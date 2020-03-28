Here are the odds on who will start at quarterback for the Patriots next season

Jarrett Stidham is the favorite, but Cam Newton is gaining traction.

Jarrett Stidham has thrown four career NFL passes.
Jarrett Stidham has thrown four career NFL passes. –Charles Krupa/AP Photo
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
March 28, 2020 | 1:02 PM

For the first time in nearly two decades, the Patriots will have a new starting quarterback when the NFL season kicks off in September.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, second-year signal caller Jarrett Stidham is currently the favorite to replace the recently departed Tom Brady under center.

FanDuel gives Stidham -200 odds to be the Patriots’ starting quarterback in Week 1.

Stidham, whom the Patriots took in the fourth round of the 2019 draft, is set to compete with veteran Brian Hoyer for the starting job in training camp. The 35-year old Hoyer was released by the Indianapolis Colts last Saturday and signed with the Patriots a day later on a one-year, $1.05 million deal. Hoyer has the second-best odds to be the starter at +250.

Advertisement

Cody Kessler, the third quarterback on the Patriots roster, comes in with the fifth-best odds at +1300, tied with Jameis Winston. However, a pair of high-profile free agent QBs are sandwiched between Hoyer and Kessler as the potential Patriots starter come Week 1.

The newly released Cam Newton currently has the third-best odds at +900 to take over the starting job. A few NFL experts discussed the possibility of Newton joining the Patriots this week.

NFL Network analyst Kurt Warner said: “Maybe the outlier a little bit is the Patriots. I would love to see Bill Belichick and that defense with Cam Newton and what they could do on that side.”

ESPN’s Domonique Foxworth also views Newton and the Patriots as a potential fit.

“Who would fit better in that situation than Cam Newton?” asked Foxworth on Wednesday morning’s “Get Up!”

Andy Dalton follows Newton with the fourth-best odds at +1000. Dalton has been linked to the Patriots throughout the offseason.

Rounding out the list is a handful of quarterbacks set to be selected in the early rounds of next month’s NFL Draft. The leader of the pack among the rookie QB’s is Washington’s Jacob Eason. The New York Post published a story shortly after the combine titled “Patriots could turn Jacob Eason into Tom Brady 2.0.”

Advertisement

Eason transferred to Washington after he lost the starting job at Georgia to Jake Fromm, who has the next-best odds at +2600, tied with Utah State’s Jordan Love and Oregon’s Justin Herbert. NFL mock drafts on ESPN and NFL Media have the Patriots selecting Love and Herbert, respectively, in the first round.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots NFL NFL Draft Tom Brady Jarrett Stidham

