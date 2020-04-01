Morning sports update: A former scout shared Bill Belichick’s 1991 notes on building an offense

Marcus Smart is now not only cleared of the novel coronavirus he tested positive for in March, but is going to donate plasma to the National COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Project.

And without any current sports happening, sportswriters have been looking back on their favorite memories. Boston Globe sports columnist Tara Sullivan, for example, recently reflected on covering an 18-inning World Series game.

Bill Belichick’s notes from 1991: Daniel Jeremiah, a former NFL scout who now works as an analyst for the NFL Network, shared a fascinating tweet on Tuesday. It was a flashback to Bill Belichick’s overview of what he wanted in his offense after being named head coach of the Cleveland Browns in 1991.

Aside from the insight it provides into Belichick’s history, much of what’s said remains a part of his current roster DNA.

In particular, his description of what he wants from a quarterback seems especially relevant:

#1 is to make good decisions — then arm, size, physically tough, leadership, guys look up to and have confidence in, a real competitor. Accurate rather than guy with a cannon. Emphasis on our game will be on decision, timing, accuracy — guy needs to be confident, intelligence is important but not as much so as field awareness & judgment. Can’t be sloppy fundamentally unsound guy with ball handling, [techniques] etc. Footwork, drops, release, etc. — QB has to be able to throw the ball with accuracy.

Here’s the tweet with Belichick’s entire approach on offense:

I think you’ll enjoy this… We were given this handout during a scout school from my time with the Ravens. Coach Belichick has held true to almost all of this over the years. pic.twitter.com/pWB3oqo5JU — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) March 31, 2020

Trivia: In the last 25 years, six Major League Baseball players have hit multiple grand slams in the same game. Two of them played for the Red Sox. Can you name those two players?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Both also played for the Cubs at some point in their careers, and both were members of the 2003 Red Sox.

Steve Belichick on being under his father on the Patriots’ coaching staff: In a profile from Henry McKenna of Patriots Wire, the younger Belichick shared his thoughts on working under his legendary father:

It’s hard living in the shadow, but I just try to be myself. I can’t control what you think. I can’t control what anybody else thinks or whose shadow I’m living in or why I got this job. I just try and go about my business. It’s hard to ignore sometimes. I think I’m just doing myself a disservice if I start thinking about that stuff. I just try and do my thing. I know that that’s going to be coming. It’s going to be coming my whole life. I can’t really run from it.

The NFL will have a new playoff format starting in the 2020 season:

On this day: In 1996, Rick Pitino and several future Celtics won the national championship with Kentucky, defeating Syracuse 76-67.

Classic rewind: Ted Williams was decades ahead of the “launch angle” movement in baseball.

Trivia answer: Nomar Garciaparra and Bill Mueller