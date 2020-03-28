Here are the odds on who will start at quarterback for the Patriots next season

For the first time in nearly two decades, the Patriots will have a new starting quarterback when the NFL season kicks off in September.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, second-year signal caller Jarrett Stidham is currently the favorite to replace the recently departed Tom Brady under center.

FanDuel gives Stidham -200 odds to be the Patriots’ starting quarterback in Week 1.

The Patriots QB Week 1 will be _______. Fill in the blank 👆 Bet it 🏈 ➡️ https://t.co/FJxxY79bzw pic.twitter.com/u7L6Cnjlsj — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) March 27, 2020

Stidham, whom the Patriots took in the fourth round of the 2019 draft, is set to compete with veteran Brian Hoyer for the starting job in training camp. The 35-year old Hoyer was released by the Indianapolis Colts last Saturday and signed with the Patriots a day later on a one-year, $1.05 million deal. Hoyer has the second-best odds to be the starter at +250.

Cody Kessler, the third quarterback on the Patriots roster, comes in with the fifth-best odds at +1300, tied with Jameis Winston. However, a pair of high-profile free agent QBs are sandwiched between Hoyer and Kessler as the potential Patriots starter come Week 1.

The newly released Cam Newton currently has the third-best odds at +900 to take over the starting job. A few NFL experts discussed the possibility of Newton joining the Patriots this week.

NFL Network analyst Kurt Warner said: “Maybe the outlier a little bit is the Patriots. I would love to see Bill Belichick and that defense with Cam Newton and what they could do on that side.”

ESPN’s Domonique Foxworth also views Newton and the Patriots as a potential fit.

“Who would fit better in that situation than Cam Newton?” asked Foxworth on Wednesday morning’s “Get Up!”

"All I know is work. … They gave up on me." Cam's still getting after it 💪 (via @CameronNewton) pic.twitter.com/7z630QXumf — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 26, 2020

Andy Dalton follows Newton with the fourth-best odds at +1000. Dalton has been linked to the Patriots throughout the offseason.

Rounding out the list is a handful of quarterbacks set to be selected in the early rounds of next month’s NFL Draft. The leader of the pack among the rookie QB’s is Washington’s Jacob Eason. The New York Post published a story shortly after the combine titled “Patriots could turn Jacob Eason into Tom Brady 2.0.”

Eason transferred to Washington after he lost the starting job at Georgia to Jake Fromm, who has the next-best odds at +2600, tied with Utah State’s Jordan Love and Oregon’s Justin Herbert. NFL mock drafts on ESPN and NFL Media have the Patriots selecting Love and Herbert, respectively, in the first round.