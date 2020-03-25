Devin McCourty has heard the critics claiming that the Patriots will not be good next season

"We should want to be great no matter what."

Devin McCourty discussed the Patriots, new leadership emerging and the coronavirus epidemic on Wednesday.
Devin McCourty discussed the Patriots, new leadership emerging, and the coronavirus epidemic on Wednesday. –Pat Greenhouse / Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
March 25, 2020 | 2:36 PM

Devin McCourty said that if he was a football fan, he would probably think the Patriots, given the departure of Tom Brady, might not do well either.

Calling from his home via a conference call on Wednesday, the Patriots free safety spoke honestly about the critics saying that the Patriots will not be a successful team this year. With no Tom Brady, Kyle Van Noy, and Stephen Gostkowski, McCourty understands why people would doubt the team. He’s seen the tweets saying the Patriots’ reign is over, but he’s not internalizing it.

His goals remain the same for next season.

Advertisement

“My goal, always is to win as many games as possible,” he said. “I don’t think we ever come in the season and think, Super Bowl Super Bowl Super Bowl. It’s about improving and winning games along the way. I think that will stay the same.”

McCourty says he can’t help but hear the outside chatter.

“You have a lot of time to be on Twitter and a lot of what I’ve seen is people tweeting me like, ‘Enjoy what you guys had, it’s over. You guys won’t win a game.’ So, I think that’s natural though. I think if I was a fan and I watched a team and I watched a guy for a long time, and he left and he was so great, I would say, ‘That team is going to be terrible, too.” It’s expected, but I think our job as players is to go out there and compete.”

McCourty, who recently announced that he is returning to the team after 10 seasons, understands the uncertainty surrounding the Patriots. Who will fill the quarterback position? Who will lead them?  Does the defense have to “carry” them now?

“We should want to be great no matter what,” said McCourty. “For years, we always got talked about as being the reason we lost games and how great Tom was, and I used to still say the same thing: as a defense, your goal always has to be when you take the field, to get turnovers, to dominate, get the offense back on the field. For us as a defense, that’s something that we need to do. Last year we didn’t go into the season and say, ‘We need to carry a team, we need to do this and that.’ We said, ‘We need to be as good as we can.’ Offense said the same thing, special teams said it, and you kind of see where you fall.”

Advertisement

He refuses to put pressure on quarterback Jarett Stidham, or to call him the next anything. Everyone has their own jobs to do.

“I don’t want to turn this call into where I deem Stidham the next greatest quarterback and put all that pressure on him,” said McCourty. “You know if I say something than it’s a headline. He’s a hard worker, he did a great job this year, I think of coming in and trying to compete, and including [Cody] Kessler – who gave us some good looks on different things. Both of those guys [have] great attitudes. I’m looking forward to those guys getting opportunities.”

That includes emerging as leaders, and whether it’s younger players, himself, or teammates like Matthew Slater and James White – everyone now has the chance to step up.

“I think our team as a whole,  young guys that didn’t get a lot of opportunities last year, guys who got hurt — we have a couple guys like that, who now will be able to go out there for next year and have the opportunity to help the team in different ways.

“I know everyone is kind of like what’s going to happen, everything is brand new, but I don’t really see it like that. I see it as a continuing what we been doing and guys assuming the same leadership roles when you look at myself, [Matthew] Slater, Jules [Edelman], [Patrick] Chung and all those guys that have been there 10-plus years…I think guys naturally step into new roles. I think a guy like James White has been a leader on our team for years. He’s a guy that we always talk about follow him by what he does: he leads by example, his work ethic – every day he’s always in there working his butt off and doing the right thing.”

Advertisement

Given the serious concern over the COVID-19 epidemic, McCourty is not sure what the timing of training camp will look like. Still, he’s been trying to keep up with his training, which has been limited to indoor workouts and include riding on his Peloton machine (which he luckily ordered in February) and FaceTiming his trainer. More importantly, he’s been supporting his family and children, who could be heard in the background of the call, by staying home.

He feels that everyone, especially those with a social influence, should encourage each other to do the same. During uncertain and worrying times, leaders must now emerge in their own ways, too.

“Everyone in the medical field who are out on the front line, still going to work, dealing with the virus first hand, those are the true tough guys and I think as much as possible, anybody that has a following – social media, any type of chatter, just being honest with people. Staying at home, doing different things. I’m like everybody else: I have a three year old, a soon-to-be two year old driving me crazy running around yelling and screaming, but we all have to stay home. But, I think that’s something I admire guys going and talking about, something that me and [Jason McCourty] try and talk about.

“I think guys, females, everyone in sports and entertainers, even [the media] who have a big influence of people watching your shows and now, having something to watch and something to talk about. Hopefully as a country, and as a world, we can start to listen and get through this.”

