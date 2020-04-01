Patriots release quarterback Cody Kessler

The Patriots trimmed their roster by one Wednesday afternoon, releasing Cody Kessler, who served as the club’s third quarterback for two stints in 2019.

The move leaves Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer as the lone signal callers on the roster. It also opens up a bit of salary cap space as Kessler was scheduled to make $910,000 for 2020.

Kessler was signed in September, released in early October and then later brought back for the remainder of the season.

A third-round pick of the Browns in 2016, Kessler drew a lot of praise in Foxborough for how he handled scout team duties.

“Cody’s done a nice job for us,’’ coach Bill Belichick said in October. “He’s really smart. He’s come in here, he’s learned. He’s out there calling plays, signaling receivers, making adjustments like he’s been here longer the two weeks it is. He’s picked things up very quickly and has a good rapport with all of the players and is willing to do whatever we’ve asked him to do. He works extremely hard.’’

The Patriots could bring in another body later this month in what is considered a quarterback-rich draft. There are a number of free agents on the market, though top players Cam Newton and Jameis Winston likely would command more money than the New England could currently afford under the salary cap.