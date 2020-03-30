Morning sports update: Tom Brady rewatched Super Bowl LI along with Patriots fans on Sunday
"Guess I know what I'm doing this afternoon."
Celtics fans received encouraging news on Sunday night when Marcus Smart announced that he had been cleared of the COVID-19 virus by the Massachusetts Department of Health. Smart had previously announced his positive test on March 19.
In esports news, NASCAR continued its virtual racing on Sunday. The race was shown on multiple networks, including Fox. Timmy Hill won the event, done in partnership with iRacing, in a photo finish:
HE'S DONE IT!
Retweet to congratulate @TimmyHillRacer on the virtual win at @TXMotorSpeedway! #ProInvitationalSeries pic.twitter.com/T557l5Efns
— NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 29, 2020
Tom Brady rewatched Super Bowl LI like everyone else in New England: Though Tom Brady is no longer a Patriot, he still enjoys watching some classic Super Bowl highlights while everyone stays in their homes amid the coronavirus pandemic.
On Sunday, Fox decided to reshow Super Bowl LI, the dramatic game in which New England rallied from a 28-3 deficit to win in overtime. Brady kicked back and settled in to watch himself and his Patriots teammates first fall behind, and then catch up against the Falcons.
Brady posted photos and comments from the game’s broadcast on his Instagram story, weighing in from time to time.
“I’m not crying, you’re crying,” Brady wrote as he watched James White cross the goal line for the winning touchdown in overtime.
Trivia: Can you name the four Red Sox pitchers who have thrown no-hitters since 2000?
(Answer at the bottom).
Hint: One was the 1995 National League Rookie of the Year, one was originally drafted by the Mariners, one pitched his no-hitter in only his second Major League start, and the fourth has won World Series titles in both the American and National Leagues.
More from Boston.com:
- Tom Brady, new Bucs teammate Chris Godwin work on their timing virtually
- Marcus Smart says he has been cleared of coronavirus
- Tacko Fall talks about his journey from Africa on ‘60 Minutes’
- Red Sox organist Josh Kantor is still spreading joy, from inside his home
- Deadline extended indefinitely for Triple Crown nominations
- Why Quinnipiac grad transfer Rich Kelly chose to continue his basketball career at Boston College
- Even if the NCAA grants spring seniors another season, there are tough decisions to make
- Stephon Gilmore says he was ‘not surprised’ Tom Brady left in free agency
- Future players take a big hit as MLB navigates a crisis
- Knicks owner James Dolan tests positive for coronavirus
- The games may be fake, but Sean Grande and Cedric Maxwell are really calling the action
- New Balance is working to manufacture facial masks
- Here are the odds on who will start at quarterback for the Patriots next season
- Tom Brady Sr. weighs in on his son’s decision to leave the Patriots
Emmanuel Sanders’s reaction to Tom Brady’s move to the Buccaneers:
Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi announced players are cutting salaries to keep club employees: Messi announced on his Instagram that, “Apart from the reduction of 70 percent from our salary, we will also make contributions so that club employees can collect 100 percent of their salary while this situation lasts.”
Phil Mickelson is readying a mic’d up round with Tiger Woods:
Working on it
— Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) March 30, 2020
On this day: In 1983, Larry Bird scored a then-team record 53 points against the Pacers in a 142-116 Celtics win.
Classic rewind: Inspired by this popular Sunday tweet, here’s some 1898 hockey filmed by Thomas Edison.
Trivia answer: Hideo Nomo, Derek Lowe, Clay Buchholz, Jon Lester.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.