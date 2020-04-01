Jarrett Stidham ‘grew up tremendously’ with the Patriots, says one of his first coaches

When Jarrett Stidham was in middle school, his personal quarterback coach, Kelan Luker, said he threw similarly to Tom Brady.

At the time, the comparison upset Stidham, who idolized Peyton Manning. But now, the 23-year-old Stidham is preparing to step in for the veteran quarterback after spending his rookie year as a backup, and Luker told WEEI that he thinks his student “went to a perfect situation” when he was drafted in the fourth round (133rd overall) of the 2019 draft.

“For him to play under Tom and go into a system that Tom helped create to watch and learn from, the last time I saw him I was like, ‘He’s growing up,'” Luker said.

“It seems like he grew up tremendously. I couldn’t believe it. I thought he went to a perfect situation. I feel like he’s tremendously blessed to be part of that system.”

Stidham, who finished his college career at Auburn, appeared in three games for the Patriots last season.