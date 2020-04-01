Jarrett Stidham ‘grew up tremendously’ with the Patriots, says one of his first coaches

"I feel like he’s tremendously blessed to be part of that system."

Jarrett Stidham has thrown four career NFL passes.
Jarrett Stidham has thrown four career NFL passes. –Charles Krupa/AP Photo
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
April 1, 2020 | 9:42 AM

When Jarrett Stidham was in middle school, his personal quarterback coach, Kelan Luker, said he threw similarly to Tom Brady.

At the time, the comparison upset Stidham, who idolized Peyton Manning. But now, the 23-year-old Stidham is preparing to step in for the veteran quarterback after spending his rookie year as a backup, and Luker told WEEI that he thinks his student “went to a perfect situation” when he was drafted in the fourth round (133rd overall) of the 2019 draft.

“For him to play under Tom and go into a system that Tom helped create to watch and learn from, the last time I saw him I was like, ‘He’s growing up,'” Luker said.

Advertisement

“It seems like he grew up tremendously. I couldn’t believe it. I thought he went to a perfect situation. I feel like he’s tremendously blessed to be part of that system.”

Stidham, who finished his college career at Auburn, appeared in three games for the Patriots last season.

 

 

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
NBA
Durant, Young highlight players-only NBA 2K tourney on ESPN April 1, 2020 | 7:50 AM
NFL
How NFL teams are studying prospects with coronavirus regulations in place April 1, 2020 | 7:44 AM
Baseball
MLB extends financial support to minor leaguers through May April 1, 2020 | 7:37 AM
MLB
MLB veterans will be paid $4,775 daily during virus outset April 1, 2020 | 7:31 AM
Hockey
NHL extends self-quarantine guideline until April 15 April 1, 2020 | 7:26 AM
Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart drives against the Sacramento Kings during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Marcus Smart
Marcus Smart is donating his blood plasma to coronavirus research March 31, 2020 | 9:34 PM
Tom Brady after the playoff loss to the Titans.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady will wear No. 12 with the Buccaneers, thanks to his new teammate March 31, 2020 | 2:41 PM
NFL
NFL owners vote to expand playoffs to 14 teams beginning in 2020 March 31, 2020 | 2:39 PM
Brad Marchand Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
Brad Marchand named the best and worst trash-talker in the NHL March 31, 2020 | 1:16 PM
College Hockey
Northeastern’s Tyler Madden signs three-year deal with the Kings March 31, 2020 | 11:39 AM
FOR USE WITH YEAREND STORIES -- Chicago Bulls' and series MVP Michael Jordan celebrates the Bulls 87-86 defeat over the Utah Jazz in Game 6 of the NBA Finals in Salt Lake City, in this June 14, 1998 photo. The Bulls won their third straight NBA title. (AP Photo/Arlington Heights Daily Herald, Mark Welsh)
Media
ESPN moves premiere of Michael Jordan documentary ‘The Last Dance’ to mid-April March 31, 2020 | 11:20 AM
Tom Brady is set to officially become a free agent.
Tom Brady
Buccaneers insist Tom Brady has 'plenty of arm' left — and they might be right March 31, 2020 | 11:15 AM
A.J. Epenesa at the NFL combine in February.
Patriots
Here's who the Patriots are projected to take in the latest NFL mock draft March 31, 2020 | 10:38 AM
Rob Gronkowski, left, and Camille Kostek arrive at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski, Camille Kostek donate 10,000 masks to Boston Medical Center March 31, 2020 | 10:18 AM
Matthew Slater
Patriots
Matthew Slater: Patriots' special teams ready to adjust to changes March 31, 2020 | 8:44 AM
Athletes on the Boston College lacrosse team will earn an extra year of eligibility.
College Sports
Athletes who had seasons shortened by coronavirus awarded extra year of eligibility by NCAA March 31, 2020 | 7:35 AM
MLB
As MLB ponders post-virus season, players worry about their own health March 31, 2020 | 7:25 AM
Can Tom Brady bring a Super Bowl to Tampa Bay?
Tom Brady
Tom Brady was aggressive in selling himself to Tampa Bay, GM Jason Licht says March 31, 2020 | 7:15 AM
This Aug. 12, 1978 file photo shows Oakland Raider's Jack Tatum (32) hitting New England Patriots receiver Darryl Stingley (84) during a preseason game in Oakland
Sports Q
Sports Q: Who is your least-favorite pro football player ever? March 30, 2020 | 9:03 PM
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale.
Red Sox
Chris Sale undergoes Tommy John surgery March 30, 2020 | 6:10 PM
Converse All Star Modern HTM sneakers.
Sneakers
Where to buy sneakers from local stores in Boston March 30, 2020 | 5:10 PM
Tom Brady holding the Lombardi Trophy after the Patriots won Super Bowl LI.
Patriots
Tom Brady rewatched Super Bowl LI along with Patriots fans on Sunday March 30, 2020 | 10:00 AM
FILE - In this March 20, 2020, file photo, Olympic gold medalists Tadahiro Nomura, right, and Saori Yoshida light the torch as Tokyo 2020 Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori, left, watches during Olympic Flame Arrival Ceremony at Japan Air Self-Defense Force Matsushima Base in Higashimatsushima in Miyagi Prefecture, north of Tokyo. Tokyo Olympic organizers seem to be leaning away from starting the rescheduled games in the spring of 2021. More and more the signs point toward the summer of 2021. Organizing committee President Mori suggested there would be no major change from 2020. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)
Olympics
Tokyo Olympics rescheduled for July 23-Aug. 8 in 2021 March 30, 2020 | 9:34 AM
College Sports
Former Sox manager Bobby Valentine is turning Sacred Heart hockey around March 30, 2020 | 8:39 AM
Boston College women's lacrosse was the national runner-up last season.
College Sports
Even if the NCAA grants spring seniors another season, there are tough decisions to make March 30, 2020 | 7:29 AM
Horse Racing
Deadline extended indefinitely for Triple Crown nominations March 30, 2020 | 7:15 AM
Tacko Fall has garnered a great deal of praise and attention during his rookie year.
Celtics
Tacko Fall talks about his journey from Africa on ‘60 Minutes’ March 29, 2020 | 11:41 PM
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart moves the ball against the Orlando Magic during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Celtics
Marcus Smart says he has been cleared of coronavirus March 29, 2020 | 11:37 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady puts on his helmet before an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Washington.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady, new Bucs teammate Chris Godwin work on their timing virtually March 29, 2020 | 5:57 PM
Rich Kelly will join Boston College as a grad transfer.
College Sports
Why Quinnipiac grad transfer Rich Kelly chose to continue his basketball career at Boston College March 29, 2020 | 1:46 PM