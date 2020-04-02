Morning sports update: Why the Colts wanted Philip Rivers over Tom Brady despite ‘extensive scouting’

"Doesn’t seem like the Colts were willing to go there."

Tom Brady, Philip Rivers
Tom Brady and Philip Rivers after a playoff game in 2019. –AP Photo/Steven Senne
SHARE TWEET 2 COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
April 2, 2020 | 10:08 AM

The Patriots’ team plane was sent by the Kraft family in coordination with Gov. Charlie Baker and others to China, and will return with 1.2 million N95 masks to help with the current shortage.

And the Patriots also shared a video message from Bill Belichick on Wednesday. Belichick offered encouragement, telling fans “let’s keep stringing good days together.”

Why the Colts opted for Philip Rivers over Tom Brady: One of the possible suitors for Tom Brady when NFL free agency began in March was rumored to be the Colts. However, Indianapolis ultimately decided to sign another veteran quarterback instead.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Colts targeted and eventually signed Philip Rivers instead of Brady despite “extensive scouting” of the 42-year-old former Patriot.

Advertisement

“[Colts coach] Frank Reich talked about the things he loved about Brady,” Rapoport said on NFL Network. “He thought the tape really was phenomenal, and obviously Brady is one of the all-time greats, that goes without saying.”

“They believed that Philip Rivers was a better fit for them in part because of the familiarity he has with offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni, with Frank Reich himself, with Jason Michael the tight ends coach” Rapoport continued. “That was one factor.”

Added to that were the financial constrictions.

“Another factor is Tom Brady signed a two-year, fully guaranteed deal with the Bucs,” Rapoport explained. “Doesn’t seem like the Colts were willing to go there.”

Brady’s contract with the Buccaneers is reportedly for two years and is worth $50 million in total. Rivers signed with the Colts on a one-year deal worth $25 million.

Trivia: The last shortened MLB season was in 1995. The Red Sox won the American League East behind a powerful lineup. Can you name the three Red Sox players who hit more than 20 home runs that season?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: One was the the American League MVP, one was a former MVP, and the third played his entire career in Boston except for his final season in 2002 (when he played for the Mets).

Advertisement

More from Boston.com:

The No. 12 jersey in Buccaneers history:

Antonio Brown trained with Lamar Jackson and his cousin, Hollywood Brown: He caught a 50-yard touchdown from the NFL MVP during their workout.

On this day: In 1995, the University of Connecticut’s women’s basketball team won their first national championship, defeating Tennessee 70-64 to complete a perfect season.

Daily highlight: This closest thing we have to highlights at the moment, via The Checkdown.

Trivia answer: Mo Vaughn, Jose Canseco, John Valentin.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Tom Brady NFL

