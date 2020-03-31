Morning sports update: Patriots projected to take defensive end in latest NFL mock draft

With virtually no live sports happening currently, networks are creating ways to help fill the void for those craving something to watch. ESPN, for example, is moving up the date when its 10-part Michael Jordan documentary series will debut.

The expansive project, “The Last Dance,” will begin on April 19 instead of the original June date:

The latest mock draft has the Patriots selecting a defensive end: The Patriots have several holes to fill on their roster. Beyond just the conspicuous need for a new quarterback, Bill Belichick has to shore up other positions as well.

According to draft guru Todd McShay, New England will aim for a defensive end in the first round.

In McShay’s most recent mock draft, the Patriots take Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa with the 23rd pick.

“LSU’s K’Lavon Chaisson is the better player, but Belichick has a strong relationship with Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz,” McShay wrote, “and Epenesa fits nicely with the Patriots’ 3-4 system as a 5-technique.”

Epenesa, who stands 6-foot-6 and weighs 275 pounds, was a prolific pass rusher in college. He recorded double-digit sack totals in his final two college seasons. Though he didn’t post amazing numbers at the NFL rookie scouting combine, he’s seen as a promising pro prospect.

“To sum it up, I definitely believe Epenesa is worth a first-round pick, even if he isn’t the best athlete testing-wise,” wrote former NFL defensive end Stephen White in a column for SB Nation.

The NFL draft is still set to take place in April as scheduled, despite the current restrictive conditions in place due to COVID-19.

Trivia: What player who was drafted by the Celtics appeared in the movie “He Got Game” in 1998?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He won three titles during his NBA career.

More from Boston.com:

Zdeno Chara’s message to Boston:

Robert Kraft thanked doctors and health care professionals Monday for National Doctors’ Day:

Thank you to all the doctors & healthcare heroes courageously providing care & compassion for their patients.#NationalDoctorsDay | #TogetherWhileApart pic.twitter.com/3rSRboGGrd — New England Patriots (@Patriots) March 30, 2020

On this day: In 2017, Isaiah Thomas posted 35 points and Amir Johnson’s last-second stop secured a 117-116 win over the Magic.

Classic rewind: Here are David Pastrnak’s top plays from last season.

Trivia answer: Rick Fox