Morning sports update: Patriots projected to take defensive end in latest NFL mock draft

The NFL draft is currently still scheduled to take place from April 23 to 25. The Patriots hold the 23rd pick in the first round.

A.J. Epenesa at the NFL combine in February.
A.J. Epenesa at the NFL combine in February. –Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
March 31, 2020 | 10:38 AM

With virtually no live sports happening currently, networks are creating ways to help fill the void for those craving something to watch. ESPN, for example, is moving up the date when its 10-part Michael Jordan documentary series will debut.

The expansive project, “The Last Dance,” will begin on April 19 instead of the original June date:

The latest mock draft has the Patriots selecting a defensive end: The Patriots have several holes to fill on their roster. Beyond just the conspicuous need for a new quarterback, Bill Belichick has to shore up other positions as well.

According to draft guru Todd McShay, New England will aim for a defensive end in the first round.

Advertisement

In McShay’s most recent mock draft, the Patriots take Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa with the 23rd pick.

“LSU’s K’Lavon Chaisson is the better player, but Belichick has a strong relationship with Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz,” McShay wrote, “and Epenesa fits nicely with the Patriots’ 3-4 system as a 5-technique.”

Epenesa, who stands 6-foot-6 and weighs 275 pounds, was a prolific pass rusher in college. He recorded double-digit sack totals in his final two college seasons. Though he didn’t post amazing numbers at the NFL rookie scouting combine, he’s seen as a promising pro prospect.

“To sum it up, I definitely believe Epenesa is worth a first-round pick, even if he isn’t the best athlete testing-wise,” wrote former NFL defensive end Stephen White in a column for SB Nation.

The NFL draft is still set to take place in April as scheduled, despite the current restrictive conditions in place due to COVID-19.

Trivia: What player who was drafted by the Celtics appeared in the movie “He Got Game” in 1998?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He won three titles during his NBA career.

More from Boston.com:

Zdeno Chara’s message to Boston:

Robert Kraft thanked doctors and health care professionals Monday for National Doctors’ Day:

Advertisement

On this day: In 2017, Isaiah Thomas posted 35 points and Amir Johnson’s last-second stop secured a 117-116 win over the Magic.

Classic rewind: Here are David Pastrnak’s top plays from last season.