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Fans at Fenway Park watch Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Rick Porcello throw the first pitch of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)
Red Sox
Watch: Drone footage of a deserted Fenway Park April 2, 2020 | 12:55 PM
Dr. Mike Halperin, left, and healthcare worker Blanca Velez in New York. Velez is wearing Halperin's goggles.
Sports News
Skiers and snowboarders are donating goggles to doctors in need of protective equipment April 2, 2020 | 12:20 PM
Derek Jeter's mansion in Tampa.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady has moved to Tampa — and is living in Derek Jeter's mansion April 2, 2020 | 11:59 AM
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 29: Jarrett Stidham #4 of the New England Patriots looks on during the preseason game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on August 29, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Patriots
We watched every Jarrett Stidham throw from 2019. Here's what he could bring to the Patriots' offense. April 2, 2020 | 11:44 AM
NFL
NFLPA describes change in CBA language as not 'substantive' April 2, 2020 | 8:35 AM
BG Store print scan/ Globe photo Frank O'Brien 9/10/1978. Red Sox Vs Yankees Bottom of 9th inning. sox bench The Red Sox bench during a 1978 game against the Yankees (from left to right): manager Don Zimmer, Butch Hobson, Bob Bailey, trainer Charlie Moss, Al Jackson, Mike Torrez, and Dwight Evans.
Sports Q
What is your all-time favorite Boston sports team from a single season? April 2, 2020 | 7:36 AM
Olympics
Simone Biles on 2021 Olympics: 'Nothing is set in stone' April 2, 2020 | 7:32 AM
In this July 11, 2019, file photo, spectators watch near an artist's rendering during a groundbreaking ceremony for Polar Park, a new minor league baseball stadium in Worcester.
Red Sox
PawSox ballpark construction project in Worcester is halted April 1, 2020 | 10:21 PM
AFC quarterback Lamar Jackson, of the Baltimore Ravens, (8) looks to pass, during the first half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game against the NFC, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
NFL
Antonio Brown, Lamar Jackson working out together April 1, 2020 | 10:16 PM
Fenway Park
Red Sox
Chad Finn: What we miss about Opening Day at Fenway Park April 1, 2020 | 10:07 PM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick
Bill Belichick
Bill Belichick’s message for surviving coronavirus: ‘Let’s keep stringing good days together’ April 1, 2020 | 7:32 PM
FILE - In this May 23, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots center David Andrews (60) heads to the practice field during NFL football training camp in Foxborough, Mass. With time growing short before their season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Patriots suddenly have an unexpected hole in the middle of their offensive line following the weekend hospitalization of starting center David Andrews because of blood clots in his lung. Andrews, 27, was released from the hospital Monday night, Aug. 26, 2019, according to the Boston Globe. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Patriots
David Andrews is 'ready to get back' to the Patriots April 1, 2020 | 7:11 PM
FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady waves to the crowd after an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati. The Miami Dolphins signed seven potential starters, but none will help their chances of overtaking the New England Patriots in the AFC East as much as Tom Brady did by bolting from Boston for Tampa Bay. (AP Photo/Frank Victores, File)
Patriots
The rest of the AFC East is hoping to capitalize on Tom Brady's departure April 1, 2020 | 7:08 PM
Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber speaks during the Major League Soccer 25th Season kickoff event in New York, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
New England Revolution
MLS cutting pay of top executives, some staff April 1, 2020 | 6:02 PM
New England Patriots backup quarterback Cody Kessler warms up before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Patriots
Patriots release quarterback Cody Kessler April 1, 2020 | 4:18 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman stands on the sidelines in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Julian Edelman
Julian Edelman is hosting a free virtual workout class April 1, 2020 | 1:58 PM
BOSTON, MA - April 12, 2019: Kam Trep, of AMI Graphics works on placing banners at the finish line while preparation continues for the 123rd Boston Marathon in Boston, MA on April 12, 2019. The Boston Athletic Association on Friday announced weather-related changes to Monday’s Boston Marathon schedule to ensure the safety of participants, pushing the Wave 4 start time immediately behind Wave 3 (10:50 a.m.). Because the forecast calls for cool morning temperatures and windy and rainy conditions, the BAA eliminated the 25-minute gap between Waves 3 and 4 to reduce the amount of time runners will have to wait at the athletes’ village in Hopkinton. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) section: Metro reporter:
Marathon
The Boston Marathon is offering refunds for the first time April 1, 2020 | 1:45 PM
Jairus Hamilton helped Boston College outlast Virginia Tech.
College Sports
BC transfer Jairus Hamilton commits to Maryland April 1, 2020 | 1:08 PM
FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2019, file photo, Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving, left, and Kevin Durant watch the game action from the bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets in New York. With so much uncertainty around the NBA season, Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks is no longer ruling Kevin Durant out for the season. Marks had repeatedly said he didn't expect Durant to play this season while recovering from Achilles tendon surgery, but he acknowledged Wednesday that everything is unknown now that the season is suspended because of the new coronavirus. Even Kyrie Irving, who had shoulder surgery on March 3, might be available if play stretched into the summer. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NBA
Could Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant be healthy to play if the NBA resumes? April 1, 2020 | 12:24 PM
Tom Brady and Peyton Manning pictured following a game last December in Denver.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady, Peyton Manning reportedly will join Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson in golf fundraiser April 1, 2020 | 12:07 PM
Tennis
Coronavirus cancels Wimbledon for the 1st time since World War II April 1, 2020 | 11:52 AM
Bill Belichick writing notes during the 2019 season.
Patriots
A former scout shared Bill Belichick's 1991 notes on building an offense April 1, 2020 | 10:15 AM
Jarrett Stidham has thrown four career NFL passes.
Patriots
Jarrett Stidham 'grew up tremendously' with the Patriots, says one of his first coaches April 1, 2020 | 9:42 AM
NBA
Durant, Young highlight players-only NBA 2K tourney on ESPN April 1, 2020 | 7:50 AM
NFL
How NFL teams are studying prospects with coronavirus regulations in place April 1, 2020 | 7:44 AM
Baseball
MLB extends financial support to minor leaguers through May April 1, 2020 | 7:37 AM
MLB
MLB veterans will be paid $4,775 daily during virus outset April 1, 2020 | 7:31 AM
Hockey
NHL extends self-quarantine guideline until April 15 April 1, 2020 | 7:26 AM
Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart drives against the Sacramento Kings during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Marcus Smart
Marcus Smart is donating his blood plasma to coronavirus research March 31, 2020 | 9:34 PM
Tom Brady after the playoff loss to the Titans.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady will wear No. 12 with the Buccaneers, thanks to his new teammate March 31, 2020 | 2:41 PM