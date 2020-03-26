Morning sports update: Joe Montana thinks the Patriots ‘made a mistake’ letting Tom Brady leave

"I don’t know what’s going on inside there, but somebody made a mistake."

Tom Brady and Joe Montana during a pregame ceremony before Super Bowl LIV.
Tom Brady and Joe Montana during a pregame ceremony before Super Bowl LIV. –Maddie Meyer/Getty
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
March 26, 2020 | 9:20 AM

On what would have been baseball’s Opening Day of the 2020 season, the stadiums are empty. The coronavirus pandemic has forced sports to shut down for the foreseeable future.

While live sports are on hold, networks are making an effort to show classic games. NBC Sports Boston, for example, started showing throwback Celtics games last night.

Joe Montana thinks the Patriots made a mistake: Speaking to USA Today columnist Jarrett Bell, Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana — Tom Brady’s childhood hero — expressed his disagreement with the Patriots’ decision to let Brady leave in free agency.

“I don’t know what’s going on inside there, but somebody made a mistake,” Montana told Bell.

Advertisement

The 42-year-old Brady left New England willingly, unlike Montana’s departure from San Francisco in 1993 (when he was traded to the Chiefs).

“I think when you look at the whole situation, you try to figure out how you want to get away from things that are there,” Montana explained. “I had a different story, where they had made a decision. He, obviously, they never would have gotten rid of. I still don’t understand how New England let him get away. I don’t understand that.”

For Brady, Montana thinks his time in Tampa will be enjoyable.

“I think it’s going to be fun for him,” said Montana. “Probably for the first time in a long time he’ll be having fun, if I understand what he’s been saying, or what I’ve been reading.”

Trivia: Speaking of Joe Montana, a third-round pick in 1979, what fellow Super Bowl MVP quarterback was selected in the first round of that year’s draft?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: After helping his team win its first Super Bowl, he was the first MVP is to declare the famous line, “I’m going to Disney World.”

More from Boston.com:

A New England hockey company is converting to making face shields: While Bauer is normally known for their hockey equipment, the New Hampshire-based company is eager to jump into the fight against coronavirus. With two production facilities based in New York and Canada, the company is ready to start turning out up to 4,000 face shields a day to help supply hospitals who are in desperate need.

Advertisement

“We sent people into both facilities to set up a production line,” Bauer CEO Ed Kinnaly told Boston Globe reporter Matt Porter. “Now we’re turning it on.”

The full interview with Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred:

On this day: In 1979, Larry Bird and Magic Johnson began a rivalry that would be one for the ages. The two young stars met in the NCAA Tournament championship game. Johnson’s Michigan State prevailed over Bird’s Indiana State, 75-64, but it was only the beginning.

Classic rewind: If you’re trying to watch something today for a while, try Game 5 of the 2004 American League Championship Series.

Trivia answer: Phil Simms

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots New England Patriots Tom Brady

