Matthew Slater: Patriots’ special teams ready to adjust to changes

"We’re going to have to find a new identity for ourselves."

Matthew Slater
Matthew Slater is now the longest-tenured member of the Patriots. –Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
KYLE HIGHTOWER,
AP
March 31, 2020 | 8:44 AM

BOSTON (AP) — Strong special teams play has been one of the staples of the Patriots under Bill Belichick.

Few players know that more than longtime special teams captain Matthew Slater, one of the most recognized leaders in New England’s locker room.

The unit has already undergone big changes this offseason following the departures of former coordinator Joe Judge, kicker Stephen Gostkowski and Nate Ebner.

It’s left the 34-year-old Slater, who recently agreed to a two-year deal, as the team’s most-tenured player following the exits of Tom Brady and Gostkowski.

“We’re going to have to find a new identity for ourselves,” Slater said Monday. “But I think part of that identity is gonna be built upon things that we’ve always stood for and we’ll continue to stand for as long as this organization is led by the people that it’s led by.”

Advertisement

Finding replacements for Gostkowski and Ebner won’t be easy.

Gostkowski spent his entire 14-year career in New England, won three Super Bowl rings and passed Adam Vinatieri as the Patriots’ leading scorer before being released last week.

Ebner, also a three-time champ with the Patriots, left in free agency and signed with the Giants where he will be reunited with Judge.

Slater said losing Ebner is huge for him personally, after working more closely with Ebner than any other player over the past eight seasons.

“His value to what we did in the kicking game, it just is off the charts,” Slater said “It would never be something that gets talked about because there’s so many intricacies within the kicking game that get overlooked. But the things he has done for this football team on and off the field the last eight years have been tremendous.”

Nick Folk finished the season as the Patriots kicker after Gostkowski went on injured reserve in October and had hip surgery. But he is a free agent and at age 35 was never meant to be a long-term replacement.

The Patriots have also added players with special teams experience in recent weeks, including Adrian Phillips and Cody Davis.

Advertisement

And Slater said Cam Achord, who has spent the past two seasons as a special teams assistant, is someone he is confident is ready to step into Judge’s shoes as coordinator.

The Patriots haven’t announced who will replace Judge, but Belichick has often chosen to promote coaches within the organization to coordinator posts.

“We’re really comfortable with his coaching style and we know how he likes to call the game,” Slater said of Achord. “He’s gonna have the same expectations of us that have always been had around here. And that’s pride yourself on working hard, pride yourself on doing your job the right way, pride yourself on being a selfless team player, and don’t expect anything to be handed to you.”