Trivia answer: Rick Fox

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots NFL Draft

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Rob Gronkowski, left, and Camille Kostek arrive at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski, Camille Kostek donate 10,000 masks to Boston Medical Center March 31, 2020 | 10:18 AM
Matthew Slater
Patriots
Matthew Slater: Patriots' special teams ready to adjust to changes March 31, 2020 | 8:44 AM
Athletes on the Boston College lacrosse team will earn an extra year of eligibility.
College Sports
Athletes who had seasons shortened by coronavirus awarded extra year of eligibility by NCAA March 31, 2020 | 7:35 AM
MLB
As MLB ponders post-virus season, players worry about their own health March 31, 2020 | 7:25 AM
Can Tom Brady bring a Super Bowl to Tampa Bay?
Tom Brady
Tom Brady was aggressive in selling himself to Tampa Bay, GM Jason Licht says March 31, 2020 | 7:15 AM
This Aug. 12, 1978 file photo shows Oakland Raider's Jack Tatum (32) hitting New England Patriots receiver Darryl Stingley (84) during a preseason game in Oakland
Sports Q
Sports Q: Who is your least-favorite pro football player ever? March 30, 2020 | 9:03 PM
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale.
Red Sox
Chris Sale undergoes Tommy John surgery March 30, 2020 | 6:10 PM
Converse All Star Modern HTM sneakers.
Sneakers
Where to buy sneakers from local stores in Boston March 30, 2020 | 5:10 PM
Tom Brady holding the Lombardi Trophy after the Patriots won Super Bowl LI.
Patriots
Tom Brady rewatched Super Bowl LI along with Patriots fans on Sunday March 30, 2020 | 10:00 AM
FILE - In this March 20, 2020, file photo, Olympic gold medalists Tadahiro Nomura, right, and Saori Yoshida light the torch as Tokyo 2020 Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori, left, watches during Olympic Flame Arrival Ceremony at Japan Air Self-Defense Force Matsushima Base in Higashimatsushima in Miyagi Prefecture, north of Tokyo. Tokyo Olympic organizers seem to be leaning away from starting the rescheduled games in the spring of 2021. More and more the signs point toward the summer of 2021. Organizing committee President Mori suggested there would be no major change from 2020. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)
Olympics
Tokyo Olympics rescheduled for July 23-Aug. 8 in 2021 March 30, 2020 | 9:34 AM
College Sports
Former Sox manager Bobby Valentine is turning Sacred Heart hockey around March 30, 2020 | 8:39 AM
Boston College women's lacrosse was the national runner-up last season.
College Sports
Even if the NCAA grants spring seniors another season, there are tough decisions to make March 30, 2020 | 7:29 AM
Horse Racing
Deadline extended indefinitely for Triple Crown nominations March 30, 2020 | 7:15 AM
Tacko Fall has garnered a great deal of praise and attention during his rookie year.
Celtics
Tacko Fall talks about his journey from Africa on ‘60 Minutes’ March 29, 2020 | 11:41 PM
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart moves the ball against the Orlando Magic during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Celtics
Marcus Smart says he has been cleared of coronavirus March 29, 2020 | 11:37 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady puts on his helmet before an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Washington.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady, new Bucs teammate Chris Godwin work on their timing virtually March 29, 2020 | 5:57 PM
Rich Kelly will join Boston College as a grad transfer.
College Sports
Why Quinnipiac grad transfer Rich Kelly chose to continue his basketball career at Boston College March 29, 2020 | 1:46 PM
Stephon Gilmore earned Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2019.
NFL
Stephon Gilmore says he was 'not surprised' Tom Brady left in free agency March 29, 2020 | 10:05 AM
2018 Red Sox first round pick Triston Casas.
MLB
Future players take a big hit as MLB navigates a crisis March 29, 2020 | 7:26 AM
New York Knicks Owner James Dolan tested positive for COVID-19.
NBA
Knicks owner James Dolan tests positive for coronavirus March 29, 2020 | 7:21 AM
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 25, 2020, file photo, a man walks in front of a Tokyo Olympics logo at the Tokyo metropolitan government headquarters. The postponement of the Tokyo Games has catapulted the sports organizations that make up the backbone of the U.S. Olympic team into crisis. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, File)
Olympics
Tokyo Olympics organizers considering July 2021 for opening ceremony March 28, 2020 | 6:39 PM
Josh Kantor is the organist for Red Sox games at Fenway Park.
Red Sox
Red Sox organist Josh Kantor is still spreading joy, from inside his home March 28, 2020 | 4:10 PM
Sean Grande is shown courtside at TD Garden.
Celtics
Chad Finn: The games may be fake, but Sean Grande and Cedric Maxwell are really calling the action March 28, 2020 | 3:25 PM
Jarrett Stidham has thrown four career NFL passes.
Patriots
Here are the odds on who will start at quarterback for the Patriots March 28, 2020 | 1:02 PM
Boston, MA., 09/17/15, A tour of New Balance's new headquarters on Guest Street. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff
Business
New Balance is working to manufacture facial masks  March 28, 2020 | 12:34 PM
Tom Brady Sr. looks on during Super Bowl 51 between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady Sr. weighs in on his son's decision to leave the Patriots March 28, 2020 | 11:09 AM
Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert speak during a game.
NBA
Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, and rest of Utah Jazz cleared of coronavirus March 28, 2020 | 10:09 AM
Tom Brady and Drew Brees will now play in the same division.
NFL
Projecting the upcoming NFL schedule March 28, 2020 | 9:19 AM
The highly touted prospect will join the Ducks organization.
NHL
BU's Trevor Zegras leaving school after one year, signs with Anaheim Ducks March 28, 2020 | 9:09 AM
One draft expert predicts the Patriots will select Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the NFL Draft.
Patriots
NFL mock draft roundup: Here are the prospects draft experts predict the Patriots will pick March 28, 2020 | 7:30 AM