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Tom Brady will have a new home in 2020.
Tom Brady
Bruce Arians: Certain perceptions of Tom Brady are 'just wrong' March 26, 2020 | 8:51 AM
Can Tom Brady bring a Super Bowl to Tampa Bay?
NFL
Tom Brady over Jameis Winston was an easy decision for Buccaneers March 26, 2020 | 7:31 AM
March 26 would have been the earliest Opening Day ever.
Red Sox
Chad Finn: We miss baseball even more on what would have been Opening Day March 26, 2020 | 7:27 AM
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred answers questions at a press conference during MLB baseball owners meetings Thursday.
Red Sox
The investigation into the Red Sox is complete, MLB commissioner tells ESPN March 26, 2020 | 7:19 AM
Cam Newton celebrates after scrambling for a first down against the Patriots during an October, 2017 game at Gillette Stadium.
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Should the Patriots sign Cam Newton? March 26, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts.
Baseball
Deal would let Mookie Betts go free next fall March 25, 2020 | 9:05 PM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MARCH 12: A view outside of TD Garden, the venue that hosts the Boston Bruins and Boston Celtics on March 12, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. It has been announced that NBA and NHL seasons have been suspended due to COVID-19 with hopes of returning later in the spring. The NBA, NHL, NCAA and MLB have all announced cancellations or postponements of events because of the virus. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Coronavirus
Bruins, TD Garden workers placed on temporary leave, have salaries cut due to coronavirus March 25, 2020 | 3:27 PM
Devin McCourty discussed the Patriots, new leadership emerging and the coronavirus epidemic on Wednesday.
Patriots
Devin McCourty has heard the critics claiming that the Patriots will not be good next season March 25, 2020 | 2:36 PM
Coronavirus
How one soccer game contributed to the spread of coronavirus in Italy March 25, 2020 | 2:03 PM
Golf
Should golf courses be open during the coronavirus outbreak? March 25, 2020 | 12:46 PM
High School Sports
US Justice Department: Don't treat trans athletes as girls March 25, 2020 | 12:39 PM
Cam Newton in 2019. He was released by the Panthers on Tuesday.
Patriots
What NFL experts are saying about Cam Newton and the Patriots March 25, 2020 | 10:24 AM
Karl-Anthony Towns
NBA
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns says his mother is hospitalized with COVID-19 March 25, 2020 | 10:12 AM
Tom Brady, then with the Patriots, will play all of his home games at Raymond James Stadium in 2020.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady Buccaneers jerseys are officially for sale March 25, 2020 | 9:24 AM
Cricket announcer Mark Church takes a selfie photo with his daughter Isabelle, in Cardiff, Wales, Sunday March 22, 2020, while they record one of the video commentaries. Church has taken to doing short commentaries of some of the sport's major moments alongside his 10-year old daughter at their home or in the car, filling the void in his working life caused by the coronavirus outbreak. The highly contagious COVID-19 coronavirus can cause mild symptoms, but for some it can cause severe illness including pneumonia. (Mark Church via AP)
Media
Sports announcers get creative as virus wipes out day job March 25, 2020 | 7:25 AM
NHL
The NHL has extended the isolation period for its players and staff March 25, 2020 | 7:12 AM
Olympics
With Olympics on hold, Michael Phelps worries about mental health March 25, 2020 | 7:09 AM
The Red Sox have shut down activity at their spring training home in Fort Myers.JIM DAVIS/GLOBE STAFF
Red Sox
Red Sox minor leaguer tests positive for coronavirus March 24, 2020 | 10:03 PM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MARCH 12: A view outside of TD Garden, the venue that hosts the Boston Bruins and Boston Celtics on March 12, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. It has been announced that NBA and NHL seasons have been suspended due to COVID-19 with hopes of returning later in the spring. The NBA, NHL, NCAA and MLB have all announced cancellations or postponements of events because of the virus. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Bruins
TD Garden ushers receive more bad news: They’ve been laid off March 24, 2020 | 8:11 PM
Shilique Calhoun was the only Patriots player that did not practice Thursday or Friday.
Patriots
Patriots agree to a deal with linebacker Shilique Calhoun March 24, 2020 | 8:01 PM
Olympics
How postponing the Olympics will upend other major events March 24, 2020 | 7:42 PM
Stephen Gostkowski
Patriots
Read Bill Belichick's statement after releasing Stephen Gostkowski March 24, 2020 | 6:29 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver Phillip Dorsett runs up the field in the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Patriots
Phillip Dorsett is reportedly signing with the Seattle Seahawks March 24, 2020 | 5:05 PM
FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2019, file photo, United States' Kemba Walker is shown during the second half of an exhibition basketball game against Spain in Anaheim, Calif. The Boston Celtics will have at least three and possibly four players on the final 12-man roster that USA Basketball will take to China next week for the FIBA World Cup. So these Team USA practices have been a get-to-know-you bonus of sorts for new Celtics guard Kemba Walker and Boston teammates Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Olympics
With the Olympics postponed, Team USA might not have NBA players in Tokyo March 24, 2020 | 4:42 PM
Stephen Gostkowski in the third quarter of the Chargers-Patriots game in 2017.
Patriots
Chad Finn: Stephen Gostkowski was under-appreciated because of the shadow he played in March 24, 2020 | 4:09 PM
Jhonny Pereda has a knack for throwing out baserunners attempting to steal.JAMIE SQUIRE/GETTY
Red Sox
Red Sox acquire catcher Jhonny Pereda from Cubs March 24, 2020 | 3:22 PM
Workers prepared the ice at TD Garden last September.
Bruins
The ice sheet at TD Garden has been melted March 24, 2020 | 3:12 PM
FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2019, file photo, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass. While Newton remains optimistic about his chances of playing for the Panthers next season, the team is remaining mostly silent on the quarterback's future. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
NFL
Cam Newton, NFL's 2015 MVP, to be released by Carolina March 24, 2020 | 2:20 PM
Former NBA center Jason Collins announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Coronavirus
Jason Collins shared his experience after testing positive for COVID-19 March 24, 2020 | 1:00 PM
Free agent Cody Davis, who formerly suited up for the Jacksonville Jaguars, has reportedly signed with the Patriots.
Patriots
Here are the reported details of Cody Davis's deal with the Patriots March 24, 2020 | 12:33 PM