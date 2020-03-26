Tom Brady’s agents have already filed a Tampa Bay-themed trademark application

Brady's agents filed the trademark application the same day his Buccaneers introduction video was released.

Tom Brady's last trademark attempt was rejected in 2019.
Tom Brady's last trademark attempt was rejected in 2019. –Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini
By
Boston.com Staff
March 26, 2020 | 12:08 PM

When Tom Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team marked the occasion with a video announcing “TB x TB.”

Whether by coincidence or not, Brady’s agents are seeking to trademark the phrase, and filed a claim the same day that the video appeared.

The intent of the trademark would be for Brady’s brand, TB12, to produce “TB x TB” apparel. On its website, TB12 is already selling similar Tampa-themed clothing.

Brady notably filed a trademark claim for “Tom Terrific,” but was rejected by the USPTO in 2019.

Patriots Tom Brady

