was leaving New England.
CHAD FINN | SPORTS MEDIA
Chad Finn: Jeff Darlington had Tom Brady covered the whole way March 22, 2020 | 1:59 PM
Tom Brady has started a record 41 playoff games.
NFL
10 numbers that define the Tom Brady Era in New England March 22, 2020 | 1:42 PM