Kyle Van Noy wasn’t surprised that Tom Brady left the Patriots

"I feel like he got what he deserved."

Kyle Van Noy signed a lucrative deal to play for Brian Flores in Miami.
Kyle Van Noy signed a lucrative deal to play for Brian Flores in Miami. –Elise Amendola/AP Photo
By
Christopher Price
March 27, 2020 | 9:04 AM

Kyle Van Noy wasn’t one of those people surprised that Tom Brady left New England to sign with the Buccaneers.

The former Patriots linebacker, speaking with reporters in South Florida Thursday after he was introduced as a member of the Miami Dolphins, said the quarterback saw his chance and took it.

Asked if he was shocked that Brady moved on, Van Noy said, “No. Given the fact of 20 years, given the fact that he didn’t get a contract done beforehand.

“It would be hard to pass up an opportunity he would get in free agency where he can make some money. I feel like he got what he deserved.”

Van Noy, who celebrated his 29th birthday Thursday, was one of three ex-Patriots who have signed with Miami this offseason — along with offensive lineman Ted Karras and linebacker Elandon Roberts — to speak with the South Florida media through video conferencing.

All three were asked about Brady’s departure, and whether or not that opens up the AFC East for a team like the Dolphins.

“I just feel like Tom made the best decision that was best for Tom,” Roberts said. “I really can’t talk too deep into Tom and his decision. He’s a great guy and a great teammate.

“I think the AFC East right now, for me, is taking it one day at a time with the Miami Dolphins. When we’re over this situation that we’re going through, [I need to] get there and meet my teammates, meet the staff, and even meet the people that help around the building.”

“I’m very happy for him,” Karras said. “Tom Brady is a personal favorite of mine. He always was amazing to me and obviously a great athlete, great person.

“I think he’s one of the best ever, and I learned a lot of football from him; but also about being a man, a father and a human being in this league, and I’m very happy for him. He deserves everything he gets, and I wish him luck and success.”

Even though Van Noy had plenty of good things to say about his new team, he wasn’t writing off New England’s chances without Brady.

“Losing a quarterback is tough,” he said. “But they still have a really good set of football players up there that love football, that are going to be hungry to prove to a lot of people that they’re still in it. That’s what they do up there.”

Dolphins coach Brian Flores and Lions coach Matt Patricia — both former Patriots assistants — haven’t been shy when it comes to chasing after ex-Patriots this offseason, and all three players said their relationship with Flores in New England played into their decision to sign with Miami.

“My No. 1 reason, like I keep saying, is Coach Flores,” Roberts said. “He just made me feel so comfortable with coming down and knowing what type of leader he is and the type of staff that’s here already. I’m 100 percent bought in. I can’t wait to get down [there] and I love that I’m a Miami Dolphin.”

“Going off his personality and what I saw on film and what I’ve read and heard, it’s going to be fairly similar to what we were about in New England,” Karras said of Flores, who coached the Patriots linebackers before leaving last offseason.

“I think the biggest things would just be preparing to win, being tough and trying to go out there and win as many games as we can. I think that inherently that’s what he’s about, and that’s one of the main reasons that I decided to come down and be a Miami Dolphin.

“I’m really looking forward to working with him again and getting some work done.”

TOPICS: Patriots NFL

