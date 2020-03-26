7 things to know about the 7 Patriots free agent signings

One of the team's new additions once co-taught a class at the University of Pennsylvania.

Adrian Phillips prepares to play the Chiefs in 2019.
Adrian Phillips prepares to play the Chiefs in 2019. –Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images
By
, Boston.com Staff
March 26, 2020 | 2:31 PM

The Patriots have been relatively quiet in free agency during the NFL offseason, but have still managed to make a few additions to the team’s roster.

Here’s a quick look at the reported signings so far, as well as a little more information about each player:

Beau Allen

New England reportedly signed Allen, a 28-year-old defensive tackle, to a two-year deal worth $8 million.

What’s notable about Allen is his versatility (a trait that Bill Belichick will value). He was used on special teams by both of his former teams (the Eagles and Buccaneers), and even played a few snaps at fullback for Philadelphia in 2016.

Damiere Byrd

The 27-year-old wide receiver reportedly agreed to a one-year deal.

When Byrd was preparing for the draft in 2015, he ran a 4.28 40-yard dash on grass (which generally produces slower times). With the reported departure of Phillip Dorsett, the Patriots may have found a replacement deep threat.

Brandon Copeland

After spending his last two seasons with the Jets, Copeland, 28, has signed a one-year contract per a report from Jim McBride of The Boston Globe.

Copeland, who attended the University of Pennsylvania, is a player of above average intelligence. In 2018, he co-taught a financial literacy course at Penn called “Life 101.”

Cody Davis

The Patriots signed Davis, a 30-year-old safety, according to his agent, Jordan Woy.

Mostly a special teams player, Davis also once appeared on a celebrity edition of “The Price is Right,” winning $5,000 for charity.

Brian Hoyer

A familiar face given his two previous stints with the team, the Patriots reportedly brought the 34-year-old Hoyer back on a one-year contract for a little more than $1 million.

Hoyer has been cut by the Patriots twice since first signing in New England as an undrafted free agent in 2009. After he was released for the first time in 2012, he briefly practiced with high school players at St. Ignatius High School (where he’d played a decade before) prior to rejoining the NFL ranks.

Adrian Phillips

Phillips, 27, joins the Patriots on what is reportedly a two-year deal with $3.5 million in guaranteed money.

On top of being named a first-team All-Pro in 2018 for special teams, Phillips has recorded a combined 18 tackles in his last two games against the Patriots.

Danny Vitale

The 30-year-old fullback reportedly signed a one-year deal with a $1.3 million base salary.

Vitale gives the Patriots another option at fullback after the team had to improvise at the position due to injuries in 2019. He does have capacity to contribute in the passing game, catching seven passes for 97 yards last season with the Packers.

TOPICS: Patriots NFL

