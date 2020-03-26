Tom Brady’s agents have already filed a Tampa Bay-themed trademark application

When Tom Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team marked the occasion with a video announcing “TB x TB.”

Whether by coincidence or not, Brady’s agents are seeking to trademark the phrase, and filed a claim the same day that the video appeared.

TB ✖️ TB pic.twitter.com/oyzSdNn1ZE — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 20, 2020

The intent of the trademark would be for Brady’s brand, TB12, to produce “TB x TB” apparel. On its website, TB12 is already selling similar Tampa-themed clothing.

Brady notably filed a trademark claim for “Tom Terrific,” but was rejected by the USPTO in 2019.