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Coronavirus
How one soccer game contributed to the spread of coronavirus in Italy March 25, 2020 | 2:03 PM
Golf
Should golf courses be open during the coronavirus outbreak? March 25, 2020 | 12:46 PM
High School Sports
US Justice Department: Don't treat trans athletes as girls March 25, 2020 | 12:39 PM
Cam Newton in 2019. He was released by the Panthers on Tuesday.
Patriots
What NFL experts are saying about Cam Newton and the Patriots March 25, 2020 | 10:24 AM
Karl-Anthony Towns
NBA
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns says his mother is hospitalized with COVID-19 March 25, 2020 | 10:12 AM
Tom Brady, then with the Patriots, will play all of his home games at Raymond James Stadium in 2020.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady Buccaneers jerseys are officially for sale March 25, 2020 | 9:24 AM
Cricket announcer Mark Church takes a selfie photo with his daughter Isabelle, in Cardiff, Wales, Sunday March 22, 2020, while they record one of the video commentaries. Church has taken to doing short commentaries of some of the sport's major moments alongside his 10-year old daughter at their home or in the car, filling the void in his working life caused by the coronavirus outbreak. The highly contagious COVID-19 coronavirus can cause mild symptoms, but for some it can cause severe illness including pneumonia. (Mark Church via AP)
Media
Sports announcers get creative as virus wipes out day job March 25, 2020 | 7:25 AM
NHL
The NHL has extended the isolation period for its players and staff March 25, 2020 | 7:12 AM
Olympics
With Olympics on hold, Michael Phelps worries about mental health March 25, 2020 | 7:09 AM
The Red Sox have shut down activity at their spring training home in Fort Myers.JIM DAVIS/GLOBE STAFF
Red Sox
Red Sox minor leaguer tests positive for coronavirus March 24, 2020 | 10:03 PM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MARCH 12: A view outside of TD Garden, the venue that hosts the Boston Bruins and Boston Celtics on March 12, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. It has been announced that NBA and NHL seasons have been suspended due to COVID-19 with hopes of returning later in the spring. The NBA, NHL, NCAA and MLB have all announced cancellations or postponements of events because of the virus. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Bruins
TD Garden ushers receive more bad news: They’ve been laid off March 24, 2020 | 8:11 PM
Shilique Calhoun was the only Patriots player that did not practice Thursday or Friday.
Patriots
Patriots agree to a deal with linebacker Shilique Calhoun March 24, 2020 | 8:01 PM
Olympics
How postponing the Olympics will upend other major events March 24, 2020 | 7:42 PM
Stephen Gostkowski
Patriots
Read Bill Belichick's statement after releasing Stephen Gostkowski March 24, 2020 | 6:29 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver Phillip Dorsett runs up the field in the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Patriots
Phillip Dorsett is reportedly signing with the Seattle Seahawks March 24, 2020 | 5:05 PM
FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2019, file photo, United States' Kemba Walker is shown during the second half of an exhibition basketball game against Spain in Anaheim, Calif. The Boston Celtics will have at least three and possibly four players on the final 12-man roster that USA Basketball will take to China next week for the FIBA World Cup. So these Team USA practices have been a get-to-know-you bonus of sorts for new Celtics guard Kemba Walker and Boston teammates Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Olympics
With the Olympics postponed, Team USA might not have NBA players in Tokyo March 24, 2020 | 4:42 PM
Stephen Gostkowski in the third quarter of the Chargers-Patriots game in 2017.
Patriots
Chad Finn: Stephen Gostkowski was under-appreciated because of the shadow he played in March 24, 2020 | 4:09 PM
Jhonny Pereda has a knack for throwing out baserunners attempting to steal.JAMIE SQUIRE/GETTY
Red Sox
Red Sox acquire catcher Jhonny Pereda from Cubs March 24, 2020 | 3:22 PM
Workers prepared the ice at TD Garden last September.
Bruins
The ice sheet at TD Garden has been melted March 24, 2020 | 3:12 PM
FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2019, file photo, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass. While Newton remains optimistic about his chances of playing for the Panthers next season, the team is remaining mostly silent on the quarterback's future. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
NFL
Cam Newton, NFL's 2015 MVP, to be released by Carolina March 24, 2020 | 2:20 PM
Former NBA center Jason Collins announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Coronavirus
Jason Collins shared his experience after testing positive for COVID-19 March 24, 2020 | 1:00 PM
Free agent Cody Davis, who formerly suited up for the Jacksonville Jaguars, has reportedly signed with the Patriots.
Patriots
Here are the reported details of Cody Davis's deal with the Patriots March 24, 2020 | 12:33 PM
FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2020, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady listens to a question at his post-game news conference after the Patriots lost to the Tennessee Titans in an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Foxborough, Mass. Brady said on social media, Friday, March 20, 2020, he has signed with with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Tom Brady
What Tom Brady had to say in his introductory press conference as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer March 24, 2020 | 12:30 PM
Fans sit on the berm at McCoy Stadium as the PawSox take on Durham just hours after the Pawtucket Red Sox announced a planned move to Worcester, MA in Pawtucket, RI on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018.(Globe Photo/Joe Giblin)
Baseball
This BC grad is trying to help minor leaguers earn a 'livable wage' March 24, 2020 | 12:28 PM
Tom Brady in the huddle with the Patriots' offense.
Patriots
How Buccaneers scouts graded Tom Brady before free agency March 24, 2020 | 10:10 AM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady runs onto the field before a game in 2019.
Tom Brady
How to listen to Tom Brady's introductory conference call with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers March 24, 2020 | 9:50 AM
Devin McCourty discussed the Patriots, new leadership emerging and the coronavirus epidemic on Wednesday.
Patriots
Devin McCourty: 'A new challenge' awaits the Patriots this season March 24, 2020 | 9:46 AM
Olympics
Tokyo Olympics officially postponed until 2021 March 24, 2020 | 9:19 AM
Tom Brady told Dana White that he doesn't know what the future holds right now.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady has an instant impact on Buccaneers’ jersey sales March 24, 2020 | 8:55 AM
Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski watches from the sideline during a game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Foxborough.
Patriots
4 takeaways following the Patriots' decision to release Stephen Gostkowski March 24, 2020 | 8:04 AM