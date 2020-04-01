Julian Edelman is hosting a virtual workout class

Want to work out with Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman?

Edelman is hosting a 20-minute virtual fitness class this Thursday at 7 p.m. ET. No exercise equipment is required to participate.

New Hampshire-based Planet Fitness will live stream the session on its Facebook page. If you can’t make it right at 7 p.m., the entire workout will also be available to watch on the company’s YouTube channel once the broadcast is over.

Edelman’s workout is part of the free “Home Work-Ins” series that Planet Fitness launched earlier this month. All Planet Fitness gyms are temporarily closed to comply with the government’s mandates amid the coronavirus outbreak.