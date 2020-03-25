Morning sports update: What NFL experts are saying about Cam Newton and the Patriots

Tom Brady held an introductory conference call on Tuesday after signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady mostly avoided specific topics relating to his former team, the Patriots, including what it would’ve taken for him to stay in New England.

“I don’t want to talk about the past,” Brady told reporters. “Because that’s not relevant to what’s important in my future and what’s going on this offseason for me.”

The discussion of Cam Newton and the Patriots: For the first time in 20 years, Patriots fans have uncertainty over who will be the team’s quarterback. This has led to speculation over what the team will do.

Advertisement

The most likely answer at the moment is that New England will simply turn over the starting job to Brady’s backup, second year quarterback Jarrett Stidham.

But with 31-year-old Cam Newton suddenly a free agent following his release by the Panthers on Tuesday, it’s led to discussion over whether the 2015 NFL MVP might be a good fit for the Patriots.

“Maybe the outlier a little bit is the Patriots,” said former quarterback Kurt Warner on NFL Network. “I would love to see Bill Belichick and that defense with Cam Newton and what they could do on that side. So, maybe an outlier right there because Jarrett Stidham, again, a young guy that hasn’t really proven himself.”

Warner isn’t the only former NFL player who views Newton and New England as an intriguing possibility.

“Who would fit better in that situation than Cam Newton?” asked ESPN analyst Domonique Foxworth on Wednesday morning’s “Get Up!”

And yet, Newton doesn’t appear to be a likely target of the Patriots. As Jeff Howe of The Athletic noted, the former Panther is reportedly not an “immediate interest” for Bill Belichick.

Regarding Cam Newton, it doesn’t appear the Patriots have any immediate interest in adding the QB, per source. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) March 24, 2020

Trivia: Can you name every quarterback Bill Belichick has drafted with the Patriots?

Advertisement

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Their initials are TB, JB, MC, RD, DE, JG, KK, RM, KO, JS, ZR.

More from Boston.com:

“That virus has never faced anyone like Marcus Smart.”

🚨NEW ENES KANTER SHOW PODCAST🚨 😷@ChrisForsberg_ checks in on self-quarantined @EnesKanter: 🍳Yes, mom's he should've learned to cook 📚Joining the Brad Stevens Book Club 🏆Kudos to "MVP" Adam Silver LISTEN/SUBSCRIBE:https://t.co/ncqrN8KXSohttps://t.co/6M8Hq6keOk pic.twitter.com/43MDdFBn4A — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) March 25, 2020

Katie Nolan’s humorous reaction to the Tom Brady story:

On this day: In 1947, Holy Cross men’s basketball won the NCAA National Championship Game over Oklahoma, 58-47.

Classic rewind: Why not enjoy this classic Taylor Twellman bicycle kick?

Trivia answer: Tom Brady, Jacoby Brissett, Matt Cassel, Rohan Davey, Danny Etling, Jimmy Garoppolo, Kliff Kingsbury, Ryan Mallet, Kevin O’Connell, Jarrett Stidham, Zach Robinson.