Bill Belichick’s message for surviving coronavirus: ‘Let’s keep stringing good days together’

Patriots coach Bill Belichick released a video through the team’s Twitter account Wednesday, offering support to medical workers on the front lines in the battle against the coronavirus and some advice for how to get through the pandemic.

“Let’s keep stringing good days together and we will get through this.” A message from BB as we remain #TogetherWhileApart pic.twitter.com/cA0C0eIyvl — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 1, 2020

Here’s what he said:

“This is Bill Belichick. I want to reach out to you in these uncertain and unprecedented times to let you know that I, and the New England Patriots are behind you. We are all in this together. Thank you to our heroic medical professionals; doctors, nurses, medical workers, and others, who are selflessly and courageously doing their job to take care of others in need. We have heard your stories and seen some of your great work. You are truly champions and warriors.

Advertisement

“We are facing a difficult opponent. It will take teamwork, discipline, and commitment to do the right things all the time. That includes staying at home. I encourage everyone to shelter in place as long as necessary as we fight this virus together.

“There are plenty of things we cannot do right now, but let’s focus on what we can do. We can adapt. We can adjust. And we can make better decisions right now for the betterment of the future. As I tell our team: let’s keep stringing good days together, and we will get through this.”