Bill Belichick is an Emmy nominee

Belichick, 67, is nominated as an "Outstanding Sports Personality-Studio Analyst"

Bill Belichick is an Emmy nominee. –John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
By
March 26, 2020 | 3:21 PM

Bill Belichick could soon add an Emmy to his trophy case.

The well-decorated coach, who has won eight Super Bowls (six as a head coach) was nominated for a Sports Emmy in the category of “Outstanding Sports Personality-Studio Analyst” for his work on the “NFL 100” television series. On the shows, he helped create a list of top 100 players in the league’s history and provided commentary when it was revealed.

Charles Barkley, Michael Strahan, Kenny Smith, Jay Bilas, and Al Leiter were also nominated in the category.

“It was a great honor for me to be a part of the selection process and to be a part of the show,” Belichick said in July. “[It was] very insightful and certainly gave me a greater appreciation for this great game and what the National Football League has accomplished and the individuals that have written the stories over the last 100 years.”

The Sports Emmys ceremony was originally scheduled for April 28, but has been postponed due to coronavirus and will be rescheduled for later this year.

TOPICS: Patriots NFL

