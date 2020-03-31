Rob Gronkowski, Camille Kostek donate 10,000 masks to Boston Medical Center

Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and model Camille Kostek have donated 10,000 medical-grade KN95 masks to both Boston Medical Center and St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, in an effort to assist with the high demand for medical supplies amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“Rob and I doing everything we could to figure out how to source these masks properly and get them in the hands of people that need them was not an easy task,” Kostek said Monday night on her Instagram story. “Thank you to the heroes of this crisis for putting yourselves and your family — and everything that you do — on the line to help the wellbeing of the people in our nation. I have cried a lot today.”

In a statement, Boston Medical Center expressed gratitude for the support.

“It is not lost on us that there are many health care facilities in need of supplies, particularly personal protective equipment, so we are very grateful and humbled Rob and Camille chose BMC,” the statement read, in part.

Others to thank the couple for their generosity included Sports Illustrated Swimsuit editor-in-chief MJ Day, whose husband is a physician at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in New Jersey. Kostek appeared on the cover of the 2019 SI Swimsuit Issue.

“What Camille and Rob have done for this hospital, the caregivers, the patients, and the community made me cry tears of joy,” Day wrote on Instagram. “It’s been restorative to my faith that we can make a difference no matter how big or small. It shows me that the type of people that I get to work with care about me and you just as much as we care about them.”

Day shared a photo of the short note Gronkowski and Kostek wrote to the hospitals.

“May these bless you and protect you while you do what you do best,” it read. “Thank you for being the heroes we need at such a critical time. We love you!”