Julian Edelman is hosting a virtual workout class
The class is open to the public and free of charge.
Want to work out with Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman?
Edelman is hosting a 20-minute virtual fitness class this Thursday at 7 p.m. ET. No exercise equipment is required to participate.
New Hampshire-based Planet Fitness will live stream the session on its Facebook page. If you can’t make it right at 7 p.m., the entire workout will also be available to watch on the company’s YouTube channel once the broadcast is over.
Edelman’s workout is part of the free “Home Work-Ins” series that Planet Fitness launched earlier this month. All Planet Fitness gyms are temporarily closed to comply with the government’s mandates amid the coronavirus outbreak.
