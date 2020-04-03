Morning sports update: Bills GM thinks it’s ‘funny and comical’ to dismiss Patriots in 2020

On what should have been the day of the 2020 Red Sox home opener, Fenway Park was empty on Thursday. Drone footage captured the eerie scene.

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are already being felt in Boston’s sports media. Both local sports radio stations have cut back for the foreseeable future.

Yet while Massachusetts residents (like most of the country) remain quarantined, many athletes have tried to do their part to pitch in. Julian Edelman, for example, led a Planet Fitness video workout session with his characteristic energy and humor.

Bills’ general manager on the AFC East team to beat: In a recent interview, Bills general manager Brandon Beane dismissed the idea that his team — which made the playoffs last season — is now the divisional favorite.

Even though Tom Brady left the Patriots for the Buccaneers in free agency amid several other departures from New England, Beane still views Bill Belichick’s team as the one to beat.

“It’s funny and comical how people are writing off the Patriots in the AFC East, and even saying how we’re the team to beat,” Beane told Sal Capaccio of WGR 550. “Know who the team to beat in the AFC East is? The Patriots.”

Buffalo hasn’t won the AFC East since 1995. During the ensuing years, New England has won it 19 times (including the last 11 straight seasons).

Trivia: Who was the only player to hit more than one triple in his career against Pedro Martinez?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He’s currently a National League manager.

With Red Sox classics being shown, Will Middlebrooks reflected on the 2013 World Series champions:

The genuine emotion you see here is why we were a great team. Everyone pulled for each other to do great things. A true TEAM. https://t.co/K82wkex3Xq — Will Middlebrooks (@middlebrooks) April 2, 2020

Jason McCourty on the status of his homeschooling efforts:

On this day: A year ago, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was ejected after just 63 seconds, an NBA record.

Classic rewind: It’s Friday, so enjoy some vintage Manny Ramirez in the 2007 American League Division Series.

Trivia answer: Dave Roberts