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Athletes on the Boston College lacrosse team will earn an extra year of eligibility.
College Sports
Athletes who had seasons shortened by coronavirus awarded extra year of eligibility by NCAA March 31, 2020 | 7:35 AM
MLB
As MLB ponders post-virus season, players worry about their own health March 31, 2020 | 7:25 AM
Can Tom Brady bring a Super Bowl to Tampa Bay?
Tom Brady
Tom Brady was aggressive in selling himself to Tampa Bay, GM Jason Licht says March 31, 2020 | 7:15 AM
This Aug. 12, 1978 file photo shows Oakland Raider's Jack Tatum (32) hitting New England Patriots receiver Darryl Stingley (84) during a preseason game in Oakland
Sports Q
Sports Q: Who is your least-favorite pro football player ever? March 30, 2020 | 9:03 PM
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale.
Red Sox
Chris Sale undergoes Tommy John surgery March 30, 2020 | 6:10 PM
Converse All Star Modern HTM sneakers.
Sneakers
Where to buy sneakers from local stores in Boston March 30, 2020 | 5:10 PM
Tom Brady holding the Lombardi Trophy after the Patriots won Super Bowl LI.
Patriots
Tom Brady rewatched Super Bowl LI along with Patriots fans on Sunday March 30, 2020 | 10:00 AM
FILE - In this March 20, 2020, file photo, Olympic gold medalists Tadahiro Nomura, right, and Saori Yoshida light the torch as Tokyo 2020 Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori, left, watches during Olympic Flame Arrival Ceremony at Japan Air Self-Defense Force Matsushima Base in Higashimatsushima in Miyagi Prefecture, north of Tokyo. Tokyo Olympic organizers seem to be leaning away from starting the rescheduled games in the spring of 2021. More and more the signs point toward the summer of 2021. Organizing committee President Mori suggested there would be no major change from 2020. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)
Olympics
Tokyo Olympics rescheduled for July 23-Aug. 8 in 2021 March 30, 2020 | 9:34 AM
College Sports
Former Sox manager Bobby Valentine is turning Sacred Heart hockey around March 30, 2020 | 8:39 AM
Boston College women's lacrosse was the national runner-up last season.
College Sports
Even if the NCAA grants spring seniors another season, there are tough decisions to make March 30, 2020 | 7:29 AM
Horse Racing
Deadline extended indefinitely for Triple Crown nominations March 30, 2020 | 7:15 AM
Tacko Fall has garnered a great deal of praise and attention during his rookie year.
Celtics
Tacko Fall talks about his journey from Africa on ‘60 Minutes’ March 29, 2020 | 11:41 PM
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart moves the ball against the Orlando Magic during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Celtics
Marcus Smart says he has been cleared of coronavirus March 29, 2020 | 11:37 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady puts on his helmet before an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Washington.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady, new Bucs teammate Chris Godwin work on their timing virtually March 29, 2020 | 5:57 PM
Rich Kelly will join Boston College as a grad transfer.
College Sports
Why Quinnipiac grad transfer Rich Kelly chose to continue his basketball career at Boston College March 29, 2020 | 1:46 PM
Stephon Gilmore earned Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2019.
NFL
Stephon Gilmore says he was 'not surprised' Tom Brady left in free agency March 29, 2020 | 10:05 AM
2018 Red Sox first round pick Triston Casas.
MLB
Future players take a big hit as MLB navigates a crisis March 29, 2020 | 7:26 AM
New York Knicks Owner James Dolan tested positive for COVID-19.
NBA
Knicks owner James Dolan tests positive for coronavirus March 29, 2020 | 7:21 AM
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 25, 2020, file photo, a man walks in front of a Tokyo Olympics logo at the Tokyo metropolitan government headquarters. The postponement of the Tokyo Games has catapulted the sports organizations that make up the backbone of the U.S. Olympic team into crisis. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, File)
Olympics
Tokyo Olympics organizers considering July 2021 for opening ceremony March 28, 2020 | 6:39 PM
Josh Kantor is the organist for Red Sox games at Fenway Park.
Red Sox
Red Sox organist Josh Kantor is still spreading joy, from inside his home March 28, 2020 | 4:10 PM
Sean Grande is shown courtside at TD Garden.
Celtics
Chad Finn: The games may be fake, but Sean Grande and Cedric Maxwell are really calling the action March 28, 2020 | 3:25 PM
Jarrett Stidham has thrown four career NFL passes.
Patriots
Here are the odds on who will start at quarterback for the Patriots March 28, 2020 | 1:02 PM
Boston, MA., 09/17/15, A tour of New Balance's new headquarters on Guest Street. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff
Business
New Balance is working to manufacture facial masks  March 28, 2020 | 12:34 PM
Tom Brady Sr. looks on during Super Bowl 51 between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady Sr. weighs in on his son's decision to leave the Patriots March 28, 2020 | 11:09 AM
Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert speak during a game.
NBA
Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, and rest of Utah Jazz cleared of coronavirus March 28, 2020 | 10:09 AM
Tom Brady and Drew Brees will now play in the same division.
NFL
Projecting the upcoming NFL schedule March 28, 2020 | 9:19 AM
The highly touted prospect will join the Ducks organization.
NHL
BU's Trevor Zegras leaving school after one year, signs with Anaheim Ducks March 28, 2020 | 9:09 AM
One draft expert predicts the Patriots will select Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the NFL Draft.
Patriots
NFL mock draft roundup: Here are the prospects draft experts predict the Patriots will pick March 28, 2020 | 7:30 AM
The Patriots drafted N'Keal Harry in the first round in 2019.
NFL
How the NFL Draft process works from home March 28, 2020 | 7:22 AM
Olympian and Head of the Charles Women’s Singles reigning champion Gevvie Stone, of Cambridge, MA, lining up for the Championship Women's Singles race.
Olympics
Newton's Gevvie Stone paused her medical career to train for the now-postponed Olympics. Now, she's grappling with guilt and uncertainty March 28, 2020 | 5:00 AM