Morning sports update: Tom Brady rewatched Super Bowl LI along with Patriots fans on Sunday

Celtics fans received encouraging news on Sunday night when Marcus Smart announced that he had been cleared of the COVID-19 virus by the Massachusetts Department of Health. Smart had previously announced his positive test on March 19.

In esports news, NASCAR continued its virtual racing on Sunday. The race was shown on multiple networks, including Fox. Timmy Hill won the event, done in partnership with iRacing, in a photo finish:

Tom Brady rewatched Super Bowl LI like everyone else in New England: Though Tom Brady is no longer a Patriot, he still enjoys watching some classic Super Bowl highlights while everyone stays in their homes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday, Fox decided to reshow Super Bowl LI, the dramatic game in which New England rallied from a 28-3 deficit to win in overtime. Brady kicked back and settled in to watch himself and his Patriots teammates first fall behind, and then catch up against the Falcons.

A screenshot from Tom Brady’s Instagram story. —Tom Brady/Instagram

Brady posted photos and comments from the game’s broadcast on his Instagram story, weighing in from time to time.

“I’m not crying, you’re crying,” Brady wrote as he watched James White cross the goal line for the winning touchdown in overtime.

Trivia: Can you name the four Red Sox pitchers who have thrown no-hitters since 2000?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: One was the 1995 National League Rookie of the Year, one was originally drafted by the Mariners, one pitched his no-hitter in only his second Major League start, and the fourth has won World Series titles in both the American and National Leagues.

More from Boston.com:

Emmanuel Sanders’s reaction to Tom Brady’s move to the Buccaneers:

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi announced players are cutting salaries to keep club employees: Messi announced on his Instagram that, “Apart from the reduction of 70 percent from our salary, we will also make contributions so that club employees can collect 100 percent of their salary while this situation lasts.”

Phil Mickelson is readying a mic’d up round with Tiger Woods:

Working on it — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) March 30, 2020

On this day: In 1983, Larry Bird scored a then-team record 53 points against the Pacers in a 142-116 Celtics win.

Classic rewind: Inspired by this popular Sunday tweet, here’s some 1898 hockey filmed by Thomas Edison.

Trivia answer: Hideo Nomo, Derek Lowe, Clay Buchholz, Jon Lester.