Morning sports update: Bruce Arians says a Tom Brady-Antonio Brown reunion is ‘not going to happen’

On Thursday, the sports world — like society as a whole — continued to grapple with the ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic.

Most sports leagues in the world remain on hold, and some superstar athletes are using their platforms to help increase public awareness. Warriors guard Stephen Curry did an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases on Instagram:

Still, some leagues are trying to plan on life resuming to normalcy in the future. The NFL draft, for example, remains set for late April as it was originally scheduled.

Bruce Arians ruled out a Tom Brady-Antonio Brown reunion: Tom Brady and Antonio Brown are not reuniting on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ roster. The speculation was ended by a straightforward and unequivocal response from Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians.

“Yeah, it’s not going to happen,” Arians said during a Thursday interview on CBS Sports radio. “There’s no room. And probably not enough money. But it’s not going to happen. It’s not a fit here.”

Arians has experience coaching Brown. From 2010-2011, the two overlapped in Pittsburgh when Arians was the Steelers’ offensive coordinator and Brown was in his first two seasons in the NFL.

"Yea, it’s not gonna happen. There’s no room. It’s just not gonna happen. It’s just not a fit here. I just know him and it’s not a fit in our locker room"@BruceArians says NO WAY the Bucs bring in Antonio Brown Full segment here:https://t.co/GM8JeX9j1k pic.twitter.com/zAQincGQgF — TikiAndTierney (@TikiAndTierney) March 26, 2020

Despite Arians initially saying that “there’s no room,” the Buccaneers appear to have an opening at wide receiver following the reported departure of Breshad Perriman to the Jets in free agency.

When pressed on this point during the interview with “Tiki and Tierney,” Arians alluded to his history with Brown.

“Yeah, I just know him, and it’s not a fit in our locker room,” Arians explained.

Brown, 31, has been out of the NFL since the Patriots cut him in Sept. 2019 amid an NFL investigation into allegations of rape, sexual assault, and harassment. He signed with New England earlier that month after being released by the Raiders, playing one game as a Patriots wide receiver (in which he caught a touchdown from Brady in Week 2 against the Dolphins).

Once an NFL superstar, Brown — who was named to seven Pro Bowls between 2011-2018 — remains a free agent as the league investigation of him remains unresolved.

Jayson Tatum’s response to the “He’s only 19” jokes:

You get used to it lol — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) March 26, 2020

Peyton Manning decided to pop in on an online University of Tennessee class:

Peyton Manning crashed an online class at Tennessee and it was perfect 😂 (via @UTKnoxville) pic.twitter.com/bpxoUJoNIU — ESPN (@espn) March 26, 2020

On this day: In 1939, Oregon beat Ohio State 46-33 to win the first ever edition of March Madness.

Classic rewind: It’s Friday, so enjoy some vintage Pedro Martinez highlights.

Trivia answer: Tom Brady, Lawyer Milloy