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Boston, MA., 09/17/15, A tour of New Balance's new headquarters on Guest Street. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff
Business
New Balance is working to manufacture facial masks  March 28, 2020 | 12:34 PM
Tom Brady Sr. looks on during Super Bowl 51 between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady Sr. weighs in on his son's decision to the leave the Patriots March 28, 2020 | 11:09 AM
Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert speak during a game.
NBA
Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, and rest of Utah Jazz cleared of coronavirus March 28, 2020 | 10:09 AM
Tom Brady and Drew Brees will now play in the same division.
NFL
Projecting the upcoming NFL schedule March 28, 2020 | 9:19 AM
The highly touted prospect will join the Ducks organization.
NHL
BU's Trevor Zegras leaving school after one year, signs with Anaheim Ducks March 28, 2020 | 9:09 AM
One draft expert predicts the Patriots will select Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the NFL Draft.
Patriots
NFL mock draft roundup: Here are the prospects draft experts predict the Patriots will pick March 28, 2020 | 7:30 AM
The Patriots drafted N'Keal Harry in the first round in 2019.
NFL
How the NFL Draft process works from home March 28, 2020 | 7:22 AM
Olympian and Head of the Charles Women’s Singles reigning champion Gevvie Stone, of Cambridge, MA, lining up for the Championship Women's Singles race.
Olympics
Newton's Gevvie Stone paused her medical career to train for the now-postponed Olympics. Now, she's grappling with guilt and uncertainty March 28, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Kris Jenkins' buzzer-beating shot to win Villanova the title in 2016 is one of the top moments in recent March Madness history, but it isn't Chad Finn's favorite moment.
Sports Q
Chad Finn: What is your all-time favorite NCAA Tournament basketball game? March 28, 2020 | 5:00 AM
A vendor carries his crate of hot dogs on his head during the Red Sox home opener at Fenway Park in 2015.
Red Sox
Red Sox grow part-time relief pool to $1.5 million, include Aramark vendors March 27, 2020 | 7:43 PM
David Ortiz thanked the doctors and nurses at Massachusetts General Hospital for their work during the coronavirus outbreak.
David Ortiz
David Ortiz sends an uplifting message to Mass. General Hospital staff March 27, 2020 | 7:22 PM
ESPN announcer Doris Burke said she tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.
Coronavirus
ESPN's Doris Burke tests positive for COVID-19 March 27, 2020 | 5:48 PM
Sports News
Taking a look at sports talk radio's calming effect March 27, 2020 | 4:15 PM
Fans at Fenway Park watch Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Rick Porcello throw the first pitch of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)
MLB
Report: MLB won’t start season until travel, gathering bans are lifted March 27, 2020 | 3:28 PM
Red Sox' Dustin Pedroia is selling his home in Chestnut Hill, MA.
Real Estate
Dustin Pedroia's mansion in Chestnut Hill is for sale March 27, 2020 | 3:26 PM
Brad Stevens at Celtics' media day in 2017.
Celtics
Brad Stevens shares an update on how the Celtics are managing the NBA's hiatus March 27, 2020 | 1:31 PM
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 29: Molly Seidel reacts after finishing second in the Women's U.S. Olympic marathon team trials on February 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Olympics
Boston resident Molly Seidel qualified for the Olympic marathon. She's worried about what happens now. March 27, 2020 | 10:02 AM
Tom Brady and Antonio Brown won't be reuniting on the Bucs' roster, according to Bruce Arians.
Patriots
Bruce Arians says a Tom Brady-Antonio Brown reunion is 'not going to happen' March 27, 2020 | 9:30 AM
Kyle Van Noy signed a lucrative deal to play for Brian Flores in Miami.
Patriots
Kyle Van Noy wasn’t surprised that Tom Brady left the Patriots March 27, 2020 | 9:04 AM
NBA
Top NBA executives will take 20 percent salary reductions March 27, 2020 | 7:47 AM
NFL Draft
The NFL Draft will go on as scheduled next month March 27, 2020 | 7:41 AM
NCAA
No March Madness means $375 million less for NCAA schools March 27, 2020 | 7:37 AM
Coronavirus
Hockey equipment maker Bauer shifts to medical shields March 27, 2020 | 7:27 AM
Patriots
Bill Belichick is an Emmy nominee March 26, 2020 | 3:21 PM
Adrian Phillips prepares to play the Chiefs in 2019.
Patriots
7 things to know about the 7 Patriots free agent signings March 26, 2020 | 2:31 PM
FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2020, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady listens to a question at his post-game news conference after the Patriots lost to the Tennessee Titans in an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Foxborough, Mass. Brady said on social media, Friday, March 20, 2020, he has signed with with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Tom Brady
Remember, Tom Brady is a human being March 26, 2020 | 12:59 PM
Tom Brady's last trademark attempt was rejected in 2019.
Patriots
Tom Brady's agents have already filed a Tampa Bay-themed trademark application March 26, 2020 | 12:08 PM
Patriots logo
Patriots
Happy birthday, Flying Elvis: A run through Patriots logo history March 26, 2020 | 12:06 PM
Tom Brady and Joe Montana during a pregame ceremony before Super Bowl LIV.
Patriots
Joe Montana thinks the Patriots 'made a mistake' letting Tom Brady leave March 26, 2020 | 9:20 AM
Tom Brady will have a new home in 2020.
Tom Brady
Bruce Arians: Certain perceptions of Tom Brady are 'just wrong' March 26, 2020 | 8:51 AM